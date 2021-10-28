VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Triton 1: On the strength of its seven seniors — Katelyn Moseley, Isa DeSouza, Meghan Wallace, Mia Corcoran, Riley Turner, and captains Claire O’Flynn and Liz Linkletter — the Tigers captured their first Cape Ann League volleyball title in program history with a 30-32, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 victory Wednesday on Senior Night.
Linkletter finished with six aces and 14 digs for Ipswich (now 13-1) while O’Flynn added four aces, a block and nine kills. Wallace also had an excellent performance with five aces, three blocks and nine kills. Sophomore Ella Stein (4 aces, 7 kills, 3 digs) and junior Grace Sorensen (3 aces, 1 block, 9 digs, 11 kills) were also instrumental in the Tigers’ win.
Peabody 3, Medford 1: Sarah Broughton had six kills and three aces while teammates Allison Flewelling and Lauryn Mendoca combined for a half-dozen kills to spark the Tanners to a 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 25-15 triumph. Sisters Isabel Bettencourt (17 kills, 4 aces) and Abby Bettencourt (29 assists, 9 kills) were also stellar for Peabody (now 14-4).
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0: The 17-2 Hawks got 14 kills and four aces from senior middle blocker Ali Tkach in their 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 triumph. Fellow seniors Gracie Dailey (8 kills, 2 aces), Maddie McFadden (5 aces, 8 digs), Maggie McQuade (4 aces, 9 digs), Brooklynne McFadden (26 assists, 6 digs) and Sydney McCarthy (2 solo blocks, 1 assist block) were also outstanding in the three-set win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Peabody 1: Noelle McLane netted a pair of goals, giving her a team-leading nine on the season, as the Panthers closed out the regular season at 5-9-4 with a solid road win in the wind and rain. Lily Shea assisted on both of McLane’s tallies, while Jamie DuPont also had two assists on goals from Kyla Perron-Hart and Brooke Davies, respectively. Cerys Murphy and Ella Maloblocki were defensive stars in front of goaltender Arianna Massa, while Elliot Lund played well up front.
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 1: The Chieftains finished the regular season 16-0-1, going unbeaten for a second straight season. They’ll head into next week’s Division 2 state playoffs as the top seed.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 2: The Crusaders (12-2-4) officially earned a tie, but lost the CCL Cup title in a shootout. Rayne Millett and Zoe Elwell had the goals for Fenwick, with Grace Morey assisting on Elwell’s as time expired, forcing the shootout. Sedona Lawson came up with 15 saves in net for Fenwick, with four of those in the shootout. Kailey Silva, Eve Watson, and Emma Perry also played well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 1, Swampscott 0: Lily Podgurski’s first goal of the season was all that the Chieftains (15-2) would need in picking up their ninth consecutive victory. Marcy Clapp picked up her fifth shutout of the season while the Chieftains played excellent team defense in front of her.
Pioneer I 1, Salem Academy 0: Cindy Shehu came up with nine saves in net for the Navigators (now 8-10), who got terrific defensive performances from Becca Ulcena, Genevieve Pelletier and Kylie Lundin.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 1: Ryan Lovasco and Mateus Lima both scored while Josh Berube added another assist in the Hawks’ win.
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (4-10-4) were blanked on the road in the Catholic Central League Cup playoffs.
Winthrop 2, Salem 1: Chris Pierre scored the lone goal for Salem in its competitive setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Chloe Waldron, Riley Rischitelli and Hannah Lederman all tallied for the Gulls (10-3-2), with Lederman’s being the first of her college career. Rosalina Caliri captured her fourth shutout and sixth win of the season after stopping three shots.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Wentworth 0: Amanda Gilbert had eight kills, seven digs and four blocks to send the Gulls (17-8) to a 26-24, 25-13, 25-13 decision. Meghan Frederick added nine kills for the victors, with Colleen McAvoy chipping in with eight kills and four digs. Riley Donahue finished with seven kills and 10 digs; Emma Ruel ended the night with 14 digs; and Lauren McGrath finished with 24 assists.
Gordon 3, University of New England 0: Valerie Nilan ended the night with 19 kills and six blocks to propel the Scots (13-9) to a 25-10, 26-24, 25-22 sweep. Joey Keltner was solid across the board with five kills, two aces, four blocks and an assist, while Kate Howe had 38 assists and 10 digs and Hayley Robinson added 26 digs and an ace.