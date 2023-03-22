COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon 20, Mass. Maritime 9: The Scots (3-11) exploded offensively to pick up their third win of the season. CJ Demers led the charge with five hits including a homer and six total RBI, Andrew Hartman added four hits and both Shane Demers (double and homer) and Ryan McSally had three.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Emerson 16, Gordon 14: The Scots (5-2) dropped a close one despite five goals from Caroline Piorkowski and hat tricks from Kaitlyn Mini and Hailey Beling.
Springfield 17, Endicott 7: Katie Schenk scored twice and added an assist, but it wasn’t enough as the Gulls fell to 2-4.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Bowdoin 18, Endicott 9: The Gulls were outscored 13-3 in the second half in falling to 3-4. Dom Russo’s three goals and one assist led Endicott while Max Kesicki and Jack Damon potted two each.
Plymouth State 9, Gordon 8: Marco Fernandez scored on the final shot of the third quarter to make it 8-8 but the Panthers got the only goal of the fourth and the Scots dipped to 3-4. Fernandez, John Flemi and Noah Thies all scored twice to lead Gordon.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon sweeps: The Fighting Scots dropped Lesley, 15-7 and 6-1, to improve to 9-7 on the season. Mara Little went the distance and allowed only one run with four strikeouts in the 6-1 decision with the offense led by Isabella and Ami Rivera, who both homered. In the 15-7 win, Emily Peterson blasted a home run while Ami Rivera tripled and Jayden Johnson added three hits and two RBI.