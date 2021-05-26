BASEBALL
Salem 20, Salem Academy 0: Bobby Jellison struck out three in two spotless innings and combined with Sebastian Cruz for a four-inning perfect game as the Witches (1-6) earned both their first win and the first for head coach Jesse Amaya in impressive fashion. Jellison had three of his team’s ten RBI on the day with Cruz knocking home a pair and Tommy Beauregard also collecting two RBI.
Swampscott 4, Winthrop 0: Senior righty Nate Stern struck out ten in six shutout innings and Pierce Friedman struck out the side in the seventh as the Big Blue improved to 4-3. Aidan Graciale had an RBI, Alex Greenfield delivered a key RBI double and Connor Correnti had two more hits with a run scored.
Hamilton-Wenham 9, Triton 4: Senior Ryan Monahan collected four RBI in a 3-for-4 day at the plate to help the Generals move to 7-2. Ryan Hutchinson struck out seven over five frames to earn the win, Tobin Clark-Goldfeld went 2-for-2 and scored twice and Jack Zarbo and Luke McClintock also drove in run. Will Cooke added a single.
BB&N 4, Pingree 2: In the Highlanders’ final home game of the season, the Pingree offense ran into some tough luck, hitting into inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded in the first inning and again with runners on first and third in the second. Still, they had some strong performances, including Owen Cootey (1 earned run over 5 innings) and Drew Botta (2 scoreless innings of relief) on the mound. At the plate, Botta had a 2-RBI hit, Cootey had a hit, a walk and a stolen base and Jaylon Richardson had a hit, two walks, a run and three steals.
WRESTLING
Prep wins two: St. John’s beat St. John’s Shrewsbury 45-3 and BC High 45-9 to move to 6-0. Winning in both meets were Elias Hajali, Adam Schaeublin, Rawson Iwanicki, Cam Cummings, Ethan Barnes-Felix, and Zach Richardson. Picking up one win were Tyler Knox, Charlie Smith, Dylan Greenstein and Jordan Young.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue (5-2) rolled thanks to singles wins from Tate Greenfield (6-0, 6-1), Charles Schepens (6-1, 6-0) and Nick Custer (6-1, 5-7, 12-10), as well as doubles triumphs from Matt Griffin/Chris Hollenbach (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) and Colin Masucci/Tex Graff (6-1, 2-6, 6-4).
Marblehead 3, Winthrop 2: The Magicians prevailed with freshman Mika Garber winning 6-0, 6-0, co-captain Daniel Farfel winning 6-2, 6-4 and juniors Cooper Dalton and Nate Bowden in a three-setter, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1: The Magicians moved to 6-2 thanks to clean sweeps from Jessie Munroe and Tess Keaney in singles action. Both doubles teams also won, as Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur (6-1, 6-0) remained unbeaten and Lauren Saulnier and Ava Ullian (6-0, 6-0) cruised. Cannan Whittier defaulted her singles match due to an illness.
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2: The Tigers (4-5) made it four straight wins thanks to a marathon doubles win by captains Ava Doran and Jill Gregory (4-6, 6-4, 6-3). Ava and Ella Borgman also won 6-3, 6-3 and Anastasiya Kozak took first singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Danvers 3, Saugus 2: Winning for the Falcons were Abby Lyman (6-2, 6-0), Amanda Tinkham (6-3, 6-3) and the team of Olivia Dekermanji/Lucy Dumont (7-5, 6-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 16, Nashoba Tech 4: The Hawks improved to 7-0 to earn the best start in program history. Sophomore Maddie McDonald continued her terrific season, scoring six goals in the win. Sophomore Katie Comeau added a hat trick and an assist, junior Libby Heath scored twice and had an assist, and senior Gabby Davern scored once and had a helper. Defensively, both Kinsey Trefry and Amanda McCleod were terrific.
Ipswich 13, Pentucket 6: The Tigers got four goals, two assists and eight draw controls from Riley Daley en route to the sound win. Cayla Greenleaf added four goals and an assist, Julia Moseley had two goals and Kayden Flather and Sarah Lombard each had one. Defensively, Bree Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright and Ava Horsman were all strong, while Ashton Flather made nine saves in a great goaltending performance.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ipswich 9, Pentucket 8: The Tigers led by three at half and 9-7 after three, allowing just one goal in the final frame en route to the win. Rowan Silva had four goals and an assist, Jayden Halecki had a hat trick and an assist, Justin Bruhm had three goals, and Henry Wright, Micah Galuski (goal, assist) and Jack Gillis all scored once in the win. Jonah Orroth made some great stops in net and finished with nine saves, while Ned Donovan was huge on the face-off.
Masconomet 13, Gloucester 1: The Chieftains raced out to a 9-0 lead and cruised from there, improving to 5-3. Goalies Max Rosenbaum (5 saves) and Richard Jacavanco (1 stop) were stellar in net, with Keo Kiriakos (3 goals, assist), Andrew Aylwin (2 goals, assist) and Silas McLellan (2 goals) powering the offense. Will Neuenhaus (assist), Jake Mair, armine DiPietrantonio, Nick McMillan, Alex Gillespie and Spencer Butterworth all had single goals in the victory while teammates Will Mitchell (2), Andrew Saumsiegle (2), Trent Bunker and Richard Guarino all added assists.
Essex Tech 18, Nashoba 7: Bryan Swaczyk had a pair of goals to go along with a career high seven assists to power the Hawks (8-1) to a blowout victory on the road. Calvin Heline (4 goals, 2 assists), Matthew Powers (2 goals, 3 assists), middie Tyler Geary (3 goals, assist) and Ryan Colbert (2 goals, 2 assists) also had big scoring outings, with Dominic Tiberii adding two goals while Luke Streng and Caden Selley scored once apiece. Damian Biersteker finished with seven saves, with David Egan chipping in with two assists and Charlie Locke one.
SOFTBALL
Salem beats Salem Academy: Cassadi O’Leary continued her strong season at the plate, hitting for the cycle while mashing her first homer of the year. O’Leary wound up with 7 RBI and four runs scored in the big win. Skyler Sverker and Faith Santos-Schrader each added two hits and four runs, Heather Bernard chipped in with a hit and scored twice, Barba Rowley had two hits, and Christin Napierkowski got the win on the mound pitching three innings and striking out nine.
Gloucester 4, Beverly 3: Emily Stilwell took the tough luck loss for Beverly (1-6), giving up three hits and striking out four. The Panthers had the lead twice but Gloucester went ahead in the fifth. Lindsey Gannon led the offense with two hits and a run while Callie Marticio had an RBI double. Jamie Dupont added an RBI double as well with a run scored.
Saugus 21, Swampscott 7: Emma Bragan, Tiara Teel and Megan Holmes each had two hits for the Big Blue, now 0-8.
Winthrop 14, Masconomet 5: Eliza Reimold homered for the third straight game but the Chieftains dipped to 3-4. Cate Susser had two hits with a double and two RBI and Ainsley Novack had a pair of hits.
Pingree 6, Penguin Hall 1: Savannah Gibbs hit a 2-run homer and also doubled to help the Highlanders move to 9-2. Shannon Conte went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Maddi Massicotte was the winning pitcher with a fine effort in the circle.
BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 102, Xaverian 34: Quinn Curtin won both the triple and long jumps for the unbeaten Eagles (3-0). Jarrett Young doubled in the 100 and 200 while others winners included Nick de Melo (400), Nathan Lopez (800), Charlie Tuttle (mile), Felix Rogovin (2-mile), Jason Bois (hurdles), Griffin Tache (low hurdles) and both relays.