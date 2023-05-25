GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 18, Gloucester 5: Generals’ freshman Evie Bernard scored nine goals, including the 100th of her dazzling young career, to power her team to a big win. Bernard added two assists and 15 draw controls. Senior captains Emma Happel (3 goals, 1 assist) and Dylan Whitman (2 goals) added to Hamilton-Wenham’s attack on Senior Night. The Generals finish the regular season at 11-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 8, Phillips Andover 7: Down by a goal with just 10.8 seconds to play in their season finale, the Highlanders (22-2) got the tying goal from Riley McClure with 6.7 ticks left, won the ensuing faceoff behind Colin McLoy, who hit attackman Bodie Cannata with a perfect pass for the game winning just before time expired for the thrilling victory. Sean Stevens finished with three goals and an assist, McClure had two goals and one helper, Mehki Taylor (assist), Dylan Feeks and Cannata also scored, McLoy won 14-of-19 faceoffs, and goalie Max Becker finished with nine saves.
Somerville 11, Salem 8: Vince Milano came up with 17 saves in goal and teammate T.J. McCarthy scored five times, but the Witches (1-17) fell just short. Mikey Curtin added three goals and two assists for Salem, which also got an assist from AJ Alessi plus six ground balls from Jayden Benson.
BASEBALL
Lowell Catholic 7, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Aiden Clarke had two hits and Connor McClintock and Giam Gamelli both doubled to help the Generals build a 4-1 lead but it didn’t stand up at Patton Park. Jack Cooke and Tate Fitzgibbons recorded RBI for H-W (11-9) and Clarke threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings without issuing a walk.
Winthrop 4, Ipswich 1: Drew Lane struck out six over six innings but the Tigers (4-12) managed only four hits in the tough luck loss. Jeremy Lathrop had two of those hits and scored the Ipswich run while Jake Petredelis and Nate Baise had the others.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peabody 4, Gloucester 0: In a rain shortened match, the Tanners improved to 7-6 on the year behind wins from Valentina Goga (6-3, 6-2), Yasmine Giacalone (6-2, 6-0) and the doubles teams of Jesica Demiri/Eftyghia Kourtelidis (6-3, 6-3) and Vanessa Kolani/Argiro Psyhogios (6-1, 6-0). Jessica Chau did not finish her match at first singles for Peabody due to the rain.
VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks dropped a 25-13, 26-24, 25-15 decision to wrap up the regular season at 11-6.