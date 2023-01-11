GIRLS TRACK
Danvers rolls to two wins: The Falcons won all but one event in cruising past Winthrop, 77-6, and Saugus, 74-10. First place finishers for the Blue-and-White were Cali Abbatessa (shot put, 32-9), Lily Delafano (dash, 7.5), Katelyn Corbett (hurdles, 11.1), Mikayla Shaffaval (300, 48.4), Ava Newton (600, 1:52.1), Emma Eagan (1000, 3:20.6), Olivia St. Pierre (mile, 5:44.8), Isha Patel (2-mile, 15:27.6), and the relay team of Katie Walfield, Courtney Hinchion, Chloe Hertigan, and Sadie Bucco (5:03.8).
BOYS TRACK
Falcons sweep tri-meet: Danvers swept the high jump, 1000, mile and 2-mile en route to blasting Winthrop, 79-7, and Saugus, 80-6, Wednesday. Brendan Glowik and Aidan Smith tied for first in the high jump (5-4), while teammates Tim Bowler (shot put, 36 feet), Sean Mamen in the hurdles (9.9), Ben Hanas (300, 41.3), Dan Hnatowicz (600, 1:41.9), Lucas Landry (1000, 3:12.6), Chuck Garlin (mile, 5:00.7), Will Dumont (2-mile, 12:37.2), and Smith in the dash (6.8) all captured first place showings for the Falcons, as did the relay team (4:16.1).
WRESTLING
Essex Tech/Masconomet 48, Greater Lowell 36: Luke Leavitt had a beautiful first period win at 182 pounds to highlight the ET/Masco victory. Other pins were recorded by Quinn Lodewick, Miles Darling, Collin McAveney, Xavier Parsons, Garrett Hunter and Trevor O’Neil.
St. John's Prep 84, Malden Catholic 0: With a rare shutout victory on the mat, the Eagles improved to 2-0 in the Catholic Conference and 19-0 overall. Winners were Ben Schumacher (106 lbs.), Alex Schaeublin (113, his 100th career win), Braedon Goes (120), Elias Hajali (126), Jimmy Lally (132), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan DeSouza (145), Ryan Lepore (152), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Vince Bilotti (170), Matt Pineiro (182), Marc Pineiro (195), Angel Heredia (220), and Alex Bajoras (285).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Groton 2, Pingree 0: Netminder Maddie Santosousso was spectacular against the 9-1 Zebras, making 43 saves.
Winthrop 7, Masconomet 1: Maddie Kenney had the lone goal for the Chieftains with an assist from Eliza Shannon but the undefeated Vikings were too much to handle. Goalie Maddie Dupuis played well under pressure all night.
Beverly 5, Medford 0: Junior captain Halle Greenleaf netted her second hat trick of the season and the Panthers (7-1) made it six straight wins. Megan McGinnity made 20 saves for the shutout while Bradie Arnold had a pair of goals with an assist and Clara Cary had three helpers.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 9, Minuteman 0: Senior captain Ethan Long scored his first career goal to earn his team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its player of the game while Kyle Mahan (4 saves in 2 periods) and Dawson Keenan (3 saves) combined on the shutout as the Hawks (8-0-1) remained unbeaten. In all, nine different players lit the lamp for the winners including Brady Leonard (plus 3 assists), Logan Casey (plus 2 assists), Brett Granger, Mason Sutcliffe (his first varsity tally), Chris Maher (plus an assist), Anthony Bisenti (plus an assist), Andrew McKenna (first varsity goal), and Armani Booth. Jaydan Vargas added three assists and Ben Prentiss had one.
St. John’s Prep 7, St. John’s Shrewsbury 2: Jake Vana ripped the twine twice as the Eagles (6-1-1) scored four unanswered goals in the final period to pull away for a Catholic Conference road victory. Jimmy Ayers, Will Van Sicklin, Cam Umlah, Johnny Tighe, and Cooper Hosmer had the other scores for St. John’s Prep, with netminder Luke Quinn (20 saves) earning his third win of the season. Sophomore defensemen Ryan Finn of Marblehead and Greg Benedetto of Lynnfield played well in the first varsity action, as did classmate A.J. Farese (2 saves) in net over the final three minutes.
Marblehead 6, Danvers 2: Down two goals in the first period, the Headers (4-3-1) roared back with six unanswered strikes, including four in the middle period to knock off their Northeastern Conference rivals. James Caeran finished with a hat trick and an assist for the hosts, while Avin Rodovsky and captain Hogan Sedky both contributed a goal and an assist. Charlie Grenier also scored, Kyle Hart and London MacDonald had assists, and Leo Burdge turned aside 24 shots in net to earn his first career varsity triumph.
Captain Trevor McNeill and Liam Brooks scored for Danvers (5-3-2), with sophomore Seamus Cary assisting on both tallies.
SWIMMING
Marblehead relay breaks school record: In a Tuesday night victory over Beverly, the Magicians’ 200 boys free relay team of }Logan Doody, Nate Rosen, Jack Grady, and Cole Brooks set a new school record in 1:34.54 to highlight their victory and keep the team unbeaten.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Waring 38, Commonwealth 30: The Wolfpack captured their season opener behind 13 points from Colin Vellante and nine more from Theo Van Allen.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 56, Salem 14: The Chieftains (3-4) inched closer to .500 and won their third straight behind nine points and seven steals from senior Taylor Bovardi. Mia Theberge picked up seven rebounds in the win and Ava Allen handed out four assists.
Penguin Hall 50, Covenant Christian 28: Abby Chewing had 12 points for CCA in its setback, with Liza Minogue adding nine. In addition, Larissa Sabatino played her best game of the season on both end of the court.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westfield State 86, Salem State 81: Despite 23 points from Jaden Castillo and 22 more from teammate Chris MacDonald, the Vikings (3-13) couldn’t make up an eight-point halftime deficit on the road. Conner Byrne also had a fine night for SSU, scoring 13 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.