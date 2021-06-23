BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Lowell Catholic 0: Nearly two weeks between games did not cool off the bats for the Generals (12-4), who had 17 hits in four innings to mash their way into the D4 North semi’s. James Horgan had three hits and scored three runs while Ryan Hutchinson and Tobin Clark Goldfeld each had two hits with three RBI. Luke McClintock threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts and drove in two runs to help his own cause. Shane Metternick also had two hits for H-W and Will Cooke scored three times.
St. John’s Prep 7, Westford Academy 6: Pat D’Amico hit a solo homer and had three hits with three runs scored as the Eagles (12-3) built a 7-1 lead and then held on to advance to the D1 North semi’s. Payton Palladino, D.J. Pacheco and Nick Sollitro all had two hits each for St. John’s, which got a great outing from Connor Remley with four strikeouts in 3 1/3. Westford got the tying run on base in the seventh but Sam Belliveau struck out the side to end it.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Watertown 0: Anthony Marino and Brandon Bloom combined for a no-hitter and the defending Division 3 North champs made it three straight wins to advance to Friday’s semifinals at Gloucester.
Masconomet 8, Shawsheen 0: Erik Sibbach tossed a shutout to send the Chieftains (12-5) by the top-seed in D2 North on the road. Freshman Sam Nadworny continued to swing well for Masco, which blew the game open in the late innings and got big hits form Ethan Cote and Kevin Pelletier.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 8, Bedford 0: Becky Zellin hit two home runs and Lily Eldridge threw a shutout in the circle as the Falcons (12-4) advanced to the Division 2 North semi’s, which they’ll host against Arlington Catholic on Thursday. Emily Goddard also hit one out of the park for Danvers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 12, Austin Prep 10: The Big Blue moved on to the Division 2 North semifinals with an impressive win against a strong Austin Prep squad. Reese Robertson scored a game-high seven goals while Harper Clopton, Elizabeth Green, Eliza D’Agostino, Abby Eichler and Broghan Laundry each scored once. Swampscott will now play Manchester Essex for a chance to advance to the sectional championship.
Masconomet 8, Central Catholic 7: The Chieftains earned their second straight one-goal win in Division 1 North play, advancing to the sectional semifinals in the process. Emmy Clark and Morgan Bovardi each had two goals and two assists in the win, while Bella Juliano also scored twice. Emma Flynn and Jolie Dalton added the other goals as Masco will now face No. 5 Boston Latin on Friday at 4 back at Masco.
Reading 19, Danvers 3: The Falcons couldn’t keep pace with a strong Reading team that came into the contest with just one loss all season. With the Division 2 North quarterfinal loss, Danvers finishes its season with an 11-5 record.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord-Carlisle 5, Beverly 0: The Panthers (9-3) went down in the Division 2 North playoffs despite some solid action up and down the lineup. Beverly managed to take eight games against a team that won all 60 games against them in the state tournament only three years ago.
Lynnfield 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0:
GIRLS TENNIS
Newburyport 5, Marblehead 0: For the third year in a row, the Magicians (13-3) saw their season end against the Clippers in the D2 North semi’s. Cannan Whittier had a great match, staving off five match points before falling 4-6, 5-7. Tess Kenney also played well in a 4-6, 3-6 setback.
Winchester 5, Masconomet 0: The Chieftians bowed out in playoff action.
Manchester Essex 4, Swampscott 1: The Hornets stung the Big Blue in Division 3 North playoff action.
AGGANIS FOOTBALL
North 28, South 6: Bishop Fenwick QB Chrys Wilson threw touchdown passes to Crusader teammate Jake Connolly (41 yards) and Catholic Memorial’s Zach Mitchell (22 yards) to help his team to victory. Paul Hammond of Arlington Catholic and Winthrop’s Ryan Hovermale were named MVP’s for their respective teams.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 11, Upper Valley 10: Jose Aquino’s 3-run double sparked a five-run rally in the top of the eighth with Peabody’s Jake Gustin and Dyaln Brazil also driving home runs in the inning to help the Navs win a slug fest on the road. James Sashin stranded the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth to grab a save. Joe Lumiscio had three hits to lead the Navs offensively and Gustin went 3-for-4. Jon Luders also had a pair of RBI.