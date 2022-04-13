GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Peabody 0: Alessandra Staffialini (6-4, 6-0), Maddie Conlon (6-1, 6-2) and Charly Cooper (6-0, 6-0) won in singles play for the Magicians (2-1). The doubles teams of Leah Schauer and Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-1) and, making their debut, Stella Monaco and Camille Eagan (6-2, 6-1), completed the sweep.
Masconomet 5, Gloucester 0: The Chieftains swept their season opener behind singles wins from Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno (6-0, 6-1). In addition, the doubles teams of Taylor Mastogiovanni/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Ahern/Lauren Calabrese (6-0, 6-2) also won.
Pingree 6, Dexter Southfield 3: The Highlanders moved to 2-2 on the season thanks to doubles wins from Catherine Curry/Phoebe Thorne (8-2) and Kira Nielson/Riley McLoy (8-4), as well as singles wins from Catherine Curry (10-3), Thorne (10-2), McLoy (10-6) and Genevieve Rich (8-4).
Ipswich 5, Pentucket 0: The Tigers (1-2) snared their first win of the season behind singles wins from Anastasiya Kozak (6-1, 6-0), Mackenzie Rokes (7-5, 1-6, (10-8)) and Beylen Curtis (6-2, 6-3). Doubles teams Ava Borgman/Ella Borgman (6-1, 6-0) and Zoe Forni/Maggie McCormick (6-0, 6-0) also rolled.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, North Reading 1: Leading the charge for the Generals in the win was first singles standout Sky Jara (6-1, 6-0) and second singles Naomi Provost (6-1, 4-6, 6-0). Both doubles teams also won as duos Brynn Mckechnie/Nora Gamber (6-1, 6-2) and Lisette Leonard/Lily Cassidy (6-0, 6-4) both cruised.
Swampscott 4, Winthrop 1: The Big Blue (2-2) got singles wins from Veronika Isagulyan (6-1, 6-1) and Clara Power (6-4, 6-2), as well as doubles triumphs from Anastasia Shub/Franci Southan (6-4, 6-0) and Anna Ratner/Laine Fautes (6-0, 6-0). Third singles player Madison Diehl lost a tight three-setter, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Xaverian 0: The Eagles rolled behind singles wins from Hunter Wolters (6-0, 6-2), Paul Neal (6-0, 6-1) and Charles Kirby (6-1, 6-1). Doubles wins came from the duos of Jack Prokopis/Ben Liptak (6-0, 6-0) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-0).
Beverly 5, Danvers 0: The Panthers swept their NEC rivals behind singles wins from Olie Forhaug (6-0, 6-1), Ryan Dunleavy (6-0, 6-1) and Owen O’Brien (6-3, 6-1). Doubles victories came from Thomas Schroter/Pablo Perez (6-2, 6-0) and Luca Pasquarello/Henreque Bazei (6-1, 6-0).
Pentucket 3, Ipswich 2: In a close battle, the Tigers fell to 0-3 despite getting straight set wins from both of their doubles teams: Charlie Jepsen and Brian Milano (6-3, 6-1), and River Smith and Cooper Vousem (6-2,6-0).
Gloucester 3, Masconomet 2: Matt Aronson won at first singles (6-2, 6-1), as did the Chieftains’ second doubles team of Cash Campanella/Jimmy Chengzhang (6-4, 6-4), but it wasn’t enough in the tight setback.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 76, Beverly 60: Taking first place in each field event and earning 47 of a possible 54 points, the Chieftains were paced by double winner Sophie Doumas in the shot put and discus. Other Masco winners included Cali Haberland (javelin), Brooklyn Odoardi (triple jump), Lauren Boughner (long jump), Katherine Faddis (high jump), Greta Mowers (100), Jenna Lindsay (400), and both the 4x100 relay (Caroline Losee, Boughner, Brooke Appelstein and Mowers) and the 4x400 relay (Lindsay, Mia Juliano, Maya Evans and Cecily Paglierani).
Meredith Pasquarosa had an excellent outing for Beverly, capturing both the hurdles (16.5 seconds) and 200 meters (26.8 seconds). Twins Emily and Olivia Young were first and second in the mile and 800, while Mia Kasperowicz crossed the finish line first in the 2-mile (12:10) and Emma Judge won the 400 hurdles.
Danvers 100, Saugus 29: The Falcons (1-1) got a personal record throw from Cali Abbatessa in the discus (96-6.5) to highlight a dominant victory on Wednesday. Also winning events was Katie Walfield (400 hurdles), Courtney Hinchion (2-mile, 800), Amelia Bourdier (100 hurdles), Georgia Prouty (100, 200), Shea Nemeskal (mile), Emily Tobin (triple jump), Chloe Hertigan (high jump), Cali Abbatessa (shot put, discus), Maddie Little (Javelin), and the 4x400 team of Schaffaval, Nemeskal, Gibbons and Eagan.
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 84.5, Beverly 51.5: Simon Berents was the top point getter for the Chieftains, winning the triple jump, high jump and 400 hurdles along with being a member of the 4x400 winning relay team. Tim McGinley (mile, 4x400 relay), Spencer Schaap (discus), Nathan Molina-Lopez (long jump, 4x100 relay), Sasha Kessel (200, 4x100 relay), James Toleos (800), Nate Collin (400) and Liam Gillespie (110 hurdles, 4x100 relay) were other winners for Masconomet.
Liam Ouellette won the 2-mile and Grant Eastin took home both the shot put and the javelin to lead the Panthers.
Danvers 92, Saugus 32: The Falcons got wins from Jacob Wescott (100), Aidan Smith (200 and high jump), Chance Prouty (400), Chris McCrea (800), Charlie Garlin (mile), Sean Moore (2-mile), Jude Gettings (high hurdles), Joe Baker (low hurdles), Colin Kelter (long jump), Jake Ryan (triple jump), Aidan Drislane (shot put), Nick Goodwin (javelin) and Mike Leon (discus) en route to the convincing victory. The 4x100 relay team of Kelter, Owen Gasinowski, Aidan Smith and Jacob Wescott, as well as the 4x400 team of Dan Vatousios, Reagan Little, Dan Molina and Charlie Garlin were also victorious.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 19, Nashoba Tech 9: The Gulls remained unbeaten at 5-0 as junior captain Maddie McDonald exploded for 10 goals and three assists. Junior attack Katie Comeau also had a fantastic game with a goal and six assists, while senior captain Libby Heath (assist) and sophomore Caitlin Collins scored three goals apiece.
Danvers 13, Triton 12: On Tuesday, Kaylee Rich scored four goals while Katherine Purcell registered a hat trick to help power the Falcons to victory. Danvers’ starting goalie was hurt, so field player Bobbi Serino stepped in and more than held her own.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 13, Moses Brown 12: Bodie Cannata sniped home four goals while goalie Max Becker made 13 saves to give the Highlanders (5-3) the one-goal win. Jack Savoie, the team’s leading scorer, added to his totals with three goals and two assists, with Jack Feeks and Riley McClure adding two goals apiece. Mekhi Taylor contributed a goal and two assists, Dylan Feeks had one goal, and Charlie Faldi finished with one helper.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 8, Bishop Stang 0: Gigi Aupont scattered three hits and struck out 10 in a complete game effort in the win for Fenwick (now 2-2). Offensively, Mia Mercurio went 2-for-3 with two walks and a pair of RBI, while Arianna Costello added two hits and two RBI.
Beverly 16, Swampscott 4: The Panthers scored 10 runs with two outs in the fourth inning to open things up en route to the win. Jamie DuPont and Jazmine Sullivan each mashed three-run homers in that frame, while Lindsey Gannon (4-for-4, two doubles and an RBI) and Emily Stilwell (3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) also shined. Brooke Davies also collected her first varsity hit, going 1-for-1, and Noelle McLane got the win on the mound, scattering eight hits and striking out seven with no earned runs.
For the Big Blue (2-1), Jocelyn Spickard went 2-for-3 with a 3-run homer, the first of her varsity career.
Dexter Southfield 18, Pingree 7: Pingree held a 7-5 lead after three innings but Dexter pulled away with a big fifth frame. Mackenzie Holian went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Caitlyn Dion went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Amelie Mirandola went 2-for-3 in the loss.
Marblehead 12, Winthrop 10: The Magicians pulled out a win in an ugly, yet high scoring game on Wednesday.
Peabody 16, Salem 0: Liv Loux had two hits for Salem, Ella Wasserman hit safely and Cassadi O’Leary reached twice while throwing out two runners from behind the plate.
BASEBALL
Masconomet 15, Salem 4: Junior Jacob Shirley threw four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and helped his own cause with four RBI on two hits to help the Chieftains (2-2) win for the second day in a row. Tyler Feldberg added two hits and scored twice, Matt Golini drove in five runs on tow hits and Will Dempsey had a pair of hits with two runs scored an RBI.
Eros Fernandez and Damian Guaderrama had RBI doubles for Salem (0-3) while Jack Doyle also had a double.
St. John’s Prep 9, Xaverian 1: Dylan Wodarski doubled with two RBI and Aidan Driscoll drove in a pair while scoring three times to help the Eagles (4-1) beat the Hawks for the first time since 2019. Conner Remley (four strikeouts) and Cam Wodarski (two) combined to hold the defending champs to one run on four hits. Shane Williams scored twice with an RBI and Kyle Webster and Cam LaGrassa had two hits each.
Essex Tech 4, Lowell Catholic 3: Senior Jaiden Dussault knocked home senior Jacob Wells with one down in the bottom of the seventh as Essex Tech (2-1) walked off with the win. Junior Harry Lynch fired a complete game four-hitter with seven strikeouts and helped his own cause with an RBI and Wells also drove in a run. Freshman Jack Tsoutsouras had a great outing defensively.
Pingree 6, Providence Country Day 4: Jaylon Richardson collected eight strikeouts over four innings and Drew Botta hit a triple with an RBI to spark the Highlanders. Jimmy Keck drove in a pair while Quinn Moses had an RBI and Chris Giordano smacked a double and scored. Calvin Zimmerman also hit safely and swiped a bag.
Whittier 7, Ipswich 6: The Tigers surrendered three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Whittier walked off with a one-run win. Jeremy Lathrop pitched five strong innings in his first career start for Ipswich, allowing only one earned run, while Cade Wetter had an excellent day defensively at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate. Evan Stein went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBI, while Finn MacLennan scored twice.
Bishop Stang 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 (8 innings): Anthony Marino struck out 13 in seven innings of shutout work with only one hit allowed, but the Crusaders (0-5) wound up falling in extra innings. Chris Faraca had a pair of hits for Fenwick while Giannai Mercurio tripled and Nick Villano hit a double.
Swampscott 1, Gloucester 0 (14 innings): The Big Blue won an extra innings classic on the road to improve to 3-0 in a late night battle.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Lawrence 0: The Eagles rolled to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 win behind strong games from Matt Ciampa (.400 hitting percentage) and Brian Manning (.429 hit pct.).
Malden 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks fell in straight sets, 13-25, 15-25, 24-26 despite strong blocking from senior Mateus Lima, junior Ryan Lovasco and senior Gabe Mota. Senior libero Beck Hermann added some great defense in the setback.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls split: Against No. 11 ranked Tufts, Endicott (15-7) pulled out a 4-2 win and lost 4-1. The victory saw Raven Comtois hit her fourth homer of the season for a grand slam and Maria Hanchuk fire seven strong innings with five strikeouts. In the setback, Chloe Shapleigh drove in her squad’s lone run.
Salem State drops two: The Vikings (5-17) were blanked twice by Southern Maine, 2-0 and 9-0. Sydney Chiasson had two hits in the nightcap to lead Salem offensively.
Gordon splits: Arianna Ramsaran hit her 19th career home run to break Gordon’s program record with the Scots splitting with UNE by virtue of a 7-5 loss and 7-4 win. Ramsaran had two blasts and four RBI on the day with Ami Rivera and Lily Rivera also hitting round trippers in the win along with one four bagger by Emma DuBois.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Salve Regina 9: Max Kesicki had a hat trick to lead a balanced attack for the Gulls (5-4) as they remained unbeaten in CCC action. Craig Claflin and Michael Hauptman each had two goals and an assist and Nick Pagluiso had a team-high five points on two scores and three helpers.
UNE 11, Gordon 10: The Nor’Easters ended the game on a 6-0 run and the Scots dropped to 1-8. Kobi Bui led Gordon with five goals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 10, MIT 4: Robbie Wladowski hit a 2-run homer and the Gulls improved to 19-5. Caleb Shpur had three hits with RBI and Nicholas Notrangelo also drove in three runs.
Bridgewater State 11, Gordon 9: Fenwick grad Scott Emerson went 2-for-3 with three RBI to help BSU down the Scots. Josh Popovitch drove in four runs for Gordon.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 19, Salve Regina 9: Katy Garvin and Kiana Napolitano each had five goals with an assist to power the Gulls, now 7-5 overall.
UNE 18, Gordon 4: Kaitlyn Mini led Gordon (6-7) with two goals in the tough loss.