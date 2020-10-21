BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 16, Beverly 39: Loeden Rodrigues and Ciro Martin-Sotos finished together in 16:34 to help the Magicians improve to 2-0 and take control of the Northeastern Conference race. Peter Clifford was close by in 16:36, Nate May finished in 17:14 and Ryan Thompson displayed an impressive kick to get in sixth in 17:45.
In its final race on its home course, Beverly (now 2-1) took six of the next seven spots from 5-to-11. All recording PR’s on the day were David DiPietro (17:41), Brennan Frost (17:45), Drew Fessenden (18:11), Damian Bogrett (18:12) and T.J. Betts (18:31).
Danvers 23, Gloucester 34: T.J. Glowik was first overall in 16:31 to help Danvers (1-1) win its first dual meet of the year. Luke Llewellyn was second in 16:38 with Brendan MacDonald coming in fifth, Will Sheehan coming in seventh, Chase Kassiotis finishing eighth, Evan Laws coming in ninth and Jack Rooney in 11th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers cruises: In their first home meet against Gloucester, which wasn’t officially scored, the Falcons saw Ava Navarro finish first in 20:57 with Emma Eagan very close alongside in 20:58. Jordan Turcotte came in fifth and Arianna McNulty ran a solid seventh.
Beverly 16, Marblehead 46: Heidi Eberhardt was first across the line in 19:33 for the unbeaten Panthers (3-0), who took six of the top seven spots. Mia Kasparowicz was second in 19:48 with Olivia Young third in 20:06 and Emily Young fourth in 20:11. Hannah McCarthy was next for Beverly at 21:09 and Angelina Mazzone ran 21:20.
Marblehead’s Caroline Johnson finished fifth in 20:54 and teammate Claire Tips crossed the finish line in 21:44.
GOLF
Swampscott 40, Danvers 32: A big win by Lou Spellios at No. 3 singles (7.5 to 1.5) enabled the Big Blue to defeat the Falcons on the links for the first time in four years. Other winners for Swampscott were Danny Dilisio at No. 1 (5-4) and Nate Stern at No. 4 (7-2), while Jason Bouffard and Connor Correnti both halved their matches out of the Nos. 6 and 8 slots, respectively.
Danvers got victories from Bobby Fish at No. 2 singles (5-4), Tyler Sullivan at No. 5 (5-4) and Jack Murphy at No. 7 (5.5 to 3.5). No .6 Trevor McNeil and No. 8 Christian Harvey halved their matches.
Salem 36.5, Beverly 35.5: Joe Parr (8-1) and Jon Wasserman (5.5 to 3.5) both birdied the last hole to earn key victories for the Witches. In addition, teammates Ethan Doyle and Bobby Jellison were 6-3 winners for Salem.
Peabody 46.5, Saugus 25.5: Matt Richards won his match at No. 2 singles (5.5 to 3.5) as did Avery Swanson at No. 3 (6-3) as the Tanners won their first match of the fall. No. 1 singles player Matthew Ryder halved his match as well.
Marblehead 37, Gloucester 35: The Magicians improved to 4-2 with a road win at Bass Rocks. Wins came off the sticks of Jacob Aizanman (7.5 to 1.5), Jack Sontz (6-3), medalist Ben Weed (5.5 to 3.5 while shooting a 37) and Drake Wyman (5-4). Halving their matches were Matt Weed and Charlie Grenier.
Lynnfield 104, Ipswich 80: Aidan O’Flynn was the top scorer for the Tigers (2-9).
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Austin Prep 0: Aidan Dwyer fed teammate Keiron Murray for the game’s only goal and Liam Foley was outstanding between the pipes to earn the shutout in the Crusaders’ win. Foley, who now has five shutouts in eight games for Fenwick (6-1-1), made a key stop on a breakaway in the 80th minute to preserve the victory.
Swampscott 4, Danvers 1: Freshman Dino Celikovic had his first varsity goal to help the Falcons get going after they fell behind 3-0 and captain Thomas Lisi had an assist.
Pentucket 6, Ipswich 1: Jake Scrunton’s second goal of the season was all the offense that the Tigers (0-5-1) could muster. Cade Wetter picked up the assists while Brian Milano and Wilton Lestage also turned in strong efforts for Ipswich.
North Reading 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The visiting Hornets scored early in the first quarter and held on the rest of the way, dropping the Generals to 2-3-2 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 5, Swampscott 2: Junior Arianna Bezanson scored four times as Danvers (2-0) came from behind twice to finish off the Big Blue (1-3-1). Riley DiGilio also scored for Danvers, which got assists from Julia Vaillancourt (3), Livvi Anderson and Mikayla Shaffaval. Mia Jordan and Emma Dunn played crucial roles for Danvers while Swampscott got goals from Sophie DiGrande and Laine Foutes.
Hamilton-Wenham 0, North Reading 0: Elle Carter posted her fifth shutout in six games for the Generals (4-0-2), who’ve only allowed one goal all season long.
Pentucket 6, Ipswich 2: Freshman Amelia Mooradd scored her first varsity goal off a beautiful cross from Lauren Waters early in the contest to highlight the Tigers’ performance. Carter King scored in the late stages of the game on a free kick from outside the box for Ipswich (now 3-3).
Bishop Fenwick 0, Austin Prep 0: The Crusaders (6-1-1) had to settle for a draw with the Cougars going a nice job of bottling up the offense. Defender Amy Hatfield and holding mid McKenna Gilligan had strong bouts for Fenwick, Ella Morgan played well up top and keeper Claudia Keith earned her fourth shutout.