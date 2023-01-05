SWIMMING
Danvers 96, Swampscott 81: Spencer Keyes took first place in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as the Falcons won their first meet of the season. Allison O’Keefe (200 freestyle), Alex Cotter (50 free), Arianna McNulty (500 free), and Eric Zhang (100 breaststroke) also came in first place in their respective races for Danvers (now 1-2). Additionally, the medley relay team of Cotter, Keyes, Zhang and Zachary Cotter were victorious, as were 200 free relay quartet of Bella Moccia, Dan Molina, Griffin Butler and Alex Cotter. The Falcons ended the night with a great win in the 400 free relay with O’Keefe, Butler, Zachary Cotter and Keyes prevailing.
The Blue-and-White also earned valuable second and third place points from Julia Boyd (200 free), Zachary Cotter and Kylee McGraw (200 IM), Ryley Crosby (diving), Molina and Butler (50 free), O’Keefe (500 free), McNulty (100 backstroke), and Darius Chung (100 breaststroke).
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 6, Andover 0: Junior Caleb White scored his first goal for the Eagles (4-1-1) to get the ball rolling in the first period before Jake Vana, Cole Blaeser, Christian Rosa, and Harlan Graber all buried shots in a big second period for the winners. Will Van Sicklin added a third period marker while sophomore Luke Quinn (11 saves) picked up the shutout.
Essex Tech 9, Nashoba 0: Sophomore Brady Leonard had a hat trick, Logan Casey added a goal and three assists, and Riley Sobezenski (2 assists) earned his team’s ‘Hard Hat’ for all-around game excellence as the Hawks (7-0-1) continued to roll. Kyle Mahan (10 saves) earned his second shutout, with fellow captain Larry Graffeo adding a goal and two helpers for Essex Tech, which had three power play goals and is now 12-for-24 on the season. Jaydan Vargas and Cam Doherty both added a goal and an assist for the winners, with Anthony Bisenti and Ben Rehal also tallying. Chris Maher finished with two assists and teammates Bryan Swaczyk, Armani Booth, Ted Tsoutsouris and Mason Sutcliffe had one apiece.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 4: Junior Ben Merrill scored two of his three goals in the third, allowing the Chieftains (now 4-2) to pull away for a win at Salem State. Joe Young also scored in the final stanza for the winners, while Mike Berrigan, Brady Forde, and senior James Whitman (his first career goal) added earlier tallies.
Senior Ronan Locke netted a pair of goals to pace Swampscott (4-3).
Gloucester 7, Beverly 1: Defenseman Gavin Lawrence, a senior, had his team-leading fifth goal of the season for the Panthers (now 0-8) in the final stanza, with freshmen Logan Bowen and Coby Malionek assisting. Visiting Gloucester scored four times in the opening period to take control early.
Triton 9, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals (now 3-3) had no answer for the powerful Vikings despite 22 saves from Cooper Miller and another five from Luke Graham.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 4, Bishop Stang 1: Captain Abbey Millman netted the game-winner in the first period and also assisted on another tally as Fenwick improved to 3-3-1. Sophomore Ella Tucker stopped 31 shots in net while Penny Levine Stein, Molly Sullivan (her first in a Fenwick sweater) and Mackenzie Riley also scored. Lexi Salah, captain Abi Bruner and Karissa Burgess all notched assists.
Peabody 3, Newburyport 1: Vanessa Steinmeyer broke a 1-1 tie in the second period and the Tanners (5-2) played very good defense (led by assistant captain Penny Spack) in front of goaltender Alyse Mutti to earn two road points. Catie Kampersal netted a pair of unassisted goals for the winners while assistant captain Ella Chase and Alexa Pepper earned one assist.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 45, Gloucester 16: Senior Kylie Dumont had 11 points and grabbed seven steals to help the Chieftains earn their first victory under new coach Todd Sundstrom. Angie Lalikos had a nice night on the boards with 12 rebounds.
Milton 41, Hamilton-Wenham 30: The Generals shot 4-of-13 from the line in the fourth quarter which hampered their ability to cut into Milton’s lead after trailing by six at the break. H-W did show off some good defensive pressure to get within five at some point in the fourth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manchester Essex 69, Ipswich 48: The Tigers (0-5) battled to a 37-37 tie in the first half but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Hornets down the stretch. Max Chesley scored all 16 of his points in the first half, including four triples, while Toby Adams canned three 3-balls in the opening half as well. Nick Deleon added 14 points in the setback.
Gloucester 51, Masconomet 43: The Chieftains (4-3) dropped a tough one on Tuesday night with poor free throw shooting proving to be their Achilles heel. Brendan Bazazi and Jack Fiedler led the way for Masco with 11 points each in the setback.
GIRLS TRACK
Masco wins two: The Chieftains toppled both Marblehead (47-39) and Gloucester (54-31) led by first-place efforts from Marcy Clapp (hurdles, 9.43), Jenna Lindsay (600, 1:49.83), Ellie Green (1000, 3:24.97), Madison Gibeau-Schmitt (mile) and Sarah Bernier (2-mile, 13:04).
Marblehead, which topped Gloucester 58.5-23.5, got wins from Keira Sweetnam (high jump, 5-0), Lillian Reddy (shot put, 29-feet), Cate Trautman (dash, 7.71), Ava Machado (300, 46.95)
BOYS TRACK
Magicians take pair: Marblehead defeated both Masconomet (52-33) and Gloucester (56-30) scores and got standout performances from Riley Schmitt (shot put, 39-01), Alex Hersey (hurdles, 8.78), Sebastian Pantzer (300, 40.05), Ryan Thompson (2:46) and Isaac Gross (2-mile, 10:03).
The Chieftains beat Gloucester (52-33) led by overall winner Nathan Molina-Lopez (dash, 6.86),
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worcester State 85, Salem State 58: Chris MacDonald had 14 points and a block to pace the Vikings (3-11) while Jaden Castillo scored a dozen and Jarret Bryne added 10. Connor Bryne ripped down a team-high 13 rebounds.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 76, Worcester State 72: The Vikings (6-8) held on to win their MASCAC opener paced by Liz Zaiter’s 23 point and 12 rebounds. Abuk Teng also had a strong night offensively with 21 points and freshman Emidia Goncalves scored 14.