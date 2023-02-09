GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 1: Senior Bitsy King celebrated her Senior Night in style with two goals and two assists to power the Chieftains to victory. Charlotte Leiss had a goal and two helpers, Bella Flinn scored and Gabi Rudnyai netted her first varsity goal.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 6, Wilbraham & Monson 2: The Highlanders improved to 9-10-4 thanks to one goal and one assist apiece from Ryan Kavanagh, Quinn Moses, Ryan Clark and Trey Hanson. Trevor Payne and Max Trudel each added one goal, while Max Kirianov had three assists. Max Guertin and Tynan Moses added two assists apiece and Luke Marinelli made 24 stops in net.
Masconomet 11, Peabody/Saugus 3: Defensemen Logan McKenna and Matty Rogers, in addition to forwards Gavin Dupuis and Max Conley, all had their first varsity goals as the Chieftains (now 8-7) raced out to a 6-0 lead after one period and never looked back. Another defenseman, senior Colin Dillon, picked up an assist and was voted Player of the Game by his teammates for his excellent all-around play. Tristen Dillon stopped 16 shots in the win, with Johnny Mireault (2), Joe Young, Anthony Cerbone, Alan Weitzman, Will Shannon, and Brady Forde also providing goals. Ben Merrill, Dupuis, Conley, and McKenna all had two assists as well.
Ashton Sousa stopped a season best 51 shots in net for the Tanners (3-12). Senior Alex Fondulis scored his first goal; Michael Capone had the other two, and Tyson Higgins, Andrew Pinto, Nathan Palhares, and Michael Ryan each had one assist.
Marblehead 6, Swampscott 2: The Headers (9-4-3) bounced back from a loss that had snapped their seven-game unbeaten streak by scoring five unanswered goals to close out the game on Senior Night.
Quinn Hitchcock had a goal and an assist for Swampscott (10-5), which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Jason Bouffard had 26 saves; Ronan Locke also scored; and Greg Balchenkoff earned an assist.
GIRLS SKIING
Masco takes two: The Chieftains (9-0) beat Andover and Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday by an identical 92-43 score. Senior captain Charlotte Hill rose to the top in the first slalom race of the season, ahead of H-W’s Evie Bernard by 0.04 seconds. Amanda Schneider, Megan Riley and Hannah Mitchell took third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
GYMNASTICS
Marblehead wins, Beverly splits, Peabody drops two: Thanks to a winning all-around score of 32.2 by Katie Collette — including a top score on beam (8.7) and bars (7.6) — Marblehead/Swampscott shaded Beverly, 125.05-124.1. Allison Dana tied with Collette for first on bars, with teammates Jaimie Andrews (7.5) and Kristina Martin (7.4) taking second and third place, respectively. Martin also took second on vault (8.6). Allison Dana earned a second place on beam (8.3) to finish third in the all-around (31.15).
Beverly, which also defeated Peabody 124.1-91.9, got a first place finish from Olivia Giello on vault (8.9), Cerys Murphy on beam (8.7), and Olivia Durand on floor (7.9). Juia Kaszynski, who placed second in the all-around at 31.3, also captured a second place showing on floor (7.85). Murphy was also third on vault (8.55), and teammates Nina Orlando and Mia Bazin tied for fourth on beam (7.8).
Peabody received strong performances from senior captains Filip Piechowiak (8.3 on vault, 7.4 on beam) and Camila Fialho (6.5 on vault, 6.8 on beam) as well as fellow 12th grader Allie Flewelling (6.55 on vault, 6.6 on beam). Emma Lynch added a 7.7 on vault and 7.3 on beam for the Tanners, who host their first home meet of the season Thursday vs. Salem.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 68, Portsmouth Abbey 57: Ray Cuevas dropped 21 points while Charlie Lynch added 18 to power the Highlanders to victory. Hudson Weidman chipped in 13 points as well.
Waring 37, Commonwealth 31: Colin Vellante had 18 points to lead Waring to a competitive win.
Central Catholic 68, St. John’s Prep 51: The Eagles fell to a tough Central team at home Wednesday night despite 23 points from senior big man Mike O’Brien.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 38, Brimmer & May 35: The Cougars picked up a tightly contested win behind Liza Minogue’s 16 points and Abby Chewning’s 13. Larissa Sabatino and Yuejia Wang were strong defensively in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Fitchburg State 65, Salem State 55: Conner Byrne recorded a big double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to 6-17 on the season. Jaden Castillo added 14 points while Jarret Byrne had eight points and 15 boards.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 71, Fitchburg State 47: The Vikings (10-13) rolled thanks to 23 points and 12 rebounds from Ernidia Goncalves and 21 points from Abuk Teng. Kylie Gates added 15 points and seven assists.