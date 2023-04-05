BASEBALL
Danvers 17, Marblehead 8: Ace Mike Moroney struck out 10 and helped himself at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to help Danvers (1-0) earn its first win under new head coach Matt Mello. It was a 2-1 game in the top of the fifth and the Falcons exploded for six runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and six more in the seventh. Tyler O’Neill had two hits and scored twice, Steve Reardon scored four runs, Tyler McCullough knocked in a pair and Matt Callahan had two RBI to lead the attack.
For Marblehead, leadoff man Stefan Shepard had two hits, as did senior Shane Keough (2 runs) and Chris Cannuscio had three RBI in addition to his two hits.
Salem 6, Swampscott 1: Riley Fenerty was dominant for the Witches with nine strikeouts in a 4-hit shutout effort. Yan Ruiz drove in two runs for Salem (1-0) while Julian Ortiz had a pair of knocks, Jack Doyle delivered a 2-run double and freshman Shea Christel had a hit in his varsity debut.
The Big Blue (0-1) got a double by Chase Groothuis and a single from Nick Berube. Nick Paradise walked and scored to tie it, 1-1, in the fifth before Salem seized control.
Pingree 2, Thayer 1: Quinn Moses knocked in both runs for the Highlanders (2-0) with an RBI single and a run-producing groundout. Four pitchers combined to help shut down Thayer, with Drew Mullaney locking down the save in the bottom of the seventh. Jaylon Richardson scored both runs for Pingree while adding a base hit, two walks, and a stolen base.
Beverly 7, Gloucester 3: Logan Petrosino hit had hits including a 3-run homer and scored four times to help the Panthers (1-0) earn a road win. Noah Guanci threw five solid innings with eight strikeouts to pick up the win and Ian Visnick added a key RBI single.
SOFTBALL
Salem 4, Marblehead 3: Ella Wasserman, a sophomore, cranked a 2-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Witches the lead for good, driving home freshman Liv Loux (who had doubled). Skylar Sverker, a junior, added a two-run homer of her own in the fourth inning, helping to support freshman Annie Thornett’s six-hitter on the mound with seven strikeouts. Sophomore second baseman Faith Sanchez-Schroeder, classmate Barbara Rowley in center field, Loux at shortstop, and eighth grade catcher Julia Gauthier were all defensive standouts in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 17, Amesbury 5: Griffin O’Brien and captain Henry Wright (2 assists) each scored four times as the Tigers (1-1) rolled to their first win. Eliot Donovan finished with two goals and two assists, with Charlie Elder (2), Luca Harlow-Revis, Luke Wile, Will Harrington (plus an assist), Jason Clapp, and Finn Wright also scoring. Jonah Orroth’s three saves earned him the win in net, and LSM Louis Harrington had a strong game — as did Spencer McDavitt on ground balls.
Essex Tech 7, Lowell Catholic 6: Fisher Gadbois scored a pair of goals and Damian Biersteker had eight saves to give the Hawks (2-0) the win. P.J. Norton and Ryan Colbert both finished with a goal and an assist, with Bryan Swaczyk, Colin Holden and Matthew Tavares also scoring, with Nevin Maher (2) and Dominic Tiberii adding assists.
Pingree 12, Thayer 10: Riley McClure snagged himself five goals with one helper and Sean Stevens added three goals and one helper as Pingree improved to 3-0. Jamie Book and Dylan Feeks both contributed a goal and an assist, with Mekhi Taylor and Bodie Cannata also scoring. Quinn Donovan had one assist; Max Becker had 10 saves in net; and Colin McLoy won 18 of 26 faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 12, Georgetown 3: Carolyn Bailey, Halle Greenleaf, and Estelle Gromko each finished with two goals and an assist while Allie Wile also notched two goals in the Tigers’ triumph. Ella Stein (assist), Lucy Winthrop, Taryn Desmond and Lyla Greenleaf added single scores for IHS, with goaltender Ashton Flather making nine saves.
Bishop Fenwick 15, Arlington Catholic 6: Lauren Woods led the Crusaders offense with three goals and six assists in the first victory of the season. Goalie Courtney McKenzie had eight stops.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Woburn 2: Senior captain and outside hitter Jake Fritz had 14 kills while classmate Chris Qirjazi had eight kills and two blocks in his first ever start to propel the Witches to a 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 15-6 comeback win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: Freshman Abbie Allen played well and first singles before falling (6-4, 6-1) as did the IHS first doubles team of Beylen Curtis and Frannie Hertz (6-4, 6-3) in its season opener.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 90, Danvers 46: The Chieftains got wins from Katherine Faddis (high jump, 4-6), Lauren Boughner (long jump, 15-7 3/4), Brooklyn Odoardi (triple jump, 34-5 1/2), Ava Haberland (javelin, 86-7). Shaye Trodden in the 100 hurdles (18.2), Amanda Schneider (400, 64.2), Elizabeth Green (800, 2:28.2), and the 4x100 relay (52.9).
Double winners for Danvers included Georgia Prouty in the 100 and 200, as well as Cali Abbatessa in the shot put and discus. Single wins came from DeAnna Figueiredo in the 400 hurdles, Emma Eagan in the two-mile, and Bobbi Serino in the mile.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 76, Masconomet 60: Dan Molina took home top honors in the 400 hurdles, triple jump, and 4x400 relay to spark the Falcons to victory. Other DHS winners included Zach Zoladz (100 hurdles), Aidan Smith (200), Chris McCrea (400), Chuck Garlin (800), Sean Moore (mile), and Will Conklin (2-mile).
For Masconomet, junior Nathan Molina was a triple winner in both the long jump (21 feet), high jump (5 feet 4 inches), and 100 dash (11.2 seconds). Senior captain Spencer Schaap captured the shot put (40 feet 2 inches) and discus as well, with Haven Novak capturing the javelin (114 feet). The 4x100 relay team of Molina, Arbi Halilaj, Adam Staffier, and Will Shannon also finished first in 45.5 seconds.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMass Boston 9, Endicott 3: The Beacons knocked off the No. 7 ranked Gulls (16-4) though Endicott did get three hits from Joe Millar and a triple from Danny MacDougall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott wins pair: The Gulls (10-4) swept Wellesley 5-1 and 7-4. Chloe Shapleigh tripled and had three RBI to break open the night cap while the opening game was paced by three hits and a pair of RBI by Swampscott native Katie Watts and a complete game effort in the circle by Analise Grady.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, Montclair St 10: Max Kesicki, Domenic Russo and Dom Valero all had two goals to lead a balanced effort in victory for the Gulls (7-4). Nick Grapp also potted five for Endicott.
Hartford 20, Salem State 4: Aristomenis Koumentakos factored in all four scores for the Vikings (1-9) with two goals and two assists.