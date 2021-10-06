BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: The Hawks (9-0-1) picked up another shutout victory behind two goals from Ryan Lovasco and another from Mateus Lima. Kyle Heckman had two assists while keeper Gavin Russell also had an assist. Peter Tsoutsouras and Pat Todisco also played well in the midfield.
Ipswich 1, Whittier 0: Senior Cade Wetter scored the lone goal of the game in the second half to send the Tigers (4-5-2) to victory. Fellow seniors Spencer Johnson, Thatch Phypers, Beckett Devoe and Efrem Johanson all played well on Senior Night, while Nate Kobuszewski secured his third shutout in net. Ipswich also got strong play from Theo Norton and Seth Woodbury in the back, as well as Sam Sirois and Josiah Scarano.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Lynnfield 0: Carlin McGowan and Samantha Dormer each scored to propel the Magicians (7-2-1) to victory. Catherine Comstock had her fourth shutout of the year in net.
Pingree 7, Lexington Christian 0: Lexi Garcia notched two more goals and Maddie Landers had a goal and two assists to help the Highlanders (5-1-1) win their third straight. Helena Crate also scored twice, Allie Donovan and Waters Llyod added goals and Erin Baressi shared the shutout with Maggie Warner.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 20, Peabody 39: In a battle of unbeatens, Marblehead (4-0) took placed 2-through-7 to clinch the NEC North title. Peter Clifford led the pack in second at 17:16 followed by Isaac Gross (17:43), Will Lamb (17:49), Ryan Thompson (17:52), Will Cerrutti (18:00 and David DiCostanzo (18:13). Peabody’s Logan Tracia won the race with the Tanners falling to 3-1.
Danvers 23, Masconomet 32: The Falcons moved to 3-1 behind strong performances from Emma Eagan (1st, 21:05) and Shea Nemeskal (3rd, 21:29). Arianna McNulty was 10th and Jordan Ortins finished 11th.
Captains Nolan Dickinson (17:28) and Ian Darling (17:56) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Chieftains, who took 14 of the top 21 places overall but still fell. Sophomore Miles Darling had a personal best time of 17:59 to place sixth, while junior Drew Bartram (18:03) was seventh.
Ipswich 27, Manchester Essex 32: Finn Russell finished second and ran a personal best home course time of 18:29 to help the Tigers earn a narrow victory. Keith Townsend was fourth overall in 19:40 while captain Paul Wertz clocked 19:50 and Toby Adams had his best time of 20:21 to help Ipswich seal the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 19, Georgetown 44: Cooper Blatz ran to a winning time of 17:49 to pace the Generals (now 3-0). Eli Labelle was close behind in third place, followed by teammates Clark Clifford, Ryan Gillis, James Regan, Isaac Jones, Ben Rich, Jack Creilson and Luke McMahon.
Beverly 22, Gloucester 37: Liam Ouellete led the way with a time of 16:18 and fellow captain David DiPietro came in fourth as the Panthers got back in the win column. Junior T.J. Betts was fifth with sophomore Ryan Whiting in sixth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham 15, Georgetown 50: Ava Cote (22:28) and Alexis Donovan (22:29) were the first two finishers across for the unbeaten Generals (3-0) in the runaway victory. Charlotte Madden finished third, Sadie Condon fourth and Mira Flemming fifth for the winners.
Masconomet 24, Danvers 37: Running well for the Chieftains in the win were Sarah McVey (21:11), Sarah Bernier (21:49), Willa Paglierani (23:47), Sophia Ambrosino (23:52) and Eli Green (24:00).
Manchester Essex 24, Ipswich 31: Amelia Stacy, a junior, won the race for Ipswich in a time of 22:12, but the Hornets captured the next four spots and with it the race. Senior Amelia Cormier (26:12) was sixth for the Tigers, followed by classmate Caroline Jepsen (27:20) in seventh, junior Moira Healey (276:48) in eight place and senior Chloe Doonan (27:50) in ninth.
Beverly 16, Gloucester 47: Race winner Mia Kasperowciz was one of several Panthers to record personal best times on the home course, clocking 19:44. Emily Young was second, Hannah McCarthy ran a PR 20:34 in third, Olivia Young was fourth, Allison Prasse was sixth, Mary Hauck clocked a PR in seventh, senior Savannah Petcheldt ran a 20 second PR in eighth and freshman Tara McNeil ran a 21-second best time as well.
Peabody 27, Marblehead 29: Sarah DiVasta won the race for the unbeaten Tanners, who took spots 5-through-8 to secure a razor thin win. Ava Buckley was fifth, Leah Buckley sixth, Cailyn Buckley seventh and Chloe Toda eighth. For Marblehead, Juliet Poss finished second with Claire Tips in third and Kate Simcoe fourth.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Saugus 0: The Panthers (3-5-3) got goals from Brooke Davies, Caroline Hickey and Lily Shea en route to victory. Kyle Perron-Hart added an assist, as did Noelle McLane.
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 0: Cecily Paglierani and Maggie Sturgis each scored two goals and added two assists to keep the Chieftains (8-0-1) unbeaten. Lily Conway also had a goal, Aly Baker picked up one assist, and Ainsley Gruener made one save to earn the victory in net.
Danvers 2, Marblehead 1: Emma Wilichoski and Malana Moy had the goals while goalies Megan McGinnity and Grace McLaughlin shared the victory after playing one half each, helping the Falcons improve to 9-1-1. Katherine Purcell assisted on both of the Blue-and-White’s tallies.
Swampscott 4, Peabody 0: On Senior Day, the Big Blue honored 12th graders Sydney Marshall, Aubrey Bliss, Meg O’Brien, Isabella Modica, Olivia Passalaqua, Nicolette Fraser, Paige Quagrello, and goalies Chloe Rakauskas and Gabby Hause, then went out and blanked the Tanners to improve to 7-2-2 on the season. Rakauskas and Hause shared the shutout, making a combined three saves, while Olivia Baran had two goals and Brooke Waters and Modica scored once each. Waters also had two assists and Marshall chipped in with one.
VOLLEYBALL
Danvers 3, Swampscott 0: Tess Vontzalides finished the night with 19 service points and six aces to propel the Falcons to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-17 victory. Emma Callahan had a perfect night on serve receive for the winners, with teammate Ava Newton adding six kills and a pair of aces.
Peabody 3, Salem 0: The Tanners (8-3) continued their recent strong play with a 25-4, 25-15, 25-11 triumph. Sarah Broughton had four aces and three kills, Abby Bettencourt handed out 12 assists, Isabel Bettencourt had four kills and three aces and Kara Iozza served the ball quite well.
Masconomet 3, Newburyport 0: The Chieftains (6-5) climbed over .500 with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-19 non-league win. Vanessa Latam led Masconomet with seven digs and nine aces, while Cali Haberland had seven kills and Remmi Cote finished with 14 assists.
GOLF
Marblehead 48.5, Salem 23.5: Matt Weed was medalist for the winners (now 8-4) with a 36 and won his match, 6.5 to 2.5. Others who triumphed for the Magicians included Jacob Hershfield (5.5 to 3.5), Jacob Aizanman (8-1), Chris Cannuscio (8.5 to .5) and Jack Sontz (8-1) with Adrian Baron splitting his match. Jon Wasserman and Jack Doyle won for Salem with a half match from Diego Acuna.
Bishop Stang 199, Bishop Fenwick 163: Tony Novack was medalist for both teams on the day, while Leo Schroeder finished with 30 points for Fenwick (now 4-5).
Beverly 59.5, Winthrop 12.5: The Panthers (10-0) remained unbeaten thanks to 36’s from Aidan LeBlanc and Ian Paddock. Will Ryan added a 38 while Jack Ryan and Cam Cook each shot 39.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 3, Maine Maritime 0: Sarah Sierzenga had a goal and an assist to help the Scots move to 8-2. Sofia Fish scored the game-winner midway through the first half and Kritsi Dirico also scored.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENINS
Gordon 8, Curry 1: Kristen Kendall and Abbigail Fournier each won both doubles and singles points as the scots (4-1) cruised. Stephanie Trolice teamed with Allyson Fournier and Madison West teamed with Annette Kim with Gordon sweeping doubles action to set the tone for the win.
Salem State 9, Southern Maine 0: It was a clean sweep for the Vikings (3-9) with wins by the teams of Anastasia Startseva/Alexandria Floyd, Abbie Laliberte/Samantha Tenney and Cassie Liu/Miah Reyes. Winning singles matches were Reyes, Startseva, Floyd, Laliberte, Tenney and Liu.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Kenne State 4, Salem State 2: Melanie Mason had a goal and an assist but the Vikings fell to 5-5 with the home defeat. Allison Couillard had the other goal for Salem State and Kelli McCarthy had a near-Herculean effort in net with 15 stops.