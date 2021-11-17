GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 3, Dexter Southfield 0: Maddie Landers put on a clinic in the midfield, netting a hat trick including a penalty kick for the game-winner in the NEPSAC Class B quarterfinals at home. Outstanding play from backs Avery DePiero, Lauren Tucker, Lauren Collins, Katherine Gasiorowski and Maddie O’Connor helped Maggie Warner hang another shutout.
Pingree (17-3-1) will face Berkshire in Saturday’s semifinal round.
BOYS SOCCER
Hyde School 4, Covenant Christian 3 (PKs): Daevan Goel, Noah DeJesus and Daniel Chewning all scored for Covenant, but it wasn’t enough as the squad bowed out of the NEPSAC Tournament with a PK loss. Goalie Eli Perkari made four saves in net for the Cougars.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 2, St. Luke’s 0: Goals by Meghan Collins and Olivia Donahue send the Highlanders into Saturday’s New England Class C semifinals with a playoff win. Erica Dowd had an assist and Sadie Canelli posted a shutout in goal.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 86, Curry 69: Josiah Green scored 22 points and Sean Bryan added 20 in a dominant night for the Salem State backcourt. Javier Osioro had nine for the Vikings, now unbeaten at 3-0.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Nazarene 76, Salem State 58: Irianis Delgado’s 15 point, 13 rebound double double was the highlight for Salem State (0-4), which also got a solid 13 points out of Nicole Freddo.
Springfield 74, Endicott 52: Tara Laugeni led Endicott with 14 points but the Gulls (0-2) had a tough time on the defensive end. Sarah Dempsey also scored nine for Endicott.