VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Somerset Berkley 0: The Falcons rolled in their Division 2 opener, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13, advancing to take on No. 3 Duxbury in the Round of 32 on the road Friday at 4 p.m. Ava Newton had 10 kills and six digs in the win while Maxine Lapine (16 service points, 6 blocks) and Audrey Lapine (21 assists, 4 aces) also played well.
Swampscott 3, Monty Tech 0: The Big Blue cruised in their Division 3 preliminary round opener, advancing to take on No. 2 Tewksbury on the road Thursday at 5 p.m.
Bishop Fenwick 3, O’Bryant 0: The Crusaders made it look easy on Wednesday, advancing to the Division 3 Round of 32 to take on No. 3 Newburyport on Friday at 5 p.m.
Franklin 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers (7-12) saw their season come to a close in the Division 1 Round of 32.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 11, Portsmouth Abbey 0: Hat tricks by both senior Maddie Landers and Kayla Smynrios helped the Highlanders (15-2-1) finished the Eastern Independent League slate undefeated. Abby DiCenso added two goals, Cat Watrous had a goal and two assists and Hanna Jenkins and Ashley Smail also scored. Maggie Warner and Summer Elward combined for the shutout with assists going to Isla Cleveland, Antonella Najim, Ally Evangelista, Allie Donovan and Lizzy Gaffney.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 3, Concord Academy 0: Rogan Cardinal scored twice to propel the Highlanders (12-3-3) to another victory. Kristian Arrivillaga also scored on an assist from Noe Aguilar, while Charlie Lynch secured the shutout in net.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 2, Portsmouth Abbey 0: Sadie Canelli’s 6-save outing earned her 10th shutout of the season as Pingree (15-2) continued to roll. Olivia Donahue scored off a stroke and assisted on her team’s second goal, which was tipped home by Mia Shuman.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Suffolk 2, Endicott 0: The Rams stunned the Gulls, who were ranked No. 23 in the country, in the CCC tournament semifinals. Endicott, now 12-5-4, managed only two shots on goal and will now have to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA playoffs.