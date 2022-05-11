GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 97, Hmailton-Wenham 29: Triple winner Olivia Novello took the low hurdles, high hurdles and high jump to lead the Tigers in the CAL Baker title clinching victory. Colby Filosa won both the 100 and 400 while Nina Galanis won the 2-mile, Amelia Mooradd won the 200, Dana Falardeau was first in the 800, Victoria Harper won the shot put, Chloe Pszenny won the triple jump, Sienna Cullem took the pole vault and Pia Stewart topped the discus.
Gloucester 80, Danvers 56: The Falcons (now 3-3, 3-1 NEC South) got first place wins from Katie Walfield (400 hurdles), Emma Egan (2-mile), Amelia Bourdier (100 hurdles), Georgia Prouty (400) and Cali Abbatessa (shot put and discus). In addition, Shea Nemeskal (2-mile and 800), Courtney Hinchion (mile), Chloe Hertigan (200 and high jump), Emily Tobin (triple jump) and Maddie Little (javelin) all secured second place finishes.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 98, Hamilton-Wenham 46: James Robie’s three first place finishes in the high hurdles, high jump and long jumped paved the way as the Tigers clinched the CAL Baker title. Keith Townsend won the low hurldes and pole vault while Colin Hansen took the 200 and the 200. Paul Wertz added a win the 800, Tre Graney won the discus, Finn Russell won the mile and Cam Townsent won the triple jump.
Danvers 77, Gloucester 59: The Falcons clinched the NEC South title with their fifth straight win thanks to a pair of wins from Jacob Westcott in the 100 and triple jump. Other first place finishers for the Blue and White included Colin Kelter (200), Mekonnen Eon (mile), Sean Moore (2-mile), Aidan Drislane (shot put), Mike Leon (discus), Nick Goodwin (javelin) and the 4x100 relay team. Personal bests came from Chance Prouty in the 400, Dan Molina in both the triple jump and 400 hurdles, Kevin Burke in the shot put, and Lucas Landry in the mile.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 17, Portsmouth Abbey 4: Blowing out an opponent they normally struggle with, the Highlanders (15-3) won their 12th consecutive contest as captain Jack Savoie led the offense with three goals and five assists. Colin McLoy was dominant in the faceoff-X for Pingree while goalies Max Becker (5 saves) and Mike Mabius (8 saves) both played well. Other scorers included Charlie Faldi (3 goals, assist), captain Jack Feeks (2 goals, assist), Bodie Cannata (2 goals), Riley McClure (2 goals, assist), Mekhi Taylor (2 goals), Nick Moulison (goal, assist), Dylan Feeks (goal), Max Guertin (goal), Kye Smyrnios (assist) and Becker (assist).
Somerville 10, Salem 6: T.J. McCarthy had a breakout game for the Witches with four goals and one assist. A.J. Alessi and Connor Rivera both scored their first career goals for Salem, with Will Cuevas winning eight faceoffs. Goaltender Maher Kokozenis stopped 14 shots as well.
Austin Prep 11, Austin Prep 6: The Crusaders got three goals and two assists from Manny Alavrez-Segee as well as 13 saves from goalie Will Gibbs, but it wasn’t enough to take down the CCL North champions. Tyler Mullen, Joey Marshall and Anthony Sasso each added a goal and an assist, with Jake Westin also picking up a helper.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 13, Dracut 3: The Tanners (9-2) officially clinched a tournament berth behind Brooke Lomasney’s six goals. Madi Barrett and Siobhan Smith each had three goals, Ally Bettencourt added another and Katie Amico was excellent on the draw. Sam Rowe played well defensively.
BASEBALL
Salem 4, Winthrop 3: Riley Fenerty knocked in the walkoff run as Salem tasted victory for the first time under coach Matt Lessard. Fenerty threw six solid innings and senior Robert Palacois earned the win with a shutout seventh frame. Jack Doyle, Eros Fernandez, Corey Grimes and Jordan Pimental all had big hits for the Witches.
Masconomet 3, Saugus 0: Senior ace Erik Sibbach struck out nine and earned his third straight complete game win as Masco (6-7) won its third straight overall as well. Leadoff man Chris O’Grady sparked the offense with two hits and two runs scored while Kevin Pelletier and Braeden O’Connor had two hits and an RBI each.
Swampscott 12, Peabody 3: Pierce Friedman struck out 13 over six innings and the offense exploded as the Big Blue (9-5) pulled into first place in the NEC Lynch. Cam O’Brien had three RBI while Harry Riddell doubled twice and scored twice, Aidan Wyse had two hits and Connor Correnti dlivered a hit with an RBI and two runs.
Boston Collegiate 20, Salem Academy 4: Emilio Saez, Waldy Sanchez and Azriel Taguiam had two hits each but BC piled on 12 runs in the sixth to pull away. Angel Santiago added an RBI single for the Navigators (5-8).
Pingree 6, Portsmouth Abbey 1: On Senior Day, Cole Perkin fanned eight over 5 2/3 and Pingree moved to 9-4. Jaylon Richardson sparked the offense with three hits, an RBI and two swipes while senior Jeff Arthur doubled with an RBI, senior Chase Stafford singled and scored and Danny Alepa hit a key double.
BC High 6, St. John’s Prep 4: The Eagles (7-6) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t come all the way back. Tucker Larson had three of his team’s four hits on the afternoon plus an RBI, Theo Vetere had the other and Cam LaGrassa scored twice. Connor Remley struck out six in five innings of work.
Austin Prep 13, Bishop Fenwick 1: The state’s top ranked team was too much for the Crusaders (7-9). Nick Caputo drove home Gianni Mercurio with Fenwick’s run, Costa Beechin had two hits and Dan Reddick and Andrew McKenzie had one each.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 2: The Generals stayed unbeaten both in the Cape Ann League (8-0) and overall (13-0) by holding off an upset-minded Ipswich squad. Nora Gamber and Brynn McKechnie (5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)) captured a crucial win at first doubles and Lisette Leonard and Lily Cassidy did likewise at second doubles (6-1, 6-3) and Naomi Provost finished it off at 6-0, 6-0.
Claire Buletza had an outstanding match for Ipswich at third singles and Anastasiya Kozak impressed at first singles, 6-1, 6-4.
Fenwick takes two from St. Mary’s: The Crusaders won back-to-back 5-0 games from the arch rival Spartans in a doubleheader, highlighted by the first varsity wins for both Ava Bellacini (with Aisling Hinchey at first doubles, 8-3) and Ava DiFelice (with partner Nina Eisenstein at second doubles, 8-5) in the second match. Madelyn Leary and Nora Elenbaas won both of their matches by identical 8-0 scores at first and second doubles, respectively while No. 3 Gwen Schroder won 8-1, then 8-0. Also, the tandems of Lacey Murphy/Aoife DeClerq (8-0) and Liz Champagne/Ari Summa (8-0) prevailed in the opening win.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2: Senior Ella Kramer picked up the match-clinching win at third singles, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the match for the Magicians. Aoife Bresnahan/Courtney Yoder won 6-3, 7-5 and Allesandra Staffialini won 6-3, 6-1. For the Big Blue, Clara Power got a victory at singles and Anna Ratner and Anastasia Shub won 6-4, 7-5.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Marblehead 2: Nick Custer and Colin Masucci won a three-setter at first doubles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, to clinch it for Swampscott in a highly competitive NEC bout. Tate Greenfield (7-6, 6-0) and Charles Schepens (6-3, 6-1) also won for the Big Blue while Marblehead’s wins were courtesy of Aidan Ryan at singles and Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (7-5, 6-2) in doubles.
Masconomet 4, Beverly 1: The Chieftains got singles wins from Sam Brockelman (6-3, 6-3) and Mark Trull (6-3, 6-0), as well as doubles triumphs from Jack Eaton/Jimmy Chang-Zhang (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and Cash Campanella/Jeff Papaladro (6-4, 6-2) en route to the victory.
The Panthers lone win came in a marathon match at second singles, as junior Ryan Dunleavy eked out a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Masco’s Matt Aronson.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 2, Austin Prep 1: Maisee Dunn’s RBI bunt in the seventh inning turned out to be the game-winning play as the Crusaders knocked off the Cougars. Sophia Savino had a pair of hits for Fenwick and Gigi Aupont was outstanding on the mound again with seven strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Ipswich 21, Hamilton-Wenham 4: On Tuesday, Maya Williams (triple), Lexi James, Kate Bekeritis (triple) and Caroline Spencer (double) all went 3-for-6 as the Tigers rolled. Emma Campbell started on the mound before being relieved by Annabel Morris for the final three innings.
Swampscott 6, Salem 3: For the Witches, Cassadi O’Leary doubled twice and collected three RBI while Liv Loux had two hits with a run scored. Faith Sanchez-Schroeder scored twice and Annie Thornett struck out six batters.
Essex Tech 8, Greater Lowell 4: Sammi Chasse struck out nine to help the Hawks while Isa Bishop had a four hit afternoon with two RBI. Riley Michael was 3-for-4, Zoe Kobus added an RBI double and Haley Roach, Ella Tucker, Emma Cormier and Ari Barrows all earned RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
Malden 3, Essex Tech 0: Senior libero Beck Hermann led the Hawks’ defense with 13 digs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, Western New England 7: Caleb Shpur, Nick Notrangelo and John Mulready all hit home runs as Endicott (33-7) opened the CCC tournament with a home win. The Gulls jumped out to an 8-1 lead with Shpur and Jake Nardone getting two hits each and then Will Fox slammed the door with a two inning save. Endicott continues the double-elimination league playoffs on Thursday.