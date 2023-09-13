BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 17, Peabody 41: Sean Moore was first across the line on his 2.9 mile home course and the Falcons (3-0) topped the Tanners for the first time in a fall dual meet. J.J. Rooney was the runner-up and Danvers had the first four finishers with Will Conklin third and Chuck Garlin fourth. Will Dumont was a strong seventh while Lucas Landry (10th) and Cooper Guttadauro (12th) also ran well.
Ryan Faletra (5th) and Dylan Faletra (6th) were the top two finishers for the Tanners (1-1).
Marblehead 24, Beverly 32: Isaac Gross, Nate Assa and Will Cerrutti went 1-2-3 at Gatchell to help the Magicians (2-0) edge the Panthers. Henrik Adams and Jonah Potach also ran well for Marblehead. For the Panthers, Calvin Barrett was fourth in 17:55 followed closely by Jason Provots (18:01) and Ryan Whiting (18:26).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 15, Danvers 47: Captain Kyra Buckley was the race winner for the Tanners (2-0) with eighth grader Ella Braz next followed by Leah Buckley, Lauren Foley and Ava Buckley.
For the Falcons (0-3), Grace Conklin was seventh in 21:51 with Emily Sullivan in eighth place and Arianna McNulty a strong ninth.
Marblehead 25, Beverly 31: Sophomore Mari O’Connell was a mere 15 seconds off the 3.05 mile Gatchell course record with a winning time of 19:40. Caterina Piper was third for MHS (2-0) in 21:46 with Maren Potter running a strong fifth (23:56), Shannon Hitscherich coming in seventh (25:17), Jesslyn Roemer in ninth (26:08) and Abbie Goodwin tenth in 26:31.
GOLF
Danvers 43.5, Peabody 28.5: The Falcons came out on top behind match play wins from Bobby Fish (7-2), Brendan Glowik (6-3), Nick Figueiredo (5-4), Josh Henry (6.5-2.5) and Jason Luti (8-1).
Winning for Peabody was Matt Ryder (6-3), Mike Ryan (5-4) and Cameron Connolly (5-4).
Lynnfield 142, Hamilton-Wenham 125: The Generals (2-2) got 36 points from Aidan Noonan but it wasn’t enough in the competitive setback to unbeaten Lynnfield. Cam McIntosh added 22 points while Evan Haughey added 21.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Peabody 0: Captain Lauren Boughner extended her point streak with two tallies and an assist and Amanda Schneider did as well with two more goals to power the unbeaten Chieftains (4-0) on the grass at Rubchinuk Park. Single assists went to Teagan Skulley, Cat Shaffer and Abby Moore and keepers Eve Millis and Molly Cullivan shared their third shutout in four outings.
Madi Barrett and Ally Bettencourt shined for the Tanners (1-3) while Eva Joyce played well in net.
Pingree 3, Brewster 0: In a battle between the defending Class B and C New England champs, the Highlanders got the game-winner from freshman Shauna O’Brien and a shutout from sophomore Summer Elward. Kayla Smyrnios scored twice in the second half assisted by Cat Watrous and Helena Crate. Abi Amigo stepped into a key role on the backline alongside Maddy O’Connor, Lauren Tucker and Kathryn Gasiorowski in an excellent effort.
Danvers 3, Marblehead 2: Sophomore Lila Doucette had a first-half hat trick and the Falcons (3-1) held off a furious Marblehead comeback in the second half. Grace Mortensen got the Magicians going when she finished a corner kick by Ava Larco and Sadie Halpern blasted in a second goal later in the second half. Marblehead nearly tied it up in the waning moments but Danvers stood tall.
Swampscott 1, Gloucester 1: Captain Victoria Quagrello finished off a corner kick by Jess Ford for a first half lead, but the Big Blue (1-1-1) had to settle for a tie when the Fishermen netted the tying goal with under five minutes to go.
Bishop Stang 5, Bishop Fenwick 1: Junior Carlie Salvo buried a second half free kick but the Crusaders (2-1) took their first loss of the year at home. Senior McKenna Leaman, sophomore Celia Neilson and freshman Camille Yanofsky all played well for Fenwick.
Lynnfield 3, Essex Tech 0: A shorthanded Hawks team had it 0-0 at halftime before the Pioneers broke through in the last 40 minutes. Freshman Nova Dzeengelewski stepped up from the junior varsity and had a great game in net with eight saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Danvers 2, Marblehead 2: The Falcons battled to a draw, getting goals from sophomores Luca Tirella and Drew Godfried.
Salem 1, Saugus 1: The Witches (1-2-1) got a goal from Woudson Pierre on an assist from Gabriel Pereira to escape with a tie against their NEC opponent.
Gloucester 3, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue drew even in the first half on a goal from Jack Fredrickson, but Gloucester dropped in the final two goals of the day to prevail. Lucas Bereaud had the assist for Swampscott.
VOLLEYBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Lynnfield 2: Senior Gaby Campbell had 11 kills with two aces and two blocks and the Generals (4-0) took a thriller from the Pioneers, 25-16, 13-25, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14. Junior Ava Daly (eight digs, five aces), senior Maddie Wilson (six kills, three aces) and sophomore Morgan Etna (six aces, four kills) were immense in helping the Gens rally and also stave off a fifth set match point. Senior Hannah Ciriello (23 assists) served three straight points to win the tiebreaker.
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 1: The Magicians (3-1) cruised by the Vikings 25-11, 25-6, 25-8. Megan Parkman had seven aces with three digs while Deysha Adams had six kills and Eva Burke chipped in with nine assists.
Essex Tech 3, North Reading 0: Senior Elsa Richards had 20 assists with seven kills and the Hawks earned their first CAL win, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21. Junior Kaylin Potter added seven kills and three aces and senior Maribelis Alcantara had a stellar all-around game with five kills and seven digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 0: Abbie Allen made 16 saves in net for the Tigers, but the Orange-and-Black couldn’t get one by the Clipper defense.
Pingree 1, Dexter Southfield 0: Freshman Sara Graves scored the game’s only goal and senior Sadie Canelli made it stand up with ten stops as the Highlanders got an impressive win. Assists on the lone goal went to juniors Caroline Lemos and Alex Poss.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 1, Endicott 1: Vanilton Xavier converted a breakaway chance midway through the second half to level the score and Salem State (3-1-1) emerged with a draw against the Gulls (2-2-1). Max Karkos had given Endicott a 1-0 lead ten minutes into the second half. In goal, Endicott’s Brett Roy made two saves and SSU’s Jonathan Chasse was credited with four.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 2, Salve Regina 2: Kristi DiRico scored her first goal of the season in the 90th minute to lift the Scots (3-0-1) to a rather dramatic tie on the road. Eowyn Lapp had an early goal for Gordon, her third.
Endicott 1, Emerson 0: The Gulls earned another shutout victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Springfield 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls (3-3) got swept up despite a 13 kill effort from Julia Giroux.