VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 0: Setter Vanessa Latam handed out 18 assists and reached 1,000 for her career to help the Chieftains (13-4) win a battle of Northeastern Conference leaders, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11, and clinch the NEC Dunn crown. Camryn Wettstone had 10 kills with seven digs and Katherine Faddis added five kills with seven digs while Abby Filmore served up nine aces and Megan Brady had a key block.
For the Magicians, now 11-3, Keira Sweetnam delivered eight kills and Tamya Johnson handed out 11 assists.
Swampscott 3, Salem 0: Sofia Comfort finished the night with four aces, 15 receptions and five digs to spark the Big Blue to a straight sets victory. Jamila Oriakhi added 23 assists for the winners while Caterina Kelly had 10 kills.
Essex Tech 3, Lowell Catholic 2: Senior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had 15 kills and four blocks and the Hawks won a thrilled to improve to 11-5. Junior Christne Mbachi provided a dozen kills and junior Elsa Richards handed out 30 assists and served a spectacular eight aces.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hawks take two: Essex Tech topped Lowell Catholic, 19-43, and Mystic Valley, 18-47. Chris Cunha won the race with a personal record time of 18:07, with Tommy Fogarty (18:34), Dennis Downing (19:02), Nathan Hammerschmitt (19:24) and Colin Kerr (19:41) finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Danvers 16, Swampscott 42: Sean Moore finished in first place with a time of 16:11 on the 2.55 mile course, helping the Falcons secure a win. Charlie Garlin was second by a hair (also 16:11), JJ Rooney was third in 16:15, Will Dumont fourth in 16:17 and Lukas Venezia sixth in 17:40.
For Swampscott, Hunter Hersey finished in fifth place (16:39), with Ryan Begin (7th, 17:40), Carson Law (8th, 19:20), Russell Bombardier (10th, 20:09) also running well.
Newburyport 17, Hamilton-Wenham 46: The Generals got a strong performance from sophomore Ben Rich, who finished in fourth place overall with a time of 16:24. Sophomore James Regan was 10th and fellow classmate Clark Glidden added a 12th overall finish. Also running well was Jack Creilsen and Isaac Jones.
Masconomet 15, Winthrop 50: The Chieftains took the top ten spots at Deer Island led by seniors Drew Bartram and Jonathan MacQuarrie together in 16:01. Juniors Ryan Corcoran and Cooper Ogden both ran 16:02, sophomore Justin Dolansky and junior Noah Demers came in at 16:03 ad freshman Owen Walsh and Luke Maynard were 16:05.
Peabody 18, Gloucester 44: Race winner Logan Tracia was followed by Declan Smith and the Tanners cruised. Dylan Faletra was fourth with Ryan Faletra in fifth, Josh Trelegan in sixth and Evan Bedard next in seventh.
Beverly 15, Salem 50: Freshman Jason Provost reset his own freshman course record at 17:07 and sophomore Calvin Barrett’s 17:20 was top 15 all-time at BHS as the Panthers ended the dual season 3-3. Junior Riley McGoldrick ran 17:28, Ronan Maloney ran 17:33 and Ryan Whiting clocked 17:33. Senior Emanuele Geronimi was sixth (19:23) and sophomore Cam Nolin shone at 18:30.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Mystic Valley 50: The Hawks rolled thanks to a first place finish and course record from Maddie McDonald (20:39). Sophia Visconti (22:18), Morgan Bourgeois (23:11), Ella Manninen (23:48) and Tori Brown (24:33) rounded out the top five.
Danvers 25, Swampscott 30: The Falcons came out on top thanks to Emma Eagan’s first place finish in 18:31 and Shea Nemeskal’s runner-up a split second later. Arianna McNulty was sixth (20:58), Isha Patel seventh (21:36) and Bella Drakos ninth (22:25).
For Swampscott, Colette Hell finished in third place (18:51), Thiea Giantis was fourth (19:32), Aileen Cornwall-Brady fifth (19:59), Samantha Andrews eighth (21:43) and Morgan Bilodeau 10th (21:54).
Generals’ Madden takes third: Hamilton-Wenham had to forfeit their race against Newburyport due to low numbers but sophomore Charlotte Madden was able to snare a third place finish in a time of 19:42. Sophomore Mir Fleming and Anna Branceleone also ran well.
Peabody 18, Gloucester 50: Sarah DiVasta won the race with Gloucester’s Faith Castellucci in second and the Tanners took the next six places to win the meet. Sofia Schirripa, Cailyn Buckley, Chloe Toda, Avery Marcus and Angela Fabbo all ran well for Peabody.
Beverly 16, Salem 50: The Panthers wrapped up their tenth straight undefeated season at 6-0 and have won 69 straight dual meets led by Mary Hauck’s race win. Allison Prasse, Tara McNeil, Emma Judge and Vanessa Weiderhold all had strong races for the NEC champions.
Lynnfield 15, Ipswich 50: With 11 of 13 runners getting best times, it was a successful day for the Tigers despite the loss. Moira Healey was the top Tigers in seventh at 25:12, senior Pia Stewart was tenth and freshman Kameya Perron was 11th.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 5, Marblehead 0: In a physical contest, the Big Blue (8-4-3) won their fifth consecutive game on Senior Day behind two goals from Sawyer Groothuis and individual tallies from Oliva Baran, Sophia Ciciotti and Brooke Waters. Coco Clopton added two assists with Waters and Baran each chipping in one. Cece O’Connor had the shutout in net.
Maggie Beauchesne had seven saves for Marblehead (4-10-1), with Peighton Ridge, Lane Kaeyer, Emma Ferrante, and Clara Donovan all playing well.
Gloucester 3, Beverly 0: Backup keeper Cerys Murphy made three saves and teammates Keira Day, Liz Wilder and Ella Maloblocki all had fine games defensively for the Panthers (6-8-1).
Peabody 1, Saugus 1: The Tanners earned a road tie at Serino Stadium.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 4, Berwick 0: Catherine Watrous had a goal and two assists as Pingree (10-1-1 overall) handed Berwick its first loss in a battle of Eastern Independent League unbeatens. Lizzy Gaffney, Allie Donovan and Kayla Smyrnios also scored with Ashley Smail nabbing an assist. Keeper Maggie Warner posted her sixth shutout and Maddie Landers, Lauren Collins, Avery DePiero, Schuyler Lloyd, Katherine Gasiorowski, Maddie O’Connor and Lauren Tucker all provided outstanding play.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Essex Tech 1: Junior midfielder Lily Mark netted her third hat trick of the season to power the Generals (9-5). Kate Cassidy and Annie Moynihan assisted on Mark’s tallies.
Carrie Martinez made a penalty kick for the second straight game for the Hawks (9-2-2) while keeper Hailey Guilet had a strong game with nine saves.
Covenant Christian 6, BTA 1: Liza Minogue scored three goals to lead CCA while Anne Hammond, Leah McEachern and Haley Nelson also found the back of the net.
Georgetown 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (0-11-3) couldn’t get the offense going and were blanked for the fourth straight game.
Ipswich 5, Rockport 1: The Tigers (3-10-3) earned their third win of the year.
GOLF
Marblehead 45, Masconomet 27: The Magicians wrapped up the season at 12-3 thanks to match play wins from Matt Weed (6-3), Jacob Hershfield (5.5-3.5), Charlie Grenier (6-3), Jacob Aizanman (5.5-3.5), Matt Mahan (8.5-0.5) and Adrian Baron (6.5-2.5). Weed was the medalist with a 36, while Grenier and Christopher Locke each shot 38 and Mahan came in at 39.
For Masco (8-5), Jack Mertz fired a 2-over par 38 and won his match 6-3 while Anthony Cerbone shot 42 and won 5-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 3, Pentucket 0: Marco Russo secured his area-leading 11th shutout of the season to help the Chieftains improve to 14-2. Thomas Downs, Jack Wexler and Ara Scarpaci had the goals, with Jason Karas adding two assists and Aidan Colleran dishing out another. Also playing well in the win was Steve Ralph, Jack Fiedler and Abdullah Merhi.
Pingree 3, Berwick 1: Rogan Cardinal, Danny Alepa and Andrew Rosenthal all scored for the Highlanders, with Charlie Lynch securing the shutout in net.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Essex Tech 1: The Hawks lone goal came from Clint Viera while Guido Iannalfo made eight saves in net in a strong performance.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Curry 0: Sonny Mazza and Colin Elgin ripped the twine and Endicott (10-3-4) also took advantage of a Curry own goal to earn another CCC shutout win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 0, Curry 0: Though they had more shots on goal, the Gulls (8-3-5) had to settle for a scoreless draw. Jackie Ruggiero made three saves to keep Curry off the board at her end of the field.
Gordon 2, Nichols 1: Calla Ashley netted both goals a mere 130 seconds apart after Gordon fell behind by one and the Scots improved to 7-4-4. Tia Fyden and Sophia Richardson handed out assists on Ashley’s goals.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Worcester State 1: Presley Shairs had a team-high eight kills plus 10 digs to help the Vikings improve to 5-12. Charlotte Orth had seven kills along with a baker’s dozen digs and Kailey Roach had an amazing defensive game with 23 digs.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 7, Salem State 1: Beverly native Mikayla Mason got Salem State (4-9) on the board in the early going. Goalie Carson Reidy was busy in net with 13 saves.