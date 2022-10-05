GOLF
Essex Tech crowned champs: Essex Tech won the State Vocational Championship on Wednesday thanks to Aidan Gray’s impressive low medalist score of 70. Fischer Gadbois was sixth overall with a 69, Jake Deinstadt finished 10th with an 82 and Ryan Colbert carded an 86 to help lead the way.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 23, Catholic Memorial 38: Will Pechinsky won the home race in 17:27 to help the Eagles improve to 4-0. Finn Bonner (17:44), Dan Padley (17:58), Tyler Callahan (18:13) and Connor Burke (18:45) all came in places 4-7 to seal the meet. St. John’s travels to the 50th anniversary of the Manhattan XC Invitational in New York next.
Essex Tech takes two: The Hawks beat Mystic Valley, 21-38, and Northeast Metro Tech, 15-48, on Wednesday. Hadden Amico was first with a time of 18:37, while Chris Cunha finished second in 18:43. Other notables included Tommy Fogarty (5th place, 19:16), Nathan Hammerschmitt (6th, 19:30) and Dennis Downing (7th, 19:53).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Hawks win two: Essex Tech beat Mystic Valley, 17-42, and Northeast Metro Tech, 15-50, thanks to a first place finish from Maddie McDonald, who set a PR with a time of 21:20. Sophia Visconti was second in 23:05, Ella Manninen set a PR and finished third in 23:36, Morgan Bourgeois was fourth in 23:53 and Cyndi Encarnacion was seventh in 25:25.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Gloucester 1: The Chieftains picked up another NEC win behind two goals and two assists from Jason Karas. Jack Fiedler and Ara Scarpaci also scored, with Tennant Bryson and Steven Ralph chipping in assists. Defensively, Christian Shaffer, Andrew Vonner and Abdullah Merhi all had strong games.
Salem 2, Salem Academy 0: The Witches improved to 5-7 thanks to goals from Gabriel Pereira and Lucas Dias, as well as an assist from Chris Pierre.
Salem Academy (4-6-1) got strong play from Blaise Nkwetta, Allan Nyochembeng and Ivan Paredes in the setback, while keeper Ethan Bettencourt made eight saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0: The Hawks improved to 8-4 with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 sweep. Christine Mbachi had nine kills to lead the offense, Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had five kills, four aces and two blocks, Sienna Getty had six aces and Elsa Richards had 18 assists in the win.
Covenant Christian 3, Penguin Hall 0: Covenant secured a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
Beverly 3, Winthrop 0: The Panthers picked up a 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 sweep thanks to a full team effort with all 15 players contributing on both sides of the ball.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Fenwick 0: The powerful Shamrocks got the better of the Crusaders despite some strong play from left back Taylor Carafa and Joni Caron.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Keene State 5, Salem State 2: The Owls blitzed the Witches (3-6) with four goals in the first quarter. Salem State did get some offense back in the late going with two goals by Melanie Mason. Goalie Kaia Hollingsworth was busy for the Vikings with 13 saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, New England College 1: Benji Wright scored his third of the season in the 54th minute but just ten minutes later NEC drew even and that’s where it remained. Tom Reardon made three saves for Gordon (2-6-3) and Adrian Chiang had an assist on the goal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, Castleton 0: With only 16 minutes left to play, Alexa Weindorf broke the scoreless tie and the Scots improved to 6-2-2 thanks to the shutout posted by keeper Emily Bengtson (three saves).