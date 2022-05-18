BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 5, Archbishop Williams 4: Nick Villano’s walk-off RBI plated Anthony Herbert to preserve a combined no-hitter for Anthony Marino and Mike Geissler, who combined for strike out nine with nine walks. Gianni Mercurio had two hits for Fenwick (10-9), which officially punched its tourney ticket and also got RBI from Marino, Andrew McKenzie and Dan Reddick.
St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 3: Caleb Bichem’s two run double in the top of the seventh put the Eagles (9-7) ahead for good. Victor Harrington (3-for-3) hit an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game and Connor Remley went the distance with seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win. Shane Williams homered for St. John’s and scored three runs.
Marblehead 10, Salem 3: At Salem State, the Magicians (8-6) took advantage of the spacious outfield with triples slugged by Brady Lavender, Schuyler Schmitt (2 RBI), James Doody and Shane Keough. Liam McIlory also drove in a pair for Marblehead with Drew Whitman (five strikeouts, four innings) earning the win. For Salem (1-12), Robert Palacois and Jon Wasserman had RBI and Rocco Ryan scored a pair of runs.
Beverly 6, Saugus 1: Noah Guanci went the distance and struck out four as the Panthers (12-4) won their fourth in a row. Sam Armbruster, Noah Staffier, Griffin McCay and Casey Bellew sparked the offense for Beverly.
Winthrop 4, Peabody 3: Sophomore Cam Connolly threw six strong innings and left with a 3-1 lead but the wheels fell off the Tanners (8-8) in the bottom of the seventh. Winthrop took advantage of a hit batsman, a pair of singles and a two out error to plate three and walk off with the victory.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 9, Phillips Exeter 6: In a clash of prep school powerhouses, the Highlanders (now 18-3) got four goals from Riley McClure, two more from Mekhi Taylor, and 15 saves from Max Becker to topple the Big Red (11-3). Colin McLoy was dominant at the faceoff X for the hosts, which also got goals from Jack Savoie (plus 2 assists), Bodie Cannata, and Dylan Feeks. Jack Feeks (2) and Hudson Durant added assists for Pingree, which has won 15 straight contests.
Bishop Fenwick 12, Archbishop Williams 8: Tyler Mullen and Manny Alvarez-Segee both had four goals and two assists to help the Crusaders (8-9) snap a three-game losing streak. Joey Marshall added a pair of goals, Anthony Sasso contributed a goal and an assist, and LSM Max Vieira also scored while captain Kevin Wood had two assists and Brady McClung and Jake Westin one apiece.
Essex Tech 14, Whittier 4: Dominic Tiberii had a big day, scoring twice and assisting on four other goals to send the Hawks (12-3) soaring to victory. Fisher Gadbois added three goals to the ledger, with David Egan adding two goals and two assists. Wyatt Clopton (2 goals, assist), Matthew Tavares (goal, assist), Jonathan Daley (goal), Christopher Batten (goal), Aidan Conley (goal) and Armani Booth (assist) grabbed points of their own while netminder Damian Biersteker made seven saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 18, Whittier 0: The Hawks improved to 13-2 on the season behind a balanced scoring attack that saw 14 different players notch goals on nine assists. Alanna Gadbois had a goal and three assists and freshman Morgan Costa had a hat trick with an assist in the win.
Dexter 16, Pingree 12: Despite five goals and an assist from Mia Shuman and three goals apiece from Meghan Collins and Cameron Traveis, the Highlanders dropped their regular season finale. Isabel Smail added two goals and three assists while Schuyler Lloyd had four assists. Goalie Elena McCloskey had three saves for Pingree, which will be the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s EIL playoff tournament.
BOYS TENNIS
Rockport 4, Ipswich 1: The Tigers’ first doubles squad of Brian Milano and Aj Schoonover earned a hard fought, 7-5, 7-5 victory for their team’s lone win.
St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles rolled to officially capture the Catholic Conference Championship. St. John’s has now won or shared the league crown 28 times in the last 32 years.
Marblehead 4, Latin Academy 1: For the second time in the last 15 years, the Magicians topped Latin Academy. Mika Garber (6-1, 6-1), Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria (6-1, 7-5) and Matthew Sherf (6-1, 6-2) won in singles action, while the doubles team of Aidan Ryan and Etan Farfel (6-3, 6-3) also came out on top.
Swampscott 4, Beverly 1: Winners for Swampscott were Charlie Schepens (6-3, 6-0) and Nick Custer (6-3, 7-5) in singles and the doubles teams of Colin Masucci/Trevor Talebian (6-4, 6-3) and Tex Graff/Maxim Zeissig (6-1, 6-2).
For Beverly, Olie Forhaug outlasted Tate Greenfield, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 at first singles.
Winthrop 3, Danvers 2: Both first and second singles were victorious for Danvers, as Brendan Johnson and Adam Mentzer pulled out three-set triumphs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1: The Generals remained unbeaten at 16-0 thanks to singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-3). The doubles tandem of Alle Benchoff and Sofia Montoya (6-3, 6-0) also came out on top.
Ipswich 3, Rockport 2: The Tigers (5-7) inched closer to .500 with their third straight win. Top singles player Anastasiya Kozak won 6-0, 6-0 and both doubles teams — Mackenzie Rokes/Zoe Forni (2-6, 6-4, 6-2) and Beylin Curtis/Maggie McCormick (6-1, 6-1). Freshman Claire Buletza and sophomore Tess O’Flynn played well in losing efforts for Ipswich.
Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: The lone Crusaders win came from Gwen Schroeder at third singles (6-3, 6-1). Fenwick fell to 10-7 with the loss.
Swampscott 5, Beverly 0: The Big Blue swept behind singles wins from Veronika Isagulyan (6-2, 6-4), Laine Foutes (2-6, 7-6, 10-7) and Victoria Quagrello (6-1, 6-0), as well as doubles wins from Anna Ratner/Anastasia Shub (6-4, 2-6, 6-4) and Franci Southan/Sydney Antoneli (6-2, 6-0).
Danvers 5, Winthrop 0: The Falcons (9-6) rolled behind singles wins from Madison Savage (4-6, 6-2, 6-2), Abby Lyman (6-1, 6-1) and Amanda Tinkham (6-4, 2-6, 6-3). Doubles victories came courtesy of Sophie Sanida/Kelly Huynh (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin (6-3, 7-6, 8-6).
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 11, Bishop Stang 0: Gigi Aupont went seven innings in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out nine for the win as the Crusaders improved to 10-7. Offensively, Mia Mercurio went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a 3-run homer while both Arianna Costello and Guilianna Micceche had two hits and two RBI.
Amesbury 16, Ipswich 0: The Tigers were shut out against their CAL rivals on Wednesday.
Masconomet 14, Swampscott 3: The Chieftains improved to 10-6 and qualified for the state tournament in the process.
For Swampscott (6-8), Nicolette Fraser hit a pair of home runs while Megan Holmes pitched well in relief.
Salem 14, Winthrop 9: Liv Loux had a pair of hits, three RBI and three runs to lead a balanced Withces attack. Faith Sanchez-Schroeder had two hits, two RBI and scored twice, Cassadi O’Leary had two hits, two RBI and two runs, Skyler Sverker had a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs, Barbara Rowley had two hits and Annie Thornett got the win on the mound with eight Ks.
Pingree 22, Concord Academy 10: Freshman Lyla Campbell went 4-for-4 with four RBI and also picked up the win on the hill with seven strikeouts as the Highlanders won their season finale in style. Assistant coach Buddy Taft got the game ball to recognize his last season with the team after coaching them for more than two decades.