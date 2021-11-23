WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Anna Maria 0: Methuen/Tewksbury product Kaia Hollingsworth made 26 saves to earn her first shutout of the year and Salem State (1-6) snapped a six-game skid. Colleen McAnespie and Abby Stafford provided the goals in the second period with the latter score coming shorthanded.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Wesleyan 0: Conor O'Brien made 29 saves in another shutout for the No. 8 ranked Gulls (6-1-1). Svet Kuchynski potted the game-winner in the first, Zach Mazur added a power play tally, Azan Dorsett scored and Eric Manoukian handed out two assists.
Salem State 4, Southern Maine 3: Joe Smith's game-winner broke a 3-3 tie with under five minutes to play after Richard Coyle (goal, two assists) had knotted it up minutes earlier. Connor Woolley also had a mult-point night for the Vikings (2-4) and Joona Sato-Hunsula made an incredible 45 saves.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 67, Emerson 60: Sarah Dempsey had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Gulls (1-3) had a big fourth quarter to earn their first win of the season. Tara Laugeni added 15 points and Emily St. Thomas chipped in 10 off the bench.
Gordon 78, Salem State 40: Ami Rivera had 18 points and Gordon (2-3) nearly double Salem State (1-5) in rebounds in the rout. Cara Andreotti had 16 for Gordon and the Vikings were paced by 10 from Peabody native Liz Zaiter.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 99, Salem State 86: Michael Makiej was a force inside with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Gordon (1-0) won a high scoring opener. Bryce Smith was perfect at the line and sank four three's for his 22 points and Salem State (4-2) got a game-high 35 points from Sean Bryan in addition to 20 and 11 boards from Connor Byrne.