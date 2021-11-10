COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Vassar 1: Meaghan Hogan's 10th goal of the season, a high shot from the top of the circle coming midway through the fourth quarter, was the game-winner as the Gulls went on the road to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and prevailed in their NCAA Division 3 playoff opener.
Jenna Seibold's 11th tally of the year opened the scoring in the first period for Endicott (now 14-6), with Blake Braman assisting on Hogan's score. Goaltender Taylor Farrin of Danvers made seven saves to earn the victory for the Gulls, who advance to the second round of the playoffs and will play at Middlebury Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 3, New Hampton 0: Sadie Canelli turned in another shutout with a nine-save outing to propel Pingree (9-2-3) to another win. Cameron Traveis, Olivia Donahue and Grace Mullaney had the goals for the Highlanders in their regular season finale.
Sutton 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals couldn't pull off a second straight Division 4 playoff victory despite an excellent game in net from goalie Maeve Clark (10 saves). Sophie Zerilli and Sofia Montoya both had strong games for 21st seeded Hamilton-Wenham (5-14-1), which had some offensive chances early on but couldn't hold on to possession long enough to convert. The host Suzies netted the game's only goal with eight minutes remaining.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Governor's Academy 0: Lucca Kloman netted the game's only goal with an assist from Lexi Garcia as the Highlanders finished the regular season an impressive 14-3-1. Keeper Maggie Warner kept the sheet clean as Pingree's defense posted its 13th shutout. The Highlanders are the No. 1 seed in Friday's Eastern Independent League tourney and eye next week's New England playoffs as well.
BOYS SOCCER
Hampshire 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Trailing 2-0 with nine minutes left in regulation, the Generals got on the board but then conceded another while pressing forward for the tying goal. Hampshire, seeded No. 1 in Division 4, got a goal in the first half and another with 15 minutes to go.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salve Regina 73, Salem State 58: Liz Zaiter of Peabody had almost half of Salem State's points with 20 while also grabbing 12 rebounds with two steals. The Vikings (0-1) got nine points and six swipes from Nicole Freddo.