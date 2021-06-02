BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 10, Essex Tech 0: Dan Reddick had a monster day at the plate with two hits and five RBI and Anthony Marino fanned seven in five shutout innings to help the Crusaders (7-5) get back on the winning track. Tucker Destino scored three times, Costa Beechin and Alex Gonzalez had two hits apiece with other ribby’s coming from Scott Emerson and Gianni Mercurio.
Hamilton-Wenham 12, Pentucket 0: Luke McClintock struck out eight in five shutout innings and helped his own cause with three hits, a run and an RBI as the Generals improved to 9-2. Ryan Hutchinson had four RBI on a pair of hits, James Horgan had three hits and scored twice, Shane Metternick had two hits and two RBI and catcher Nick Freni stayed hot with two more knocks and an RBI.
Boston Collegiate 9, Salem Academy 1: The Navs (4-8) took their first loss against a fellow charter school despite an RBI from Gami Rosario. Jacob Redican pitched well over the first three innings but BC got to him after that.
Gloucester 5, Masconomet 1 (9 innings): In a battle for first place in the NEC North, the Fishermen exploded for four in the top of the ninth with Zach Abbott going all nine in the win. Aaron Zenus was immense on the mound for the Chieftains (7-4), striking out 11 over seven innings and allowing only one unearned run. Nick Cantalupo gave Masco a spark offensively but the Chieftains could only score the one run.
Saugus 4, Peabody 3 (9 innings): Sophomore Giovanni Guglielmo had an RBI double in the top of the ninth to give the Tanners (5-6) the lead but Saugus scored two in the bottom half to win it. Peabody had a 2-0 lead on RBI by Michael Krause and Jacob Palhares before Saugus rallied to tie it at 2-2 and force extras. Dom Annese threw the first five for the Tanners, Justin Powers threw three scoreless of relief and Evan DiLillo and Mike Geisler also threw with Peabody dancing around pitch counts since it plays Thursday and Friday.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 78, Gloucester 58: Brady Trask won both the long jump (20 feet 1 inch) and high jump (5 feet 6 inches) and also had second place showings in the 100 and the 200 as the Panthers improved to 3-1. Anthony Pasquarosa also had a pair of firsts in the 100 (11.4 seconds) and 200 (23.5) dashes and placed second in the high jump. Grant Eastin won the shot put (45 feet) and javelin (126 feet 4 inches) as Beverly’s third double winner. Other first place finishers included Misha Krygin capturing the 2-mile (11:01); Liam Ouellette the mile (4:41) and Dave DiPietro won the 800 (2:08); each were also part of the 4x400 relay with third leg Damien Chruniak that also grabbed first place (3:56).
St. John’s Prep 85, BC High 51: Jarrett Young had a huge day for the Eagles (4-0), winning the 100 (10.9), the 200 (23.0) and the 400 (49.0). Quinn Curtin topped the triple jump (43-10 1/2), Nathan Lopez won the 800 (2:00), Charlie Tuttle doubles up to win both the mile (4:35) and 2-mile (9:52), Griffin Tache won the low hurdles (58.8), Drew McStay won the high jump and Ryan Petrszyn won the shot put.
GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 111, Gloucester 25: MacKenzie Gilligan continued her great season with three more event wins, coming in first in the high hurdles (17.5), high jump (4-6) and long jump (17-feet-4-inches). Cierra Merritt doubled up by winning the 100 (13.1) and 200 (28.1) and Kylie McCarthy topped the javelin (109-feet-2-inches) and shot put (26-10).
WRESTLING
Beverly 34, Pentucket 31: The Panthers improved to 4-3 with wins from Luke Loureiro (138), Elias Mayes (145), Mario Hoxha (170) and Jonas Pavia (285). Freshman Gino Sicari also earned his first varsity victory at 195 as well for the Orange-and-Black.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 0: The Crusaders (6-2) got straight victories from Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-3), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-0) and Sam Summa (6-0, 6-2) in singles play plus doubles wins from Kristina Rusha/Julianna Camozzi (6-0, 6-0) and Lily Brown/Aisling Hinchey (6-0, 6-0).
Danvers 5, Gloucester 0: Victories by Jenna Kee (6-2, 6-2), Abby Lyman (6-3, 6-0) and Amanda Tinkham (6-0, 6-0) powered the Falcons in singles action. The doubles wins came from the teams of Olivia Dekemanjo/Lucy Dumont (6-0, 6-4) and Jenny Patel/Ali Griffin (6-0, 6-4).
SOFTBALL
Essex Tech 13, Lowell Catholic 1: Junior Mya Doucette hit a home run, stole three bases and totaled three RBI to pace the Hawks, who saw all 15 players enter the game and contribute. Freshman Callie Hogan earned the win in the circle, senior Aly Countie went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs and two steals, junior Lily Zagaroes had two hits and junior Alexis Jaffe also had two hits and an RBI.
Peabody 18, Swampscott 1:For the Big Blue (0-10), Lily Gordinas had her first varsity hit and Nicolette Fraser had an RBI double.
Bishop Fenwick 22, Salem Academy 10: Salem Academy had 11 hits on the day, helped by two from Cindy Shehu. Kianny Mirabel-Nunez and Lexi Walker had strong game in the field for the Navigators (6-4).
Austin Prep 5, Masconomet 4 (8 innings): Alex Locke came out on the losing end of a great pitching duel against the Cougars, who racked up 14 strikeouts. Eliza Reimold led Masco (4-7) with three hits while and Maggie Caron had a two out, three-run triple as the Chieftains plated all four of their runs in the third.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 14, Lowell Catholic 6: Senior captain Calvin Heline exploded for 11 points, best on the North Shore this season, with seven goals and four assists as the Hawks (now 10-1) shot out to a 7-1 lead after one quarter to take down previously unbeaten Lowell Catholic and take control of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference race. Freshman Damian Biersteker had 11 saves in the win, with Matthew Powers adding four goals and an assist. Dominic Tiberii and Tyler Geary both chipped in with a goal and an assist; Bryan Swaczyk and faceoff guy Fisher Gadbois (who won close to 90 percent of his draws) each dished out two helpers; and David Egan added one assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 17, Swampscott 8: For Swampscott (10-2), Harper Clopton had three goals and an assist, Elizabeth Green had three goals, Reese Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Broghan Laundry had one goal.