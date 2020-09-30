GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 98, Pentucket 85: The Generals improved to 2-0 behind strong play from Peter Gourdeau (21 points), Andrew Winch (19), Will Moroney (16) and Zack Walles (15). Pentucket's Ava Spencer scored 34 points for the Sachems to earn medalist honors. Hamilton-Wenham will take on Rockport next on Friday.
St. John's Prep 229, BC High 257: Freshman Terry Manny carded a 36 down at Wallaston and the Eagles grabbed the victory in Catholic Conference action. Aidan LeBlanc and Blake Buonopane each shot 37 while Emmet Phelan came in at 38 and Brandon Farrin turned in a solid 39.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 3: The Hawks rallied with an outstanding second half after falling behind 3-1 in the opening frame. Freshman Samantha Harrison scored her first varsity goal, Cece Lebron found the back of the net and senior stalwarts Hope Miller (assist) and Emily Enes (goal) hooked up for the game-tying marker. Sophomore mid Ava Allaire had a phenomenal game and senior keeper Riley Mannion kept Essex (0-0-1) in it all the way with 15 total saves.