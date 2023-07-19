NECBL
North Shore Navigators 3, Mystic 2: Hamilton native Will Jones had another outstanding pitching performance at Fraser Field, tossing five shutout innings with only two hits allowed and eight strikeouts to help North Shore pick up another victory. The Navs plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back home runs: Jacob Jarrell’s 2-run blast tied the game and Stan DeMartinis III followed with a solo blast with the go-ahead run. Nick Davis then tossed a scoreless ninth for the save.
Peabody’s Ryan Bradley, Kaden Humphrey and Jario Vasquez threw well in relief of Jones to set up the late victory. Offensively, Jake McElroy had a pair of hits and Harry Kaczmar tripled and scored.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Beverly 41, Pingree 39: The Panthers knocked the Highlanders from the unbeaten ranks with a balanced effort led by Julia Stevenson (12 points) and Clara Kostro (11) in double figures. Lauren Caley and Lyndsey Kachinski had five each for Beverly while Pingree was paced by Shauna O’Brien’s 14 plus nine from Anna Kanders and eight from Kiki Gable.
Manchester Essex 24, Essex Tech 23: The Hornets held off the Hawks on a last possession to win a close one. Lily Oliver led M-E with nine points and Nicole Mwaura (five points) and Avery Barteaux (four) played well for Essex Tech.
Peabody 47, Gloucester 35: Logan Lomasney had 14 points plus a handful of blocks in an excellent front court matchup with Gloucester’s Jordan DelTorchio (11 points) and the once-beaten Tanners pulled into a first place tie. Ally Bettenocurt added 11 points and Maia Davis scored seven with Liv Gaynor chipped in six for the winners. The Fishermen got 12 point from Tai Mano (including three 3’s) with Bella Goulart scoring seven and Oliva Madruga netting five.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 9, Kingston 2: Dillon Gonzales and Colin Arsenault blasted homers and Reid Latham collected the win on the hill to help the Recs improve to 8-8-1. Will and Austin Foglietta both produced at the plate for Beverly and Eric Depiero picked up the a late inning save.
Swampscott Sox 7, North Shore Freedom 6: Brendan Walsh had three RBI and Joe Kasper and Will Burns each drove home a pair to help the Sox snag a late victory and move to 12-7. Ben Kendrew worked the last three innings on the hill to pick up the win.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Beverly Giants 6, Manchester 3: Brennan Frost pitched well in the victory for Beverly, which scored four times in the first inning and never trailed.