BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 48, Masconomet 38: First place finishers for the Chieftains were Steve Nalesnik (hurdles, 8.6), Sasha Kessel (dash, 6.9), Jack Lindsay (300, 37.7), Nate Collins (600, 1:30), Sebi Gilligan (mile, 4:32) and the relay of Gilligan, Cam White, Nolan Dickinson and Collins (3:46).
Swampscott wins two: The Big Blue beat Winthrop 73-7 and Saugus 64-17. Event winners included Joey Do (high jump), Aidan McMaster (hurdles), Max Manadee (dash), Henna Domain (300), Jaime Godwin (600), Dylan Brawley (1000), Szymon Wabno (mile) and Lloyd Pierce (2-mile).
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 47, Marblehead 38: The Chieftains grabbed their first win of the short Fall 2 season with Bryn Cohen's 4-foot-10 win in the high jump being one of the highlights. Abby Baxter also won the shot put (24-feet-11), Ellie Green took the 1000 in 3:32 and Cecily Paglierani won the 300 in 44.8 seconds.
Big Blue sweep: Swampscott took down Winthrop 54-31 and Saugus 63-13 aided by some strong performances from Isabella Mahoney (high jump), Sofia Alvarado (shot put), Abigail Rhodes (hurdles), Maddie Hudson (dash), Grace Hudson (300), Priya Cooper (600), Sydney Marshall (mile) and Emma Sands (2-mile).
BASEBALL
Phillips Exeter 6, Pingree 4: Paul Larrabee knocked in a run to game the game at 4-4 in the fifth, the third time the Highlanders knotted the score on the day, but Exeter played two more to win it. Drew Botta had a solid day on the hill with seven strikeouts in four frames and Hudson Weidman went 1-for-2 with two runs and two swipes in his Pingree debut.
BOYS LACROSSE
Phillips Exeter 6, Pingree 2: Phenomenal play between the pipes for senior goalkeeper Clayton Smith wasn't enough as the Highlanders dropped their season opener in New Hampshire. Hogan Rose and Grady Smith had the goals for Pingree, with Jack Savoie and Jack Feeks earning assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 1: The Tigers fell in the semifinals of the Cape Ann League playoffs.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 14, Salve Regina 8: The Gulls (6-1) used a 7-2 spurt in the second half to blow the game open. Domenic Russo's hat trick paced the scoring for Endicott, which also got a five-point effort from Nick Pagluiso and two goals courtesy of Sam DesMarais plus a hat trick and an assist from Craig Claflin. Goalie Austin Fournier came up with four stops.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 5, Endicott 4: Taking two of three doubles points with wins by Matt McEathron/Alex Ryzi and Richard Ryzi/Mark Noschese helped the Scots improve to 5-2. McEathron and both Ryzi's also won singles points to seal the deal.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 23, Nichols 0: The Gulls (4-1) earned a rare shutout with goalies Alex Rose and Taylor Farrin combining for one stop. Morgan Pike and Carly Pierce had three goals each to lead a balanced offensive attack with Gabriella Prisco, Maya Feigenbaum and Jaira Paine all getting two each.