BASEBALL
Danvers 4, Gloucester 3 (9 innings): John Curran’s double to the fence plated Mike Moroney (single) with the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th and Tyler O’Neil nailed down the save as Danvers (2-0) won a seesaw battle of unbeatens on the road. Aidan Lanphere’s third hit of the game was an RBI double that made it 3-2 Danvers in the eighth but the Fishermen tied it up to force another extra frame. Joe Zamejtis struck out 12 in six innings of work, Evan Currie earned the win with two solid frames and O’Neil erased Gloucester’s 2-0 lead with a 2-run single in the fifth.
Thayer Academy 8, Pingree 1: Chase Stafford went 2-for-2 for the Highlanders (0-2) while Jeff Arthur and Jimmy Keck supplied doubles and Danny Alepa had a single. Cole Perkin fanned three over four frames and Stafford pitched well in relief with five punchouts over two hitless innings of work.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 14, Amesbury 2: Junior Henry Wright started the season off with a bang, scoring five goals and adding three assists as the Tigers rolled in Amesbury. Junior Elliot Donovan added three goals and a helper while sophomore Will Harrington finished with two goals and an assist. Griffin O’Brien and Aiden Arnold both had one goal and one assist; Adam Coletti and Sam Pinsky had single scores; Dexter Cayer had two assists; Dave Lonergan won 12 faceoffs; and Ryan Orroth earned the victory in net with seven saves.
Essex Tech 17, Mystic Valley 3: Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Hawks rolled behind the scoring exploits of David Egan (3 goals, 4 assists), Bryan Swaczyk (2 goals, 5 assists), Wyatt Clopton (2 goals, 2 assists), Matthew Tavares (3 goals), Dominic Tiberii (2 goals, assist) and, in his first game of the season since returning from an injury, Fisher Gadbois (goal, 2 assists). P.J. Norton added two goals while Ryan Colbert and Aiden Connolly (assist) each had one, with Armani Booth and Chris Batten picking up assists. Damian Biersteker stopped seven shots for the win.
St. Mary’s Lynn 7, Bishop Fenwick 4: Tyler Mullen had a goal and two assists while Charlie Vu had a goal and one assist, but the Crusaders (1-1) dropped their first game of the young season. Backup goalie Brady McCormick stepped into the starter’s role and made eight saves, while Nathaniel Ricciuti Chris Stevens also scored and Nick Wesley picked up an assist.
Thayer 12, Pingree 9: Despite three goals and an assist from Jack Feeks and two more strikes from Mekhi Taylor, the Highlanders (3-2) made mistakes by forcing the clear and not finishing easy shots around the opposing cage. Charlie Faldi added a goal and two assists; Sean Stevens also scored; Cam Dick and Riley McClure had assists; and Max Becker stopped five shots.
Swampscott 18, Saugus 0: The Big Blue picked up their first win of 2022 as Jack Russo finished with six goals and two assists, Jason Codispoti had three goals and two helpers, and Zack Pierce also tallied three times. Other scorers were Liam Keaney (2 goals, 2 assists), Liam Herlihy (1-3), Christian Urbano (1-4), Jack Hazell (goal), Aidan Sprague (goal), and Carson Palmer (2 assists, 16 faceoff wins). Joey Pilotte nabbed the shutout between the pipes with six saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 13, Georgetown 6: Halle Greenleaf scored four goals and teammates Kayden Flather (9 draw controls) and Julia Moseley both contributed three scores to propel the Tigers to a season opening triumph. Ella Stein, Skyler Moseley and Maddie Duffy (2 assists) also joined the goal parade, with goalie Ashton Flather (7 saves, 4 ground balls) leading a strong defense that included Ava Horsman (6 GBs), Lexi Wright (3 GBs, 3 caused turnovers), Claire O’Flynn, Morgan Sexton, and Azza Lestage.
Essex Tech 15, Mystic Valley 2: Junior midfielder Maddie McDonald scored twice and assisted on six others to keep the Hawks (3-0) unbeaten. Juniors Katie Comeau and Molly McLeod added three goals apiece while Sam Krawitz made nine saves in net, getting strong defense from seniors Kailey Erickson and Amanda McLeod in front of her.
Pingree 17, Brooks 2: Mia Shuman had five goals and Cameron Travis scored four times with an assist to power the Highlanders. Schuyler Lloyd chipped in three helpers, Isabel Mail had a goal with a team-best four assists, Water Lloyd had a pair of scored and Lauren Collins (goal) and Meghan Collins (assist) also hit the scoresheet.
Andover 17, Peabody 10: The Tanners dropped a competitive non-conference bout on opening night.
SOFTBALL
Masconomet 20, Salem 0: Junior first baseman Cam Wetstone, second baseman Samantha Serino and pitcher Amber Goudreau all home runs while Goudreau allowed just one hit and struck out five during her time on the hill as the Chieftains rolled in their season opener for new coach Joe Ciccarelli.
For the Witches, senior captain Cassadi O’Leary belted a double and eighth grader Liv Loux got her first varsity hit. Another eighth grader, Annie Thornett, pitched well in the setback.
Gloucester 8, Marblehead 3: The Magicians fell on the road Wednesday afternoon.
ULTIMATE
Pingree 13, Chapel Hill Chauncey Hall 10: The Highlanders won their season opener.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem sweeps UMF: The Vikings (4-14) earned their first doubleheader sweep of the year by topping UMaine-Farmington, 10-2 and 6-2 with 26 combined hits. Mackenzie DeSantis had a homer in three RBI in one game plus a double and four more RBI in the other and Dawn Eisnor also hit for extra bags with a combined three RBI. Gracie Hogan threw six strong to pick up one win and Emily Carter pitched in both games while grabbing her first win of the spring.