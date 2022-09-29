GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Whittier 50: Maddie McDonald set a new school record for the Hawks by winning in a time of 21:33 to power the win. Sophia Visconti (23:40) placed third for Essex Tech, which received personal bests from Ella Manninen (4th place, 23:55), Tori Brown (5th, 24:52) and Morgan Bourgeois (6th, 25:08).
Beverly 25, Danvers 32: A pack of Panthers took places 3-through-7 to secure the meet win led by Tara McNeil followed by Mary Hauck, Allison Prasse, Tatum Panjwani and Emma Judd as Beverly moved to 4-0.
Senior captain Shea Nemeskal of Danvers set a new course record with a PR of 18:44. Emma Eagan, a senior captain, took second place in 18:44.
Swampscott 15, Salem 50: Collette Heil set a new course record for the Big Blue in winning the race in 18:55. Aileen Cornwall Brady (20:27) and Theia Giantis (20:32) finished second and third, respectively, for Swampscott, with Samantha Andrews (22:22) and Effie Corbett (22:37) also running well.
Masconomet 22, Marblehead 34: Marri O’Connell, a freshman, won the race for Marblehead in a time of 21:16. Senior captain Maya Mahoney placed sixth (23:47) and junior Cat Piper placed seventh (23:57).
Manchester Essex 20, Ipswich 37: Tiger senior Amelia Stacy won the race in a time of 23:23, but Manchester Essex claimed the next five spots to earn the win. Ipswich freshman Kameya Perron (25:23) placed seventh overall and second for her team.
Generals fall to Georgetown: Charlotte Madden and Mira Fleming ran well for the Generals.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 22, Whittier 39: The Hawks earned PRs across the board to prevail in a CAC matchup. Hadden Amico (18:23) finished in first place, with Chris Cunha (18:42) taking third. Finishing in spots 5-through-7 were Tommy Fogarty (19:19), Colin Kerr (19:32), and Dennis Downing (19:36), respectively.
Salem 28, Swampscott 30: Colby Ryan’s second place finish of 17:31 helped guide the Witches to a close victory. Austin Ryan took fourth place (18:45) for Salem, which also secured key finishes at sixth and seventh overall.
Swampscott got a first place finish from Simon Brown (17:18), a third for Ryan Begin (18:02), and a fifth from Devin DiBarri (18:52).
Marblehead 15, Masconomet 47: The Magicians improved to 3-0 by taking the top five spots during their race at Bradley Palmer State Park. Will Cerrutti (16:55) took top honors, followed by teammates Ryan Thompson (16:56), Isaac Gross (17:01), Gabe Bayramian (17:37), and Harrison Kee (17:46).
For the host Chieftains, Drew Bartram (6th, 17:47) was the top finishers while senior captain Dawson Romito (11th, 18:42) recorded a personal best time.
Danvers 22, Beverly 33: Sophomore Will Conklin (15:53) and junior captain Sean Moore (15:54) finished 1-2 to pace the Falcons (now 2-1). Charlie Garlin (4th, 16:24), J.J. Rooney (7th, 16:50) and captain Will Dumont (8th, 16:50) also turned in strong races for DHS.
Freshman Jason Provost had a fine showing for Beverly, placing third overall. Teammate Calvin Barrett was fifth and Riley McGoldrick took home sixth place.-
Hamilton-Wenham wins: The Generals toppled Georgetown as James Regan, Jack Creilsen, Isaac Jones, Ben Rich and Clark Glidden finished second through sixth, respectively, to pave the way.
Manchester Essex 27, Ipswich 30: Despite solid showings from senior Keith Townsend (20:35) in fourth place and junior Lucas Wilt (20:55) in fifth, the Tigers were shaded by the Hornets.
GOLF
Beverly 41, Danvers 31: The Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season behind Aidan LeBlanc’s 34 at Beverly Golf & Tennis; LeBlanc won his match 6-3. Also picking up victories was Jack Ryan (shot 43, won 5-4), Will Ryan (shot 37, won 8-1), Dylan Hunter (shot 37, won 7-2) and Jake Pierce (shot 42, won 6.5-2.5).
For Danvers, its winners were Trevor McNeill (5.5 to 3.5), Connor Harvey (7-2), and Jakob Hamel (6-3).
Ipswich 105, Amesbury 81: The Tigers (5-8) got 24 points from junior Charlie Jepsen and 20 more from freshman Connor Wright to help secure the victory.
Masconomet 37, Gloucester 35: The Chieftains moved to 5-3 with a competitive victory at Ferncroft. Tyler Feldberg shot 41 and won his match to lead the way, while Max DeMayo, Logan McKenna and Harrison DeGeorge also came out on top. Freshman Cole Velardo bumped up to the No. 3 slot and earned a key 4.5-4.5 split, while captain Jack Mertz was the low man overall with a 40.
Marblehead 56, Winthrop 16: The Magicians (now 7-3) rolled behind match play wins from Matt Weed (medalist at 34), Jacob Hershfield, Charlie Grenier (shot 38), Marty Ryan (shot 38), Jacob Aizanman (shot 39), Adrian Baron and Cam Comstock. Christopher Locke (shot 38) halved his match.
Xaverian 235, St. John’s Prep 245: The Eagles (6-2) suffered their second loss of the season despite a 35 from Ian Rourke at Turner Hill. Brian Loughlin and Jack Carew each carded 41s, while Rohan Raisingani and Eli Tripodis shot 42.
Salem 52, Saugus 20: The Witches (4-7) topped Saugus for the second time this week, this time at Kernwood, getting match play wins from Jon Wasserman, Jack Doyle, Brady Tremblay, Riley Fenerty, Diego Acuna and Owen Warner-Streff.
FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 3, Malden 0: Shelby Racki, Kyra Buckley and Panayota Nikolouzos each had a goal and Gianna Digianfelice stopped all four shots she saw to give the Tanners (4-5) their third straight win. Meghan Collins and Siobhan Smith added assists for the winners.
North Reading 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Despite a superb 30-save performance from goalie Maeve Clark, the Generals fell to 2-5-1 on the season. Alle Benchoff’s first quarter goal was her first of the season, assisted by Marlee Flanagan.
Pentucket 2, Ipswich 1: Chloe Pszenny had the lone marker for the Tigers (5-4), with Abbie Allen stopping nine shots in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Grace Sorensen came up with 14 kills and four digs for the defending Division 4 state champs while Carolyn Bailey added 11 digs and three aces in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-9 Tiger sweep. Claire Buletza (0.429 hitting efficiency) added four kills, Kendra Brown had 12 assists, and Tess O’Flynn finished with eight digs, seven assists, three aces and one kill.
Grace Roebuck had 10 digs and four kills for the Generals, with libero Ava Day recording a team-high 13 digs. Amber Scanlon finished with an ace, three digs and 10 assists as well.
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: In rolling to a 25-3, 25-14, 25-8 victory, the Hawks (now 7-3) saw senior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre finish with nine kills; Elsa Richards comple 19 assists, seven aces and five kills; and Kaylin Potter end up with six kills and three blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 1, Beverly 1: John Arruda scored his area-leading 11th goal of the season to help Peabody (5-1-2) secure the draw. Ryan Alves had the assist while Kyle Labao, Jaiden Fils-Aime and AJ Forte also played well.
For Beverly, Metteo Buonanno scored on an assist from Max Hemsey, while Trevor Gilligan and Iuan Williams were other standouts in the draw.
Salem 2, Winthrop 0: Lucas Dias had a goal and an assist, with Chris Pierre scoring the other one in the Witches’ win. Malcolm Edwards made four saves in net to record the shutout.
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 0: Ara Scarpaci scored a pair of goals, both assisted by Jack Fielder, to send the Chieftains to victory. Steven Ralph also connected for a goal, with Jason Karas assisting, while teammates Quinn Gardner, Aidan Collern, and Christina Shaffer also played well.
Pingree 2, Dexter Southfield 2: The Highlanders came away with the tie thanks to goals from Danny Alepa and Riley McClure. Rogan Cardinal tallied the assist on both goals.
Cambridge School of Weston 2, Waring 0: Goalie Ari Bloom (23 saves) kept the Wolfpack (now 1-3) in the match throughout, with defenders Thomas Davis, Chris Douglas, Colin Vellante, and Oliver Bock playing well in front of him.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 1: Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Generals battled back for the win thanks to goals from Harrison Stein (direct kick) and freshman Charlie Mack. Will Gern tallied the assist on Mack’s goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 2, Marblehead 0: The Chieftains (8-0) got a goal and an assist from Amanda Schneider in the shutout win. Ally Mitchell also scored with Sam Schena adding an assist. Midfielders Cate Shaffer, Abby Moore, Kendall Skulley, Blythe McLean and Sam Schena all played great in the win, while Charlotte Hill and Marcie Clapp combined for the clean slate in net, the team’s third straight and sixth of the year.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 0: Sophomores Maren Cassidy and Georgia Wilson each scored their first varsity goals to highlight the Generals’ (5-2) triumph. Fellow sophomore Tessa Hunt also had a goal and set up junior Lily Mark’s tally, while Annie Moynihan had two assists. Maddie Minich, a junior, played stellar defensively.
Covenant Christian 4, Newman Prep 0: Liza Minogue scored three goals and Carys Walters had the other for CCA, with Isabella Decotis earning the shutout in net.
Pingree 5, Dana Hall 0: Lizzy Gaffney had two goals and an assist and the Highlanders improved to 4-1. Allie Donovan added a pair of scores, Hanna Jenkins had a goal and two assists and Helena Crate added an assist. Captain Maggie Warner had her third shutout of the year in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Gordon 1: The 6-2 Gulls swept doubles play at the onset as the No. 1 team of Ripley Uyeda/Lejla Guster (8-1), No .2 duo Ana Mar Molina/Samatha Hartmann (8-2), and the No. 3 pairing of Yolanda Mendonca/Ashley Klauck (8-2) all rolled. That success continued in singles play, with victories coming in spots 2-through-6 from Olivia Berler (6-1, 6-1), Hartmann (6-0, 6-1), Klauck (6-3, 6-1), Molina (6-0, 6-1), and Mendonca (6-0, 6-3).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 8, Springfield 0: Maddy Dengler scored twice and added two assists while teammate Tori Swanson recoded a hat trick as the Gulls demolished their foes. Meaghan Hogan added two scores and one assist while Meg Arnette also tallied and Brianna Anslow (2 saves) earned the shutout.