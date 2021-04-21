WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 31, Curry 1: The Gulls (6-1) rolled on Wednesday while setting a new program record for goals in a single game. Leading the way offensively was Katie Wagner, who set a single game record for assists with nine to go along with her two goals. Maya Feigenbaum scored five goals in the win while Morgan Pike had four goals and two assists. Endicott also set the single-game program record for assists with 27.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Roger Williams 10, Endicott 9 (OT): The Gulls (7-2) suffered just their second loss of the season despite a hat trick from Domenic Russo and two goals from Sam DesMarais.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon 8, Wentworth 0: Mara Little moved to 6-2 on the mound after going six innings while allowing just three hits and no walks. Offensively, the Scots (8-11) were led by Lily Rivera’s two homers and a home run apiece from Arianna Ramsaran and Laura Bieren.
Endicott 20, Curry 5 (5 innings): The Gulls (11-2) cruised thanks to an explosion in the second inning that saw them score 16 runs. Meghan Connor had a homer and five RBI and Lauren Misiaszek had four RBI in the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wentworth 8, Gordon 7: The Scots (6-12) rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth but weren’t able to complete the comeback on Wednesday afternoon. Connor Hartman had a homer and three total hits, scored two runs and netted four RBI in the setback.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Benedictine (IL) 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls (9-4) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament on Wednesday, as they were swept by a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 score. Endicott was led by Bryn Lipton’s 12 kills and two blocks, Gabe DeBenedetto’s 29 assists and Justin Kegebein’s seven digs.