WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 18, Fitchburg State 13: Alexis Lapia and Abigail Mansfield had five goals each and Gordon (3-1) busted the game open in the second half after being tied 9-9 at the break. Kaitlyn Mini added four goals as well and Mikayla Lecci had a nice outing with two scores and three assists. Annabel Christenson picked up the win in net with nine stops.
Tufts 19, Endicott 8: The Gulls (3-1) were handed their first loss of the year by the No. 9 ranked squad in Division 3. Kiana Napolitano led Endicott with three strikes while Katie Schenk and Carly Pierce netted two each.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Johnson & Wales 23, Salem State 7: Falling behind 15-2 in the first half was too much to overcome for the Vikings, who dipped to 3-2. Kevin Albert had three goals and two assists to pace Salem State and Christian Burke added a hat trick.
Emerson 19, Gordon College 4: Marco Fernandez led the Scots (1-4) with two goals in the tough loss. Kobi Bui and Joel Bean had the other goals.