NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Bishop Fenwick 55, Peabody 36: Cecelia Kay had a near triple double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to send the Crusaders into Monday’s championship game. Celia Neilson scored 20 and had a high number of steals for Fenwick while the Tanners had an early lead thanks to how shooting by Ally Bettencourt (12 points, all on three pointers). Logan Lomasney and Abby Bettencourt both had 11 for Peabody, which will play an elimination game Thursday with the winner advancing and needing to defeat Fenwick twice.
Beverly 31, Masconomet 24: Jules Stevenson had 12 total points and the Panthers outscored the Chieftains 10-2 to remain alive in playoff action. Lauren Caley scored seven and Clara Kostro netted five to key the upset. Masconomet was paced by Shaye Vella (eight points) and Sammy and Angie Lalikos had four each.
North Reading 33, Pingree 21: The Hornets ousted the Highlanders behind 11 points from Sophie Gallavin and eight more out of Arianna Dimitri. Kiki Gable had a nice game for Pingree with 13.
North Reading 39, Beverly 33: Wednesday, the Hornets put an end to Beverly’s Cinderella run trough the playoffs as Caitlin Riley and Sophie Gallavan each scored a dozen points. Lauren Caley led Beverly with 12 while Molly Potter had six and Jules Stevenson added five.
North Reading faces Peabody Thursday with the winner advancing to the finals against Fenwick needing to win two.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Rowley 7, Hamilton 5: The Rams scored three times in the sixth to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the playoff semifinals. Hamilton had scored four times in the fourth to take the lead and grabbed a 5-4 edge in the top of the sixth on Connor McClintock’s RBI double, but the lead did not hold. McClintock was 2-for-4 with two RBI on the day while Luke McClintock and Harrison O’Brien also went 2-for-4 and Larry Saggese (two runs) and Carter Coffey collected RBI. The Gens made five errors that led to three unearned runs.
Manchester awaits the winner of Thursday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five championship series.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Northeast 7, Swampscott Sox 1: Will Burns hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to get the Sox on the board but the top-seeded Tide closed the door to win the semifinal series three games to one and advance to the NSBL finals for the first time ever. Nate Curtis did the job on the mound for the Tide, going the distance with seven punchouts.