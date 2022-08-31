GOLF
Marblehead 5, Saugus 0: The Magicians (now 2-0) won all five individual matches against an undermanned Saugus team at King Rail GC, with Christopher Locke taking medalist honors with an even par 34. Other Marblehead players to break 40 included Marty Ryan (37), Matt Weed and Charlie Grenier (39 each).
Hamilton-Wenham 135, Rockport 130: The Generals snared a tight road win behind Joe Coughlin’s 27 points and Aidan Noonan’s 26. Jack Bial added 24 points in the win to help H-W move to 2-0 on the season.
Georgetown 126, Ipswich 95: Freshman Connor Wright’s 23 points were the top mark for the Tigers (now 0-2) while junior Charlie Jepsen added 21 in a solid effort at Black Swan.