BOYS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Oliver Ames 0: In Division 2 action, the No. 9 seeded Magicians (16-3) got a three-set win in first doubles by Etan Farfel and Jayden Jonock (6-7, 6-2, 11-9) and moved on courtesy of straight set singles since by Mika Garber (6-0, 6-0) and Jost Eggerbrecht (6-0, 6-2). Matthew Sherf rallied from an early hole to win third singles, 7-5, 6-1 and the second doubles team of Jimmy King and Leo Winocour made it a sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph.

The Magicians now await the Belmont/Wakefield winner for the Round of 16.

Masconomet 5, Whitman Hanson 0: The Chieftains swept the No. 33 seed and advanced to face No. 1 Duxbury in the Round of 32.

GIRLS TENNIS

Swampscott 4, Whitinsville 1: The Big Blue (9-7) won all three singles matches thanks to Veronika Isagulyan (6-2, 6-1), Laine Foutes (6-2, 6-0) and Ana Eccles (6-0, 6-1) to move to the Round of 16 in Division 3 where they’ll meet Dover Sherborn next week. Anna Ratner and Victoria Quagrello also teamed to win first doubles, 6-1, 6-2.

Bishop Fenwick 3, Falmouth 2: The second doubles team of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa prevailed 6-2, 6-0 to send the Crusaders (14-2) into the Round of 16 in Division 2. Fenwick (14-2) also got wins from Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-1) and Gewn Schroeder (6-0, 6-0) and won’t play until next week with two matches needing to play out before their learn their next opponent.

Notre Dame Hingham 5, Danvers 0: The Falcons saw their season end in the Round of 32 on the road and they wrapped up the year with a nice record of 11-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

Shawsheen 15, Essex Tech 8: Looking to beat the Rams for the third time this season, host Essex Tech (now 14-5) instead took it on the chin in the state vocational semifinals. Fisher Gadbois had three goals and an assist to power the Hawks offensively, with Timothy Tavares adding a goal and an assist, PJ Norton, Mason Gadbois, Dominic Tiberii, and Gaspar Galleguillos also scoring. Damian Biersteker stopped 11 shots in net, with Armani Booth picking up two assists.

