GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Manchester Essex 0: The unbeaten Generals (10-0) earned their first win over the Hornets in more than ten years in impressive fashion indoors at Manchester Athletic Club. Sky Jara set the tone at first singles (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost swept second (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Gern pulled out a tough one in the third spot (6-4, 6-2). The doubles teams of Nora Gamber/Brynn McKechnie (6-2, 6-4) and Lisette Leonard/Lily Cassidy (6-4, 6-3) finished off the sweep.
BOYS LAROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 6, St. Mary’s Lynn 5 (OT): Freshman attackman Nate Ricciuti tied the game late in regulation, then scored again in overtime to give the Crusaders (6-5) a big road win under the lights at Manning Field. Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee added two goals and two assists in the victory; sophomore Joey Marshall also ripped the twine twice; long stick middie Max Vieira, defender Mike DeFelice and captains Nick Wesley and Kevin Wood were all defensive stars; and goalie Will Gibbs made eight saves.
Pingree 10, Cushing 6: Captain Jack Savoie had seven points with three goals and four helpers while Charlie Faldi added two goals and three assists to give the Highlanders (12-3) their ninth straight victory. Riley McClure (assist) and Mekhi Taylor both produced a pair of tallies for the winners, with Dylan Feeks also scoring and Bodie Cannata picking up an assist. Colin McLoy was outstanding in the faceoff circle, winning 18-of-19 draws, and goalie Max Becker made 11 saves.
Essex Tech 9, Lowell Catholic 7: Senior captain David Egan, the North Shore’s leading scorer, added to his totals with four goals and three assists, allowing the Hawks to improve to 8-3. Sophomore goalie Damian Biersteker also had a terrific contest with 18 saves for the winners. Dominic Tiberii and Bryan Swaczyk both added two goals, Ryan Colbert had one, Fisher Gadbois had two assists and Wyatt Clopton one, as Essex Tech rallied from giving up four straight goals in the third quarter to get the final two of the afternoon in the fourth quarter for the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 10, Georgetown 9: The Generals held on for a close CAL win behind six more goals from senior captain Haley Hamilton. Kara O’Shea added three goals and two assist while Riley Clarke had two goals. Goalie Ava Vautour stopped eight shots in net in the win.
Swampscott 15, Beverly 14: The Big Blue (5-2) got the go-ahead goal from Coco Clopton (4 goals, 2 assists) with 30 seconds remaining to pull off the down to the wire win. Swampscott suffered from four early yellow cards and was forced to play down a few players for the majority of action. Brooke Waters and Scarlett Ciciotti each added four goals and two assists as well, Abby Eichler had two goals and two assists and Broghan Laundry had a goal and three assists. Goalie Sasha Divall made nine saves.
For Beverly, Lily Shea had six goals and a pair of assists, Kayleigh Crowell had five goals, Angelina Mazzone had two goals and an assist and Lauren Caley had a goal and three assists.
Phillips Exeter 14, Pingree 11: Despite a combined eight goals from Cameron Traveis (5) and Waters Lloyd (3), the Highlanders were on the wrong end of this battle with the Big Red. Elena McCloskey stopped eight shots for the locals, who got a goal and three assists form Isabel Small, a tally and two helpers from Schuyler Lloyd, a single strike from Meghan Collins, and assists from Mia Shuman (2) and Lauren Collins.
BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 111, Xaverian 25: The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the year with a convincing win.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 22, Roger Williams 8: It’ll be a ninth consecutive trip to the CCC title game for the Gulls (10-5) after a semifinal rout in which they never trailed. A 10-0 run in the second half put the game away with Max Kesicki’s six goals and four by Domenic Russo leading a balanced attack that saw 11 player score, including Beverly native Sam Abate (two goals, assist).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 24, Western New England 12: For the 16th time in the last 17 seasons the Gulls (12-6) punched their ticket to the conference championship game. This semifinal win was highlighted by Morgan Pike’s six goal effort while Alex Palermo had four goals and an assist. Katy Garvin and Kiana Napolitano each had three goals and two assists and Gabriella Prisco had a hat trick of his own.