GOLF
Marblehead 51.5, Salem 20.5: The Magicians (11-3) picked up a win at Tedesco behind strong performances from Matt Weed (37), Marty Ryan (35), Jacob Hershfield, Charlie Grenier, Jacob Aizanman, Matt Mahen and Adrian Baron.
For Salem (9-9), Jack Doyle was the lone winner with a 6-3 victory.
Masconomet 39.5, Swampscott 32.5: The Chieftains moved to 8-4 thanks to a 38 from Tyler Feldberg and a 39 from Jack Mertz; both golfers won their individual matches. Logan McKenna, Cole Velardo and Abby Ellis also won their matches in the win.
For Swampscott, Jason Bouffard shot a 39 and Dawson DiBarri shot a 40.
Xaverian 236, St. John’s Prep 247: The Eagles dropped a close one despite a 38 from Terry Manning and a 40 from Tripp Hollister. Ian Rourke and Eli Tripodis both shot 41 in the setback.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Everett 0: Alle Benchoff notched two goals while Ava Vautour had one goal off a stroke and two assists to give the Generals (4-7-1) their second straight win. Marlee Flanagan netted a goal and an assist apiece, with Sophie Zerilli also scoring for the winners and Sofia Montoya picking up an assist. Goalie Maeve Clark (1 save) earned her third shutout.
Pingree 3, Phillips Exeter 2: Goalie Sadie Canelli was spectacular with 18 saves and teammates Annie Smith, Alexa Blaeser and Mia Shuman had the goals for the Highlanders (9-1). Olivia Donahue, Grace Mullaney, Nina Husak and Alli Small were all solid defensively.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Malden Catholic 0: Heather Hilton had a career high three goals and Meg Donnelly (9 saves) earned the shutout as the Crusaders (9-1-3) rolled Madi Moseley, Rayne Millett and Zoe Elwell each had a goal and an assist; Tess Keenan dished out two helpers, and Ruby Cahill and Kaleigh Cooke one each.
Swampscott 1, Newburyport 0: Senior captains Olivia Baran (goal) and Brooke Waters (assist) combined for the game’s only tally as the Big Blue (5-4-3) took down the third-ranked team in Division 3 on the road.
Masconomet 3, Beverly 1: The Chieftains stayed unbeaten at 9-0-2 as Maggie Sturgis, Nora Duval and Sara Graves had the goals. Sophie Doumas, Savannah Stevens and Julia Graves were other standouts for the winners.
Beverly (6-6-1) saw Brooke Davies score on a pass from Elliot Lund, while goalie Amelia Massa made 10 saves.
Danvers 1, Peabody 0: Captain Katherine Purcell had the game’s only goal on Senior Night for the Falcons (9-1-2). Kate Kirby’s assist was her first point of the season and Grace McLaughlin earned her fourth shutout in five games.
Peabody (5-10) had a terrific 19-save performance from goaltender Gianna Digianfelice.
GIRLS SOCCERMasconomet 1, Peabody 0: The Chieftains (12-0) stayed perfect thanks to Amanda Schneider’s lone goal, with Taylor Bovardi providing the assist. Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill shared the shutout in net.
For the Tanners (4-6-1), Eva Joyce had a tremendous game in goal and Branae Craveiro and Madi Barrett excelled defensively.
Pingree 5, Phillips Exeter 1: Goals from five different scorers — Lizzy Gaffney, Maddie Landers, Allie Donovan, Hanna Jenkins and Waters Lloyd — helped the Highlanders improve to 8-1-1. Catherine Watrous had two assists with one apiece from Donovan, Abby Torres and Lauren Collins.
Saugus 4, Salem 0: Sisters Samantha and Sydney Agno played admirably on defense for the Witches and keeper Kate Happner had another solid game between the posts.
Danvers 2, Marblehead 1: With under five minutes to play, Georgia Prouty netted the game-winning goal after being sprung by a nice through ball from Olivia St. Pierre. Ellie Anderson had the tying goal early in the second half after Marblehead (4-3-4) took the lead on Ava Machado’s direct kick from 20 yards away. Reese Holland had an outstanding defensive game for Danvers (7-4-3) and keeper Emily Goddard made five stops.
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 0: The big Blue got a hat trick from Mia Schena and another goal from Laine Foutes en route to the shutout. Schena and Foutes each added an assist while Victoria Quagrello and Jess Ford had the others.
Waring 5, Boston Trinity Academy 0: Waring senior captain Bella Fedele netted a hat trick while freshman midfielder Sophia Vaca had the other two goals in the team win.
BOYS SOCCER
Phillips Andover 2, Pingree 1: Rogan Cardinal scored the lone Pingree goal on a penalty kick.
Marblehead 1, Danvers 0: Matt Sherf scored the game’s lone goal on a cross by Sebby Pantzer that was deflected by Miles Fontela-Tuttle. Isaiah Pina played very well in the win while Rory Zampese was strong in net to secure the clean slate.
Gloucester 2, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue got a goal from Chris Urbano on a feed from James Kimbro, but they ultimately came up just short against a strong Gloucester team.
Acton-Boxborough 1, Beverly 0: The Panthers couldn’t find the back of the net in the competitive out of conference setback.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 19, Danvers 39: Senior captain Harrison Kee won the race for the Magicians (5-0), finishing in a speedy time of 16:50. Isaac Gross followed in second (17:04), Will Cerrutti was third (17:06) and Ryan Thompson fifth (17:33). Ryan Blestowe also ran well for an eighth place finish while David DiCostanzo was ninth.
Danvers was paced by Will Conklin’s fourth place showing (17:13), a sixth from Sean Moore (17:53) and a seventh from Charlie Garlin (18:14).
Essex Tech 22, Shawsheen 35: Chris Cunha’s winning time of 18:34 guided the Hawks to victory. Thomas Fogarty was third overall (19:12), Nathan Hammerschmitt fifth (19:35), Colin Kerr sixth (19:55), and Dennis Downing seventh (20:00).
Salem Academy drops two: Azriel Taguiam finished sixth overall in 20:25 as the Navigators fell to both Gloucester and Salem High. Anthony Quinn (13th, 22:23) and Lindell Valsote (15th, 25:03) also ran well for SACS.
Peabody 15, Beverly 44: Logan Tracia won the race and the Tanners took six of the stop seven spots with Declan Smith, Ryan Faletra, Dylan Faletra, Josh Trelegan and Evan Bedard all running well.
Hamilton-Wenham 27, Amesbury 29: The Generals clinched the CAL Baker Division for the first time since 2014 thanks to a 2-3-4 finish by sophomores James Regan, Ben Rich and Clark Glidden. Sophomore Jack Creilsen ran a strong race as well, finishing in seventh place, while classmate Isaac Jones was 11th overall. Also running well was Robert Baum and Nathanel Breed.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech 15, Shawsheen 50: Sophia Visconti (22:37) won the race as the Hawks took the top 10 spots. Following Visconti, in order, were Maddie McDonald (23:12), Ella Manninen (23:48), Tori Brown (24:27) and Morgan Bourgeois (25:08) in spots 2-through-5.
Marblehead 24, Danvers 35: The Magicians came out on top thanks to a first place finish from Marri O’Connell (20:17), a fourth place from Cat Piper (23:04) and a fifth place from Maya Mahoney (24:49). Piper Morgan was sixth, Isabelle Harvey eigth, Angie Fischer ninth and Devin Whalen 10th.
Shea Nemeskal (20:26) placed second for Danvers, with Emma Eagan third (21:52) and Arianna McNulty seventh (24:52).
Gloucester 24, Salem Academy 39: Charlotte Ross ran a personal best time of 24:47 in taking fourth place to highlight the afternoon for the Navigators Teammate Lucy Gaddis (5th, 25:15) also had a great performance.
Beverly 26, Peabody 31: Mary Hauck, Allison Prasse, Emma Judge and Tara McNeil helped the Panthers locked up the Northeastern Conference Dunn division title as they improved to 5-0.
Amesbury beats Hamilton-Wenham: Sophomore Charlotte Madden ran another strong race for the Generals, finishing second overall by two seconds. Fellow sophomore Mira Fleming was sixth overall in the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Masconomet 1: The Tanners (9-3) picked up a 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 win behind 14 kills apiece from Isabel and Lizzy Bettencourt. Abby Bettencourt added eight kills and 27 assists while Michaela Alperen had 11 service points.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, Gordon 0: The Scots (9-11) dropped a 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision despite 12 kills and two blocks from Annie Murphy. Kate Howe added 31 assists, five digs and an ace, while Jordan Shaduk had 11 kills.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 2, New England College 1: Former Salem High standout Endi Doku as well as Felipe DeSouza each scored first half goals to propel the Vikings (8-4-1) to victory. Alex Ixlaj-Tello added an assist in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Western New England 0: The Gulls (9-2) swept behind singles wins from Shelby Henry, Samantha Hartmann, Ashley Klauck, Ana Mar Molina, Kaitlin Fitzgibbons and Yolanda Mendonca. Doubles wins went to the duos of Fitzgibbons/Hartmann, Klauck/Mar Molina, and Mendonca/Isabela Miani.
Gordon 6, Curry 3: The Scots (3-8) doubled up Curry thanks to doubles wins from Annette Kim/Carolina Helmer and Abbigail Fournier/Hannah Hovda, as well as singles wins from Kim, Fournier, Helmer and Hovda.