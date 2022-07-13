INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 6, Rowley 3: Carter Coffey went 2-for-3 with two RBI and pitched the final four innings with five strikeouts and three hits allowed to help the Generals improve to 8-4. Larry Saggese, Will Frain and Nick Freni all added two hits each while Ryan Hutcinson and Aidan Cann collected RBI.
LEGION BASEBALL
Middleton/Peabody 10, Chelmsford 0: Righthander Justin Powers was dominant on the hill as Middleton/Peabody tuned up for this weekend’s District 8 playoffs with a convincing victory.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Martha’s Vineyard 17, North Shore 2: The Navs (7-23) took one on the chin Wednesday morning with seven pitchers combining to allow 20 hits. Offensively, St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien was a bright spot, going 2-for-4 and Nathan Blasick doubled.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Manchester 5, Peabody 3: Mike Mabee and Nolan Hills drove home runs in the sixth but falling behind 5-0 early send the Pub (13-6) to its second straight defeat. Nathan Ing threw two scoreless in relief for Peabody, D.J. Pacheco and Jon Cahill had hits and scored and Bobby Jellison added a base hit. Tim Unczur picked up the win on the hill for the Marlins with six strong frames and Tyler Gonzalez had a monster day with two home runs and all five RBI.
Beverly Recs 8, Kingston 0: The Recs (11-8) cruised to victory over the second-place Owls (12-8) as the standings continued to tighten up.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS HS BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Danvers 35, Bishop Fenwick 29: Anna Fertonani led all scorers with 14 for Fenwick while Molly Godfried (eight) and Reese Holland (seven) paced the Falcons.
Hamilton-Wenham 37, Essex Tech 23: Gabby Campbell’s dozen plus 11 form Abby Simon helped the Generals hold off the Hawks, who were led by Molly McLeod (10 points) and Maddie Shairs (seven).
Manchester Essex 31, North Reading 30: Harper Brooks had 16 and Kendall Newton added ten as ME outlasted NR in a battle of Hornets Tuesday evening. Faith Newton had a game-high 17 for NR.