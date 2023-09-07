GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 4, Peabody 0: Junior dynamo Georgia Prouty had a hand in all four goals with two scores and two assists to power the Falcons on opening day. Freshman Emma Sutherland netted her first varsity goal and captain Reese Holland had a tremendous game in the back. Brooke Wynott also scored, sophomores Lila Doucette and Liv St. Pierre and Maddie Dembowksi earned the clean sheet.
Brooke Lomasney and Cara Corriveau played well in the middle for the Tanners (0-2).
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1: Freshman Maeve O’Donnell netted the first goal of her career while senior Irene Caron and junior Carmela Rodriguez also scored unassisted goals. Carlie Salvo and Cecilia Neilson both played well in the middle.
Gloucester 6, Salem 0: The Witches were bested by a vastly improved Gloucester squad in their home opener. Kate Heppner made five saves in net and Sydney Agno took three shots offensively.
Swampscott 3, Bedford 0: New coach Jaymie Caponigro was rewarded with a shutout win in her home debut thanks to a pair of goals by captain Victoria Quagrello. Lyla Rogers, a freshman, also had a second half marker for the winners and classmate Eva Bryne had her first career shutout. Senior Hannah Fogg and freshman Greta Siefken added assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 3, Beverly 1: Attawulai Ayamgo, Ara Scarpaci, and Gabe Franciosa (off a free kick) were the goal scorers for the Chieftains, with assists going to Jack Fiedler and Evan Hagerty. In addition, Gabe Fatin, Andrew Vonner, Matt Sheehan and Charlie Olsen were stellar in victory.
Peabody 4, Danvers 1: Hugo Coutinho scored twice, A.J. Forte had a goal and an assist, and Kasper Kowalczyk had two assists to spark the Tanners to victory. Victor Soster also scored and Jaiden Fils Aime was terrific defensively for Peabody.
FIELD HOCKEY
Essex Tech 3, North Reading 1: Alice Stansfield, Brooke Shaughnessy and Gigi Barrows all had goals while netminder Natalie Partelow stopped seven shots to give the Hawks an opening day triumph. Assists came off the sticks of Sam McClure, Caitlyn Collins, and Shaughnessy for the winners.
Ipswich 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Natalie Whitten finished with two goals, with Estelle Gromko assisting on both, as the Tigers began their 2023 season in style over their rivals. Gromko added a goal of her own, with Amanda Henderson and Bella Bruno also scoring and Ava Croce dishing out two assists. Sophomore goalie Abbie Allen earned her first shutout of the season, stopping nine shots.
In her first-ever game in net, Grace Glidden played well for the Generals, as did veteran field players Lucy Ayers, Skylar McNall, Rowan Sheckells, and Samantha Nevins.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Panthers pick up two: Race winners Tara MacNeil completed the 2.9 mile home course in 21:27 to drive the Panthers (2-0) by Swampscott (25-32) and Danvers (20-39). Allison Prasse came in third overall and Chloe Bossler was fourth.
For Danvers, which dropped both duals, freshman Grace Conklin was the top finisher in fourth place overall with classmate Emily Sullivan next in fifth. Arianna McNulty, Isha Patel and Meghan Ryan rounded out the top scorers for the Falcons.
Marblehead 17, Salem 40: Salem was led by Whitney New in fourth overall at 24:49.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 23, Beverly 32: Will Conklin’s overall victory in 16:47 helped Danvers take down Beverly (23-32) and Swampscott (16-43) to open the year with a solid NEC sweep. J.J. Rooney was second while Sean Moore, Chuck Garlin and Will Dumont all ran strong races.
Beverly got a 29-second personal best from Calvin Barrett to take third place, just three seconds behind Conklin. The Panthers, who also defeated Swampscott (17-44), got another strong outing from freshman Jason Provost in fifth place.
Marblehead 15, Salem 50: Senior captain Ryan Biestowe finished first for the winners at Gatchell Park as the Magicians won their opener. Nate Assa, senior captain Isaac Gross, Will Cerrutti, anda Henrik Adams came in 2-3-4-5 for Marblehead.
Ollie Simons was first across the line for Salem in 21:06, followed by Brooks Workman, Ryland Workman and Austin Ryan.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Salem 2: The Witches battled through a tough five-setter before falling, 6-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23, 14-16. Middle blocker Skylar Sverker, a senior, paced Salem with seven kills, five aces and five kills while sophomore setter Mia Silva served 92% on the match and added seven assists. Senior middle blocker Isvely Severino hit .400 for the match while contributing three solo blocks.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0: Maddie Wilson, a senior, had four kills as the Generals rolled past their Cape Ann League rivals, 25-17, 25-15, 25-5. Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-0) excelled at the service line by recording 25 aces, led by nine apiece from junior Ava Day and sophomore Morgan Etna.
Marblehead 3, Saugus 0: Sammy Walker finished with a team-best seven kills as the Magicians rolled to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-19 decision. Remington Tikens added seven digs for Marblehead (now 2-0), with Eva Burke recording 16 assists.
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 1: The Tigers prevailed behind 16 kills, two aces and nine digs from Claire Buletza. Addison Pillis (5 digs, 6 aces, 0.600 hitting percentage), Tess O’Flynn (12 assists, 100 percent serving with 5 aces), Sophie DeGrappo (7 kills) and Emily Hannibal (12 digs, 4 aces) also played well in the victory.
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0: Senior Abby Bettencourt served nine aces and handed out 21 assists to help the Tanners (1-1) sweep an MVC opponent, 25-22, 25-7, 26-24. Sophomore Lizzy Bettencourt had 13 kills while Carly Chouinard had four aces and Ava Ruffing delivered three kills.
{div}Haverhill 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: Gwen Schroeder had ten digs and Lacey Murphy was immense at the net with seven blocks but the Crusaders fell 13-25, 30-28, 7-25, 11-25 to the MVC powerhouse Hillies. Calli Symond added six kills, Helene Phelan had ten assists and Louise Marchetti served two aces.
Newburyport 3, Essex Tech 2: Senior Christine Mbachi had 19 kills with two blocks and four aces in a tremendous five set match that went 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 8-15 to the Clippers. Junior Kaylin Potter added 17 kills for the Hawks and senior Elsa Richards had 45 assists to go with two kills.{/div}
GOLF
Danvers 43.5, Swampscott 28.5: The Falcons picked up a conference win behind match play wins from Bobby Fish (7-2), Brendan Glowik (6.5-2.5), Bryce Clark (6-3), Nick Figueiredo (5.5-3.5), Thomas Fish (5-4) and Jason Luti (5-4). Connor Harvey halved his match as well.
Jackson Bartram and Mike Collins both shot well for the Big Blue (now 1-3).
Hamilton-Wenham 129, Rockport 120: The Generals improved to 1-1 with a road win at Rockport Golf Club. Joe Coughlin led all golfers with 28 points for H-W, with Aidan Noonan adding 26 and Cam McIntosh 24. Elijah Greenberg also played well, finishing with 20 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Wellesley 0: The Gulls (3-0) remained spotless thanks to a clean sheet from Rosalina Caliri. Salem native Ella Morgan netted the game-winner while Sam Kilmas and Alexandria Dostie also scored.
Salem State 1, Plymouth State 1: Brenna Paquette’s unassisted goal early in the second half squared things on the scoreboard and delivered the first point of the season for the Vikings (0-2-1).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 3, MIT 1: Lindsay Bruns scored the game-winner in the 52nd minute and Tori Swanson scored twice as the Gulls (2-1) knocked off the No. 12 ranked team in Division 3. Alexis DeMattia made 12 stops to earn the big win for Endicott.
Salem State 2, St. Joseph’s 1: Kaia Hollingsworth and Claire Fallica each had goals and the Vikings (1-2) earned their first win of the new season. Izzy Mosley made four saves to hold down the fort in net.
Plymouth State 10, Gordon 0: It was a rough day at the office for the Fighting Scots.