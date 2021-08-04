NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore 2, Keene 1: Swampscott native Luke Marshall, who pitches for Stonehill, went the distance and finished strong by striking out the side in the ninth to send the Navigators by the Swamp Bats in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on the road. Marshall allowed only three hits and struck out nine in all in the complete game victory.
Matthias Haas' RBI single in the top of the sixth broke a 1-1 tie and North Shore tied it up the inning before on an RBI knock by Cal Christofori. Haas had two of North Shore's five hits on the day and Jon Luders had another. The Navs can win the series Thursday night at Fraser Field.
INTERTOWN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hamilton 6, Manchester Essex 5: The Generals wrapped up home field throughout the ITL playoffs with a narrow win Tuesday. Jake Lanciani's two run double in the top of the sixth put H-W ahead for good while Carter Coffey fanned four in five innings and Paul Horgan came on for the save. Will Frain also had a two-run double with other RBI by Horgan and Hunter Wilichoski.