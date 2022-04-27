BASEBALL
Beverly 13, Danvers 7: Josh Demers threw 3 2/3 scoreless relief and added three hits and two RBI as Beverly (8-1) scored eight unanswered to win its seventh straight game. Logan Petrosino had two hits and three RBI, Jackson Sumner scored twice, Noah Staffier added two hits and two RBI, Griffin Francis scored three and drove in two and Austin Bernard had a key triple.
For Danvers (5-4), Caleb White’s solo homer provided an early lead. Joe Zamejtis had two hits and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings and Evan Currie added an RBI.
Marblehead 3, Peabody 1: Ian Maude’s 86-pitch complete game effort sent Marblehead (4-4) to its third straight win. Run scoring hits by Andy Titus, Brady Lavender and Liam McIlroy saw the Magicians come from behind after Peabody (5-4) had a 1-0 lead on Brendan Smith’s RBI to score Mike Krouse. Joey Raymond pitched well in defeat, allowed only four hits.
Essex Tech 7, Snowden 0: Junior Harry Lynch struck out eight in the complete game shutout and helped himself with three hits and two RBI. Freshman Jose Pagan had his first career hit for the Hawks (3-6) and Jeff Roach drove in a pair of runs.
Swampscott 5, Winthrop 2: John Cuttle’s complete game six-hitter with five strikeouts propelled the Big Blue (5-2). Matt Schroeder and Jonah Cadorette each drove in a pair, Harry Riddell added an RBI single and Cam O’Brien reached all four times and scored.
Salem Academy 13, Cathedral 3: Kegan LeClare struck out 11 and Waldy Sanchez had two doubles with three RBI to pace the Navs (2-6). Angel Santiago and Emilio Saez had two hits and two RBI each and Jacob Redican closed it out with a scoreless inning.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 0: Five straight set triumphs kept the Generals unbeaten, both in Cape Ann League play (3-0) and overall (7-0). Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0) Naomi Provost (6-3, 6-1) and Laynee Wilkins (6-3, 6-4) rolled in singles action, while the tandems of Brynn Mckechnie and Lisette Leonard (6-1, 6-0), and Abby Simon and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-1) did likewise in doubles.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 0: The Crusaders improved to 5-3 on the season behind pro set victories from Nora Elenbaas (8-4), Madelyn Leary ( 8-1), and Gwen Schroeder (8-3) in singles play, as well as the doubles pairings of Aisling Hinchey and Aoife DeClerq (8-1), and Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa (8-1).
Pingree 4, Berwick 1: Winners for the Highlanders were Catherine Curry (6-0, 6-1), Phoebe Thorne (6-2, 6-1), Ella Comparato (6-1, 6-7, 10-3) and the team of Lucy Grant and Genevieve Rish (6-0, 6-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Georgetown 6: Haley Hamilton scored another eight goals to go with two assists as the Generals earned a convincing win. Riley Clarke added five goals and two assist while Kara O’Shea dished out a game-high seven assists to go with four goals. Defensively, Ava Vautour made seven saves on 13 shots.
Manchester Essex 14, Essex Tech 2: Junior captain Maddie McDonald scored both goals for the Hawks (5-1) in the tough setback. Seniors Kailey Erickson and Amanda McLeod turned in strong defensive efforts in the loss.
Pingree 20, Berwick Academy 6: Schuyler Lloyd pumped in five goals to help the Highlanders earn a run-away victory. Cameron Traveis and Waters Lloyd both had four goals and two assists, Meghan Collins and Mia Shurman each had two goals and Isabel Smail had a goal and five assists.
Masconomet 14, Gloucester 3: The Chieftains rolled behind a complete team effort that included strong play from Avery Magnifico, Liv White and Allie Baker, among others.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 14, Swampscott 6: Returning from a one-game injury absence, captain Josh Robertson exploded for seven goals and five assists for the Magicians (7-2). Charlie Grenier (3), Carter Laramie (2), Connor Cronin (1-2) and Kai Bontaites also scored while Finn Maniaci had seven saves and faceoff specialist Baxter Jennings and defender Sam Annese also starred.
For Swampscott, Jason Codispoti had three goals while both Jack Russo and Cole Hamernick had a goal and an assist. Aidan Breault made 10 saves in net, with Zack Pierce also scoring and Lia Keaney (2) and Liam Herlihy earning helpers.
Masconomet 14, Gloucester 2: Griffin Halecki (3 goals, assist) and Andrew Saumsiegle (goal, 3 assists) led the offense while Colin Dillon (6 saves) and Richard Jacavanco (3 saves) shared the win in net as the Chieftains rolled. Cooper Haas and Mike Rossi both added two goals and an assist for Masco (now 5-2), with Will Mitchell also scoring, picking up two assists, and going a perfect 15-for-15 on faceoffs. Cooper Easley (assist) and Owen McNally also scored.
Bishop Fenwick 9, Cardinal Spellman 5: Will Gibbs made 17 saves in net while Jake Westin (3 goals, assist), Manny Alvarez-Segee (2 goals, 3 assists) and Tyler Mullen (3 goals) led the offense in a CCL victory for Fenwick. Brady McClung also scored while Kevin Wood, Nick Wesley and Michael Anthony added assists for the Crusaders (5-4).
Pingree 14, Berwick 4: Jack Savoie finished with three goals and two assists to send the Highlanders (9-3) to their sixth straight win. Charlie Faldi and Riley McClure both had two goals and two assists; Bodie Cannata had two goals; Mekhi Taylor had a goal and two assists; Jack Feeks had three assists; and Ryan Kavanaugh, Max Kirianov, Nick Moulison and Quinn Donovan also scored.
Essex Tech 21, Minuteman 2: David Egan scored 11 points on five goals and six points as the Hawks (6-2) won going away. Hadden Amico and Dominic Cieslik scored their first varsity goals for the winners, with other goals coming from Fisher Gadbois (2 goals, 5 assists), Dominic Tiberii (3 goals, assist), Wyatt Clopton (2), Ryan Colbert (2), Jonathan Daley (goal, assist), Joshua Heath (goal, assist), Lucas Goulet, Aidan Conley and Caden Selley. Goalie Damian Biersteker had three saves.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 10 ,Gloucester 2: Emily Stilwell’s two-run double in the fourth inning tied the game at 2-2, and the Panthers (5-2) went on to score eight more runs for the win. Lindsey Gannon went 2-for-4 with a double to start the BHS comeback while Mya Perron (double) and Jamie DuPont each had a hit and scored two runs. Noelle McLane allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out five to pick up the victory.
Masconomet 15, Winthrop 4: Anna Fennell had a strong game on the hill for the Chieftains, who took advantage of a bevy of walks to score double digit runs.
Cardinal Spellman 12, Bishop Fenwick 9: Hailey Russell and Hannah O’Brien both had two hits and two RBI for Fenwick (4-4) while Gigi Aupont went all seven innings on the hill, striking out 15 batters.
Rockport 20, Ipswich 3: The Tigers (2-3) dropped their third straight.
Danvers 8, Marblehead 2: Makayla Cunningham struck out seven in a complete game 3-hitter and hit her first homer of the year to lead the Falcons (5-4) to victory. Emily Goddard went 3-for-3 and has a hit in seven straight at-bats and Kaylee Marsello went 3-for-3 with a double.
Bancroft 6, Pingree 4: Lucy Ciaciarelli had two hits including a seventh inning homer but Bancroft broke a 3-3 tie with three in the sixth to win. Marah Goldman had three hits for the Highlanders, Caitlyn Dion had two hits and an RBI, Shea Nelson had two hits and Lyla Campbell struck out ten batters.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Burlington 2: Captain Jake Fritz had 14 kills and Jayren Romero had 12 kills with five aces as the Witches (3-2) pulled out a 23-25, 27-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-12 thriller. Elias Ferreria had 34 assists and captain Alexander MacTaylor picked up 12 digs.
St. John’s Prep 3, Lexington 1: The Eagles knocked off the previously unbeaten Minutemen in four close sets.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles (7-1) swept up with wins by Hunter Wolters (7-6, 6-0), Paul Neal (6-0, 6-0), Alex Melville (6-1, 6-0), Jack Prokopis/Ben Liptak (6-0, 6-0) and Mark McOuffee/Grant Drinkwater (6-1, 6-0).
BOYS TRACK
Danvers tops Marblehead: The Falcons came out on top behind wins from Jacob Wescott in the 100 and long jump, Aidan Smith in the 200 and high jump, Mike Leon in the shot put and discus, Nick Goodwin in the javelin, Chance Prouty in the 400, Mack Eon in the 2-mile and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay team. Danvers also got key performances from Kevin Rogers, Kevin Ouellette, Luke Llewellyn, Colin Kelter and Aidan Drislane.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 97, Swampscott 39: The Chieftains were led by winners Brooklyn Odoardi in the triple jump and 100 high hurdles, Greta Mowers in the 200, Jenna Lindsey and the 400 and Sarah McVey in the mile.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls lose two: No. 18 ranked Babson downed the Gulls, 1-0 and 8-5. Raven Comtois had three hits and scored twice in the 8-5 affair and Swampscott’s Katie Watts had a double for Endicott (21-11).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 18, UMass Boston 3: Fresh off entering the national rankings, the Gulls (28-5) won their 13th in a row powered by homers by Peabody native John Mulready (3-for-3) and Caleb Shpur (4 RBI).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salve Regina 17, Gordon 5: Abigail Mansfield had three goals but the Scots dipped to 6-10.
Endicott 20, Wentworth 2: Gabriella Prisco scored three times with two assists and Morgan Pike and Alex Palermo each added hat tricks to power the Gulls (11-6).
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, WNEC 0: The Gulls (9-9) swept with convincing wins by Daniel Rinkert, Oliver Pope, Collin DiNardo and George Danes among the highlights.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 17, Wentworth 5: Nick Pagluiso had four goals and four assists and Dom Russo scored four with three assists to help Endicott improve to 8-5. Michael Hauptman also had five points on three goals and two helpers.
Salve Regina 19, Gordon 6: Marco Fernandez had three goals and Joel Bean potted two but Gordon (2-11) was limited offensively by the Seahawks.