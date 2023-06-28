DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Danvers National 7, Middleton 6 (7 innings): Trailing 6-4 in the top of the sixth, the Nats rallied to tie it before scoring again in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good. It was a complete team effort for Danvers National in the win.
DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Peabody West 15, Pine Hill 1: Tuesday night, the two-time defending champs roared to victory in their first game of the summer and advance to face Winthrop this Saturday.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 8, Beverly Recs 7: Will Burns hit a 2-run blast for the second straight game and Brian Maynard also drove home a pair to power the Sox in a high-scoring battle with the Recs on Tuesday. Ben Kendrew got the final out for a save while Joe Kasper and Esteban Paula each had two hits to go with an RBI.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Masconomet 42, Ipswich 30: Sammy Lalikos and Emma McCormack had 11 each and Angie Lalikos added nine for the Chieftains while Ipswich’s Lucy Donahue continued her strong recent play with 16 more points.
Bishop Fenwick 42, Marblehead 16: Sam Dormer impressed with 11 points for Marblehead while Bella Lopez and Anna Fertonani had nine each and Kiley Bloom chipped in with eight. The high scorer for the Magicians was Kate Burns with eight.
Hamilton-Wenham 27, Gloucester 15: Gabby Campbell was the lone player in double figures with ten and the Generals ground out a low scoring, defensive affair. Jordan DelTorchio was the high scorer for Gloucester with six.
North Reading 33, Manchester Essex 21: Sophie Gallivan had nine to lead North Reading and Ella Arnsten and Tess Carpenter had seven each for Manchester in a battle of Hornets.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 5, Manchester Essex 2: The Generals won their fifth straight by scratching out nine hits against Mariner ace Rusty Tucker, who had nine strikeouts. Hunter Wilichoski had two doubles and Connor McClintock had two hits while Luke McClintock struck out five in four innings of work. Carter Coffey fanned three and allowed only one baserunner in three innings to slam the door.