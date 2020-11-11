CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers boys, girls sweep: The Falcons defeated Swampscott on their 2.9-mile home course Wednesday, with the boys prevailing, 22-33, and the girls doing likewise, 23-30. Junior Luke Llewellyn (16:28) won the boys race for Danvers, followed by teammates TJ Glowik (2nd place), Brendan McDonald (3rd), Will Sheehan (6th) and Chase Kassiotis (10th).
For the girls, sophomore Emma Eagan was the top finisher for the Falcons, taking second in 21:11. She was followed by a trio of senior captains in Olivia Viel (3rd place), Ava Navarro (4th) and Catie Nemeskal (5th). In addition, Ariana McNulty ran a course PR to place ninth overall.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 2, Saugus 0: Sydney Marshall and captain Harper Clopton had the goals for the Big Blue, which finished its season at 4-5-1. Chloe Rakauskas needed to make just two saves to earn her fourth shutout of the season. Senior captains Lilly D’Agostino, Jordan Waters and Clopton all had strong games for the winners in their high school field hockey finales.
Gloucester 3, Beverly 0: Despite 13 saves from senior captain Julia Otterbein, the Panthers (1-7-1) couldn’t put on in the Gloucester cage. Sydney Ruggeri and Cerys Murphy both turned in strong efforts for the Orange-and-Black in the setback.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 1, Xaverian 1: Captain Andrew Keenan scored the the goal, assisted by fellow senior Seamus O’Connor, as the Eagles (7-0-3) finished their regular season unbeaten with a Catholic Conference tie in Westwood. They will now await the seedings for the conference tournament, where they will likely be the No. 1 seed.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 1, Swampscott 1: Anna Rigby’s penalty kick in the fourth quarter lifted the Magicians (1-2-1) to a draw with their rivals. Keeper Catherine Comstock also had a great game for Marblehead.
Saugus 2, Salem 0: Keeper Catalina Nieves made numerous crucial saves for the Witches, but the Sachems managed to pop two home and take this NEC clash. Breanna Stead, Anna Cantone, Jamealia Wallace and Isabella Cunha played great defense for Salem while Seirra Clawson and Mei-Li Hannig shone up top.
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 0: Senior Hope Miller had a goal and an assist as the Hawks wrapped up the season 9-3-1 as runners-up in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Caitlynn Burke, Ava Allaire and Kaitlin Flaherty also scored for Essex, Emily Enes handed out two assists and senior keeper Riley Mannion earned her seventh shutout.