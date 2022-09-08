FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 3: Madison Faragi scored twice and Meg Donnelly recorded nine saves as Fenwick (2-0) recorded its second win in as many days while giving head coach Marybeth Mahoney her 150th career win.
Rayne Millett, Tess Keenan and Kaleigh Cooke also scored for the winners while Abi Bruner had an assist. Midfielders Zoe Elwell and Ruby Cahill both played well, as did defenders Holly Delaney and Kate McPhail.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 0: Ava Vautour scored a pair of goals, Alle Benchoff contributed two assists, and Maeve Clark turned in a 3-save shutout to give the Generals an opening game victory. Marlee Flanagan also scored, Lucy Ayers added one assist, and Rowan Sheckells and Riley Campbell starred defensively.
Manchester Essex 1, Ipswich 0: The defending Division 4 state finalists from Ipswich dropped their season opener on the road to their rivals.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Melrose 2: The Tanners opened with a thrilling non-league win, 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25 and 15-10. Captain Isabel Bettencourt had 11 kills with five assists and junior Abby Bettencourt added 25 assists with Lauryn Mendoca and Kayla Landry combining for nine blocks. Freshman Lizzy Bettencourt had a smashing debut with 12 kills and Michaela Alperen had 19 digs.
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0: Senior Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had 10 kills, two blocks and four aces to help the Hawks prevail 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Junior Callie Hogan added six kills and classmate Elsa Richards handed out 22 assists with six aces.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, North Reading 1: Grace Roebuck had seven kills and 12 digs and the Generals won 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19. Kat Makogonov had 4 1/2 blocks while Amber Scanlon had 23 assists and Ava Day added seven digs with four kills.
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0: The Tigers cruised to a 25-9, 25-5, 25-14 sweep behind 12 aces, five kills and two digs from Grace Sorensen. Ella Stein added four aces and four digs, Addison Pillis and Rachel Alleva each had five kills and a block while making zero hitting errors, and Kendra Brown had three aces with 10 assists.
Barnstable 3, Danvers 0: The Falcons were blanked for the second straight night in three sets, falling to 0-2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 22, Greater Lawrence 32: Maddie McDonald finished first (21:31) for the Hawks in their opening day victory. Ella Manninen was next in third (24:29), followed by teammates Sophia Visconti (4th, 25:23), Tori Brown (7th, 26:50) and Morgan Bourgouis (8th, 25:51).Danvers
Danvers 15, Salem 50: Emma Eagan and Shea Nemeskal finished 1-2 for the Falcons with identical times of 20:40 in their opener. Arianna McNulty (3rd place), Sadie Bucco (5th), Isha Patel (6th), Isabella Drakos (7th), and Chloe Hertigan (8th) also had strong races for Danvers.
Peabody 20, Swampscott 40: Sarah DiVasta led the Tanners, who had five of the top seven finishers. Swampscott’s Collette Heil was second overall followed by Peabody’s Cailyn Buckley, Ava Buckley, Leah Buckley and Chloe Toda. The Big Blue’s Aileen Cornwall-Brady was sixth.
Beverly 19, Winthrop 42: Tatum Panjwai won the race for the Panthers on the road at Deer Island followed by Tara MacNeil with Emma Judd in fourth and Allison Prasse in fifth.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 18, Greater Lawrence 45: Thomas Williamson ran to a first place time of 18:30 to pace the winners. Hadden Amico was second (18:34) for Essex Tech, with Chris Cunha taking fourth (18:36), Dennis Downing fifth (19:06) and Nathan Hammerschmitt sixth (19:11).
Danvers 15, Salem 49: A finishing time of 17:15 for both Sean Moore and Will Conklin paced Danvers to victory. Teammates Charlie Garlin (3rd place), J.J. Rooney (4th), Will Dumont (5th), Nate Tibbets (6th) and Cooper Guttadauro (8th) each had solid showings.
Marblehead 21, Gloucester 34: Freshman Marri O’Connell won her first varsity race in a time of 21:51 to pace the Magicians. Cat Piper was second (23:09), Maya Mahoney fifth (24:28), Piper Morgan sixth (24:59), and senior captain Martha Heffernan set up a 5K personal best while taking seventh (25:12).
Peabody 15, Swampscott 45: The Tanners took the top six spots with Evan Bedard, Ryan Faletra, Declan Smith, Logan Tracia, Dylan Faletra and Josh Trelegan. Swampscott’s top finisher was Hunter Hersey in seventh overall.
Marblehead 16, Gloucester 46: Isaac Gross (16:57), Will Cerrutti (17:06) and Ryan Thompson (17:31) ran well to help lead the Magicians to a season opening victory on the road at Ravenswood Park.
Beverly 15, Winthrop 50: Junior Riley McGoldrick captured his first career win for Beverly to help his team to victory. Sophomore Calvin Barrett, freshman Jason Provost and junior Ryan Whiting finished one second behind him, while senior Ronan Maloney was fifth. Charlie Bossler crossed sixth for the Panthers with Ryan Dunleavy rounding out the scoring in seventh.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gloucester 7, Salem 1: Lily Navins had the goal for the Witches in their setback with Kate Heppner making 11 saves in net. Neely Harrington played well at midfield, also.
Danvers 2, Peabody 0: Sophomore Georgia Prouty had a goal in each half with both assisted by freshman Olivia St. Pierre. Captain Mikayla Shaffaval had a great game on defense for Danvers along with Reese Holland and Skylar Lews. For Peabody (0-1), Branar Craveiro and Logan Lomasney had strong games along with keeper Eva Joyce.
BOYS SOCCER
Gloucester 4, Salem 0: The Witches battled to a scoreless draw at the half, but some mistakes defensively after the break ultimately led to the loss. Newcomer keeper Malcolm Edwards made an incredible 29 saves in the setback, while Gabriel Pereira, Lucas Dias and Chris Qirjazi all played well in the field.
St. John’s Prep 3, Silver Lake 1: Callum Rigby netted a goal and dished out an assist to help the Eagles pick up a solid road win. Chance Prouty and Jeffrey Groth also scored, while defenders Will Minor, Ross O’Brien and Jeffrey Lopez all had strong games.
Masconomet 2, Beverly 1: The Chieftains earned a hard fought win against a worthy opponent in Beverly, with an own goal ultimately deciding the contest. Ara Scarpaci scored the other goal for Masco while Marco Russo made some great saves in net. Christian Shaffer, Andrew Vonner and Abdullah Merhi all played well in the back for Masco, as did Steven Ralph, Jack Fielder and Gabe Franciosa in the middle.
For Beverly, which managed 13 shots on net and hit a cross bar and two posts, senior Matteo Buonanno had the lone goal on an assist from Trevor Gilligan.
Marblehead 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: Magicians’ captain Isaiah Pina scored two goals while fellow captain Sebby Pantzer had the other en route to the win. Tommaso Mazza had an assist and goalie Rory Zampese was terrific between the posts to secure the shutout.
GOLF
Swampscott 47, Salem 25: Micah Hashikawa (6.5-2.5), Jason Bouffard (5.5-3.5) and Dawson DiBarri (5.5-3.5) each won their matches to power the Big Blue to victory at Tedesco CC.
For Salem (1-2), Diego Acuna won his match 6-3 while Owen Warner-Streff came out on top 6.5-2.5.
Newburyport 143, Hamilton-Wenham 98: Aidan Noonan scored 26 points to lead the Generals in defeat.
Danvers 65, Saugus 7: The Falcons rolled behind convincing match play wins from Bobby Fish, Trevor McNeill, Brendan Glowik, Bryce Clark, Braden Coyne, Colby Dunham, Anthony Giordano and Thomas Fish.
Ipswich 116, North Reading 107: The Tigers improved to 2-3 by scoring nearly 30 points higher than their current season average. Junior Dylan York scored a career-high 25 points to lead the charge, while freshman Connor Wright (21 points), senior captain Chase Hansen (20) and junior Preston Hansen (19) also played well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Plymouth State 2, Salem State 0: Goalie Lily Pfefferle was busy in net with ten saves but Salem State (0-3) couldn’t come up with much in the way of offense.
Endicott 1, Wellesley 0: Eliza Walker scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half and Jackie Ruggiero had the shutout as Endicott climbed over .500 at 2-1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Plymouth State 2, Gordon 1: Gina Ouellette’s goal assisted by Caroline Kelley evened the score at 1-1 but the Panthers retook the lead just over four minutes later and never looked back.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NEC 3, Gordon 2: The Scots (0-4) had a 2-1 lead but dropped the final two sets. Kate Howe had a phenomenal match with 34 assists and 18 digs while Valerie Nilan led the offense with 18 kills and Annie Murphy had 11.
Endicott 3, Simmons 0: It was a clean sweep for Endicott (2-0), 25-20, 25-15, 25-21. Amanda Gilbert led the Gulls with nine kills and 10 digs while Lauren McGrath had 15 assists with 13 digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Wentworth 1, Salem State 0: The Vikings (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite putting six shots on goal. Keeper Matt Hauntsman made eight saves for SSU.
Wheaton 3, Gordon 0: The Scots (1-1) had a rough night on the road.