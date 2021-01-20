GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 48, Cardinal Spellman 33: Junior Olivia Found continued to get it done at both ends of the floor, scoring 22 and coming up with four steals to help the Crusaders improve to 4-1. Senior captain Veronica Tache also did a little of everything for Fenwick with four points, five assists and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 84, Cardinal Spellman 56: The Crusaders (4-2) rolled behind 20 points from Max Grenert and 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Alex Gonzalez. Mike Yentin added 16 points of his own in the win.
BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 8, Peabody 1: Matt McMillan had a pair of goals and an assist as the Chieftains (3-0) broke open a tight contest with five third period tallies. Joe Young scored his first varsity goal and added an assist for the winners, who additionally also got one of each from Parker Defeo, Logan Campbell and Josh Brann. Richie Guarino, A.J. Sacco and Nate McMillan contributed two assists each and Mike Bevilacqua and Jacob Mair had solo helpers.
Swampscott 3, Saugus 3: Freshman Anthony Nichols scored his first career goal while Alex Reid and Zack Pierce also scored to power the Big Blue (0-1-1). Quinn Hitchcock and Griffin Bruhm each tallied an assist in the win while Ian Roddie finished with 22 saves.
Newburyport 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Clippers were in front all the way in this CAL clash.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 1, Archbishop Williams 0: Sedona Lawson posted her first shutout as a Crusader and senior captain Shannon Nagy broke a scoreless tie in the third period to lift the Crusaders (3-2) on the road. Lauren Dirarian earned an assist on the game’s only goal and Fenwick got great play all over the ice from Emma Perry, Abi Bruner and defenseman Zoe Elwell.
Peabody 4, Gloucester 1: Catie Kampersal handed out two assists as the Tanners improved to 3-1. Chloe Considine and Hannah Gromko also scored their first goals of the season, Audrey Buckley was solid in net and Paige Thibedeau and Caroline Burton also scored for the winners. Jenna DiNapoli, Jen Flynn and Ella Chase also had assists.