GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Bishop Fenwick 5: The Generals improved to 3-4 behind freshman Evelyn Bernard’s nine goals and nine draw controls. Senior captain Dylan Whitman added five goals, Steward Bernard had two and senior captain Emma Happel had one. Hamilton-Wenham moved the ball well all afternoon, with Grace Glidden dishing out four assists followed by two apiece from Whitman and Maisie Leland. Avery Nistl also added an assist while the defense of Maddie Graber and Ava Shultz didn’t allow many shots in front of goalie Ava Vautour (5 saves).
For Fenwick (2-6), Molly Sullivan and Kayla Carlin each had two goals while Breanna Genzale had the other. Courtney McKenzie made 12 saves in net, in front of some strong defense from Sam Sharp (14 ground balls).
Newburyport 16, Ipswich 4: Halle Greenleaf had two goals for the Tigers (4-1) in their first loss of the spring. Ella Stein and Lucy Winthrop also scored and Ashton Flather made 11 saves in net.
Essex Tech 16, Whittier 5: The Hawks improved to 8-1 behind goals from 15 different players. Caitlyn Collins and Zuzanna Strawinski led the charge with a goal and three assists apiece, while senior captain Katie Comeau had a goal and two helpers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 8, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Senior captain Manny Alvarez-Segee had two goals — including the 100th of his career at Fenwick — and added two assists to give Fenwick its third straight win. Middies Nathan Ricciuti, Aidan Byrne and Anthony Sasso all scored twice for Fenwick (3-2), while Joey Marshall had two assists and Luke Connolly, Matt McDonald and Sasso earning one each. Goalie Will Gibbs snared a dozen shots in net to earn the victory.
Ben Woods was terrific in net for Hamilton-Wenham, finishing with 18 saves. Will Stidsen had three goals and Lucas Hunt two, with Brady Scudder and Morgan Glovsky adding two assists apiece.
Essex Tech 20, Whittier 9: Armani Booth and Bryan Swaczyk each scored six goals and added three assists to give head coach Sean Parsons his 50th win in four seasons at the school. Fisher Gadbois contributed four goals and three helpers for Essex Tech (now 7-2), with Timothy Tavares (2 goals, 2 assists), Ryan Colbert (goal), Brady Leonard (goal) and P.J. Norton (2 assists) also chipping in offensively. Damian Biersteker turned aside 16 shots in net.
Pingree 10, Berwick 6: Riley McClure cranked home six goals and dished out three assists as the Highlanders (10-1) prevailed in a sloppy contest. Bodie Cannata added two goals and an assist, Matt Tersolo and Quinn Donovan each had a goal and two helpers, Jake Hiltz finished with three assists, and Max Becker made three saves in net. Colin McLoy won 13 faceoffs as well.
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 11, Marblehead 1: Mike Williams struck out six in four innings of 2-hit ball and Nick Villano (double) and Costa Beechin (2-for-3) each drove in three runs as the Crusaders (6-1) won their sixth in a row. Marco Carillo had two hits and threw a scoreless inning of relief and Josh Scali and Jacob Behn each scored twice. For Marblehead (4-5), Charlie Sachs doubled and Bodie Bartam had the lone RBI.
St. John’s Prep 10, Catholic Memorial 1: Sophomore Jack DiFilippo had three RBI and a double and Deacon Robillard and Johnny Tighe had two RBI each to help the Eagles (4-4) snap their three game skid. Drew McGowan and Joe Williams combined for nine strikeouts in five innings on the hill.
Pingree 8, Concord 5: Nick Hubbard threw 2 1/3 scoreless and helped his own cause with an RBI to help the Highlanders improve to 7-3. Tejas Prakash went 3-for-3 with two RBI for Pingree while Jimmy Keck drove home a pair and Dan Ferris swipes two bases.
Masconomet 8, Gloucester 1: Captain Jacob Shirley tossed a complete game 3-hitter with five strikeouts and the Chieftains (8-0) did more than enough damage to remain undefeated. Gabe Fales and Chase Caron each delivered RBI singles, Ryan Corcoran had two hits and scored twice and captain Braeden O’Connell had three more RBI.
Swampscott 9, Saugus 2: Jamison Ford was the Big Blue’s (2-7) winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run. Ford, along with relievers Jake McGonagle and Andrew Paster did not allow a hit the entire afternoon. Offensively, Nick Berube had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Connor Chiarello was on base three times with a hit and two walks while scoring three times.
Salem 7, Winthrop 4: Rocco Ryan had two hits, a triple and two RBI and captain Jack Doyle also tripled in two runs as the Witches (7-2) came from behind to win on the road. Ryan provided five solid innings on the mound as well and Julian Ortiz slammed the door with a save.
GIRLS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: Freshman Adeline Kontos earned her first varsity win (6-2, 6-0) while Emily Jeremiq (6-0, 6-0) and Rebecca Curley (6-1, 4-6, 6-1) also won. The doubles teams of Abby Ruggieri/Hannah Minasian (6-4, 6-2) and Grace Adams/Ella McAleer (6-1, 6-0) also swept.
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 0: Winning singles matches for the Chieftains was Kendall Skulley (6-1, 6-1), Nina Klink (6-1, 6-1) and Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0). Doubles victories came from Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-2) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-3).
Danvers 4, Peabody 1: Winners for the Falcons included Madison Savage (6-2, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-3, 7-5) and the doubles teams of Kelly Huynh/Josie Vogel (6-3, 6-1) and Jenny Patel/Raina Langlais (6-7, 6-1, 6-3). Sophia Sanidas played a great match at third singles, losing 0-6, 6-3, 5-7.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles (8-0) picked up another sweep behind bagel wins in singles play from Paul Neal, Luke Free and Alex Melville. St. John’s didn’t give up any games in doubles either, with Ben Liptak/Boris Kouzminov and Mark McDuffee/Wade Evitis both winning 6-0, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
Marblehead 15, Swampscott 3: The Magicians took care of business against their rivals.
Danvers 3, Masconomet 1: Mikayla Cunningham scattered six hits for the Falcons while striking out six and Emily Goddard helper her out with a solo homer. Kaylee Marsello and Ava Gray also had a pair of hits for the winners while Masconomet was paced by two hits by Aimee Quimby.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 94.5, Lynnfield 47.5: Double winners Amelia Mooradd (100, long jump) and Chloe Pszenny (triple jump, 400) sparked the Tigers (1-1). Also winning events were Pia Stewart (discus), Decha Perron (javelin), Kameya Perron (pole vault), Olivia Novello (hurdles), Soren Sheearer (800) and both relays.
BOYS TRACK
Lynnfield 86, Ipswich 58: Colin Hansen claimed both the 400 and the 200 and Keith Townsend doubled up in the high jump and 400 to highlight the meet for the Tigers. Cam Townsend was first in the triple jump, Elijah Bergner was first in the high hurdles and Tyler Rafferty won the 800.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Salem 1: The Hawks (3-3) earned a 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory behind 12 kills from Ryan Cole, eight kills and four blocks from Ryan Lovasco, and 30 assists from Barrett Cross. Freshman outside hitter Jack Booth had a great all-around match in his varsity debut.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, UMass Dartmouth 4: Caleb Shpur tripled and drove home two runs and the No. 5 ranked Gulls mashed their way to 28-5. Danny MacDougall added two hits and two RBI, Peabody native John Mulready had a double and two RBI and four Endicott pitchers combined to limit UMD with Ian Parent snaring the decision.
Gordon 12, Anna Maria 11: Jacob Blake’s pinch-hit, RBI single in the 11th inning sent the Scots to an exciting extra innings victory. Shane Demers had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie it up as Gordon rallied from three runs down to force extra’s. Demers finished the day 4-for-7 with four RBI and Andrew Hartman drove in three.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 17, Gordon 6: Carly Pierce scored five times and helped out on two other goals to keep the Gulls undefeated in CCC play. Kiana Napolitano had a goal and four assists for Endicott and Alex Palermo scored three. For Gordon, Kaitlyn Mini led the scoring with three tallies.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Nichols 5, Endicott 2: Though the teams of Nick Brennan/Conrad Kadel and Antonio Marsallo/Julian Richtarich staked the Gulls to a lead in the CCC semifinals, the Bison won four singles points to advance to the league championship match and end Endicott’s season at 9-11.
Roger Williams 5, Gordon 1: The Scots were felled in the CCC semifinal round despite a win by Jeff Bodner and Carlton Reister at the No. 2 doubles slot.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls sweep: Endicott (24-7) pounded Suffolk twice, 9-0 and 17-4. Chloe Shapleigh hit three home runs in one game and had six RBI while Raven Comtois hit two bombs in one game and blasted one in the other. Endicott had 14 round trippers between the two games with two by Chrissy Marotto and one by Swampscott native Katie Watts.