GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Waconah 1: With 11 minutes left in a tie game in the second round of the Division 4 state playoffs, sophomore Tessa Hunt picked up a rebound and blasted it home to send the Generals (13-5) to their seventh straight win and into this weekend’s quarterfinals. Lily Mark had H-W’s first goal after finishing a great lead pass from Annie Moynihan, but Waconah tied it up shortly thereafter.
Stewart Bernard made five saves in net for the defending Division 5 champions while sophomores Georgia Wilson and Kate Cassidy played well. Senior mid Kaitlyn Menegoni had a great game as well for H-W, which faces No. 4 Hampshire on the road on Saturday looking to return to the Final Four.
Pingree 5, Governors 0: The Highlanders (17-2-1) wrapped up the regular season with their fifth straight shutout. Senior Maddie Landers handed out three assists while Lizzy Gaffney had a pair of goals, Cat Watrous and Allie Donovan both scored once with an assist and Kayla Smyrnios chipped in with a goal.
Hampshire 4, Ipswich 1: Jade Wilcox got the upstart Tigers on the board with 11 minutes left but the No. 4 seed Hampshire was too powerful in the D4 state playoffs. Ipswich ends the year 4-13-3.
South Hadley 2, Swampscott 0: On the road in the Division 3 Round of the 16, the Big Blue couldn’t manufacture a goal and ended a strong season at 11-6-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
Leominster 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (11-5-5) were ousted in the Division 2 Round of 16 despite a great effort in net from Meg Donnelly, who made eight saves. Rayne Millett had a strong game on the forward line while Ruby Cahill, Tess Keenan and Zoe Elwell were tremendous in the middle.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Brandeis 77, Salem State 58: Juvens Louis had ten points off the bench in the season opening setback for the Vikings. Peabody native Sammy Batista made his debut in a Salem State uniform and made a couple of buckets in just four minutes.