BOYS HOCKEY
Scituate 4, Essex Tech 2: The Hawks got 30 saves from senior captain Kyle Mahan and third period tallies from Brady Leonard and Ben Prentiss, but the top seeded Sailors netted three third period tallies of their own, closing an empty netter, to pull away for the win in a Division 3 state quarterfinal.
The best season in Essex Tech history ended at 20-2-1 for the No. 8 seed. Captain and defenseman Cam Doherty added assists on both of his team’s goals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon 9, Russell Sage 2: Dalton Cody had three hits and scored three runs with an RBI as the Scots put up three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pick up their second victory in six games. Shane Demers (2 runs scored), Andrew Hartman (2 RBI), C.J. Demers (2 runs scored, RBI), and Ben Chase (2 RBI) each added two hits to the offensive output, while Eduardo Eble-Lacouture struck out five over four innings to pick up the win on the hill.
Endicott 6, Bates 1: Caleb Shpur hit his third home run in two days and the No. 10 ranked Gulls (3-0) grabbed another win on the turf at home. Max Tarlin struck out all six batters he faced to earn his first save of the year and Nick Notorangelo and Jake Nardone also drove home runs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
MIT 13, Endicott 12: Alex Palermo made it a one goal game with 2:42 left but Endicott (2-1) couldn’t manufacture the tying marker. Katie Schenk and Katy Garvin had four goals each for the Gulls.