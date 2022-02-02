GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Newburyport 2 (OT): Freshman defenseman Emily Mahoney scored her first career goal in overtime to lift the Panthers (6-4-2). Captain Kayleigh Crowell had a hand in all three goals, scoring twice and assisting on the game-winner. Other assisted were earned by captain Jamie Dupont, Halle Greenleaf and Katherine Purcell and goalie Megan McGinnity had a nice performance in net.
Marblehead 4, Gloucester 0: Teyah Fleming had a goal and an assist and goalie Lily Francoeur posted her second shutout of the season as the Lady Headers evened their record at 6-6. Elsa Wood, Hadley Wales and Sophia Zerilli also scored for Marblehead.
Masconomet 3, Medford 2 (OT): Maddie Kenny netted the game-winner in overtime and MacKenzie Cronin earned her first win of the year in the net as the Chieftains (4-8) got back in the win column. Bella Flinn had a goal with two helpers, McKenna Dockery also scored and assists went to Charlie Roberto, Kailyn Willa and Alex Medeiros.
Andover 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders (4-5-1) had a one goal lead going into the third but faltered against one of the better teams in the Merrimack Valley. Senior captain Lauren Diranian had the Crusader goal with assists from fellow captain Catherine Salvo and junior Abbey Millman. Senior Sedona Lawson had a strong showing in goal for Fenwick with 29 saves.
Tilton 4, Pingree 2: Abbie Amigo and Ashley Smail scored the Highlander goals with assists going to Sadie Cannelli, Gaby Nagahama and Amigo. Maddie Santosousso made 21 saves in net.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0: Sophomore Jake Vana tipped home freshman defenseman Nick Brandano’s shot from the right point with just over five minutes to play, giving the Eagles (12-2) a key win in the Catholic Conference. Tenth grade winger Johnny Tighe also assisted on the game’s only goal, Vana’s ninth of the season. Senior goaltender Peyton Palladino stopped all 19 shots that came his way for his third shutout of the season.
Pingree 3, BB&N 3 (OT): Junior Ryan Clark’s go-ahead goal with under three minutes left in regulation gave the Highlanders (5-12-2) a 3-2 lead, but visiting the visiting Knights knotted it up with under a minute to go. Trey Hanson and Ryan Kavanaugh also lit the lamp for the locals, with defenseman Tommy Tavenner handing out two assists while Kyle Smyrnios, Quinn Moses and Jack Berube had one apiece.
Cambridge 4, Essex Tech 3: After falling behind 3-0 early, the Hawks battled back to tie it in the third, only to see the visitors cash in once more with six-and-a-half minutes to go for the eventual game-winner. David Egan, Nick LaConte and defenseman Cam Doherty were the goal scorers for Essex Tech (9-2-3), with assists going to Bryan Swaczyk, Jonathan Daley, Brady Leonard, Chris Batten, Logan Casey and Doherty. Kyle Mahan turned aside 30 shots in the setback, the first for the Hawks since Dec. 29 (a stretch of 8 games).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 39, Brimmer & May 27: Abby Baird scored 20 points while Abby Chewning added 11 as Covenant earned a double-digit victory.
Essex Tech 47, Academy of Notre Dame 10: The Hawks (11-4) rolled behind 10 points and nine boards from Christine Mbachi, six points from Kailey Erickson and five points and six steals from Brianna Pothier.
Franklin 71, Bishop Fenwick 48: Olivia Found scored 16 points to go with four assists and four steals, but it wasn’t enough against a very good Franklin team. Sophomore Cecilia Kay added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while junior Erica Lendall had seven points and three steals for Fenwick (now 8-4).
Billerica 58, Beverly 31: The Panthers fell short despite 14 points from Nikki Erricola and four points and seven boards from Anna Michaud.
Beaver Country Day 50, Pingree 31: The Highlanders (now 7-6) fell behind by 13 points early, but rallied to tie it at halftime (21-21) before BCD broke it open in the second half. Lexi Garcia, a senior, had a dozen points for Pingree while junior Emily Norton added nine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 86, Bishop Stang 56: Jason Romans swiped eight steals to go with a team-high 25 points as the Crusaders rolled in league action. Che Hanks added 19 points and six assists while Mike Yentin had 18 points and Nick Bowers had 13 points with five steals.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 62, Catholic Memorial 6: With another dominant victory on Wednesday, the Eagles (31-0) remained perfect on the season while capturing their 106th straight win in the Catholic Conference. Winners included Braedon Goes (106 lbs.), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Victor Mejias (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Zach Richardson (182), Marc Pineiro (195) and Jack Blizard (220).
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet remains unbeaten: The Chieftains topped Manchester Essex (126-9) and Newburyport (116-19) to improve to 10-0 on the season. Masco took nine of the top 11 spots, with top performers including Syndey Pillaap, Amanda Schneider, Megan Riley, Charlotte Hill, Grace Chandler, Lauren Downs, Ashley Gagnon, Ava Pelletier, Nicole Schnieder, Alex Hill, Haley Serafino and Nora Duval.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 71, Gordon 59: Madison Wynbeek dropped 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Scots (5-12) in defeat. Gordon, which was held to just 11 points in the final quarter, also got 18 points and five assists from Serianna Anderson.
Endicott 74, Western New England 69 (OT): Sarah Dempsey erupted for 37 points and 15 rebounds to help the Gulls (12-7) pull out an overtime victory. Tara Laugeni added 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists; no other player scored more than six points for Endicott.
Bridgewater State 65, Salem State 62: The Vikings fell to 3-15 despite a monster double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds from Liz Zaiter. Julia Mattera also scored in double figures with 10 points and six boards.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 87, Gordon 80: The Scots fell to 7-11 on the season despite 30 points from Garrett Sattazahn. Michael Makiej added 18 points and 16 rebounds while Parker Omslaer scored 14.