GOLF
Danvers 37.5, Swampscott 34.5: For the Big Blue (10-3), Danny DiLisio played well and tied his match 4.5-4.5 in the top slot while Aidan Graciale (5.5-3.5) and Lou Spellios (7.5-1.5) each picked up individual wins. Will Roddy also tied his match, 4.5-4.5. Seniors Griffin Geraghty and Myles Crateau lead the way in scoring for the Falcons.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, St. Joseph’s Prep 0: The Crusaders’ improved to 8-1-2 on the season thanks to Jack Andrews goal off a cross from Ryan Morgenstern. Keiron Murray and Ryan Noci were outstanding in the midfield, while keeper Liam Foley recorded yet another shutout with four stops.
Georgetown 1, Ipswich 0: While the Tigers weren’t able to come out on the winning end against the Royals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 9, St. Joseph 1: Senior captains Jenna Durkin and Mia Tsarpalis netted thier first goals of the season and the Crusaders (8-1-2) ran their unbeaten streak to ten on the grass at home. Bella DelVecchio and Kayla Carlin each scored twice, Katie Dunn had a goal and two assists and Molly Jenkins and Kiera Morgan netted one each. Ella Morgan and McKenna Gilligan had outstanding midfield showings for Fenwick.
Georgetown 4, Ipswich 0: The Tigers dipped to 3-4-1 on the year in the road setback.