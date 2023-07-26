NORTH SHORE GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL Essex Tech 43, Ipswich 23: The Hawks utilized a balanced attack to earn the victory on Tuesday, getting nine points from Thais Dossantos and seven apiece from Tenley Mugford and Adrianna Classis. Ipswich got six points apiece from Charlotte Donahue and Kiera McPartlyn.
Hamilton-Wenham 25, Manchester Essex 16: The Generals won a defensive battle behind 11 points from Gabby Campbell and 10 from Sasha Mackagonov.
Masconomet 49, Pingree 27: The Chieftains used their signature full court pressure to stifle the Pingree offense and cruise to victory. Mia Therberge (18 points) sparked the offense on all areas of the court with some great support from Zoe Cote (12 points). Riley Bovardi added six points in the win. For Pingree, Shauna O’Brien scored 16 points and Shea Nelson had six.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Beverly 29: The Crusaders erupted for 28 points in the first quarter and cruised from there via a balanced offensive attack. Bella Lopez had 12 points, Cecelia Kay 11, Tess Keenan and Anna Fertonani seven and Sam Dormer six. For Beverly, Jules Stevenson had 11 points while Clara Kostro had six.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUERockport 11, Hamilton 4: The Generals were limited to five hits and made seven errors as the Townies scored six in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Carter Coffey blasted a 2-run homer to highlight things for Hamilton and Harrison O’Brien (RBI), Larry Saggese, Tobin Clark-Goldfeld and Ty O’Leary added hits.