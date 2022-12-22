BOYS TRACK
Masco sweeps: The Chieftains dropped Swampscott (47-38) and Saugus (74-7) led by double-winner Nathan Molina, who took both the high jump and dash. Owen Laubner (hurdles), Drew Bartram (mile), Noah Demers (1000) and Cooper Ogden (2-mile) were all first overall for the Chieftains.
Swampscott defeated Saugus 66-9 led by Caleb Leopaldo’s win in the shot put (39 feet 10 inches) and Matt Pittman’s win in the 300 (43.5).
GIRLS TRACK
Masco wins two: The Chieftains took down Swampscott, 61-6, and Saugus, 59-15. Among the winners were Angelina Zepaj (hurdles, 10.33), Lauren Boughner (300, 49.16), Jenna Lindsay (600, 1:51), Ellie Green (1000, 3:28), Ella Alberta (mile, 6:36) and Sarah Bernier (2-mile, 12:34).
Swampscott’s Sophia Alvarado won the shot put (29-11 1/2).
SWIMMING
Beverly 92, Masconomet 91: The Panthers saw five swimmers make their state qualifying cuts Tuesday night in a narrow victory over the Chieftains. Doing so for BHS were Karli Atwood in both the 100 fly (1:03.69) and 200 free (2:06.66), Michelle Pichardo-Cedillo in the 50 free (26.47), Ryan McFadden in the 200 IM (2:05.70), Zachary DaSilva-Grondin in both the 200 free (2:39.51) and 100 1ree (49.97), and Seva Kitov in the 100 fly (55.06) and 100 back (57.00). In addiiton, Picardo-Cedillo had a sectional qualifying time of 5:51.84 in the 500 free, as did the girls 400 free relay team of Atwood, Sandrina Kline, Julia Halligan, and Pichardo-Cedillo (4:15.37), and the boys 400 free relay foursome of Kitov, Paolo Buquicchio, McFadden, and DaSilva-Grondin (3:41.81).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Park, PA 52, Pingree 50 (OT): The Highlanders fell behind 9-0 quick to an undefeated team from Pennsylvania in the KSA Events Basketball Classic down in Florida, but battled and forced several lead changes in the second half thanks to full court pressure defensively. Sam Jones turned in a strong game with 17 points while Bella Vaz had 14 including three triples in the setback.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 9, Medford 1: Bradie Arnold had two goals and an assist in her season debut, Clara Carey scored two shorthanded goals and Meredith Johnston had two goals with two assists as the Panthers (4-1) rolled at home. Halle Greenleaf, Maggie Rainer and Meg Ryan also scored, captain Shea Nemeskal added a goal and two assists and Caroline Horn handed out three helpers. Goalie Megan McGinnity made 18 saves and Kristin Cole, Kaylee Rich, Morgan Linskey and Lizzie Farrell all had one assist.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 54, Monty Tech 24: Victors for the undefeated Eagles (6-0) were A.J. Logan (106), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (126), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Charlie Poor (182), Marc Paneiro (195), Angel Heredia (220) and Alex Bajoras (285).
BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody 8, St. Joseph Prep 0: Senior Michael Capone ripped the strings four times and added an assist as the Tanners (2-2) rolled to victory in their home opener. Dante Mauro, a captain, added two goals and two assists, with Tyson Higgins and Ryan Jones also scoring. Michael Ryan had a game-high four assists, with Trevor Pacheco, Josh Lewis, and Alex Fondulis recording one apiece. Ashton Sousa and Evan Tybnkowski split duties in net to share the shutout, making a combined 18 saves.
Masconomet 4, Danvers 1: Joe Young, Anthony Cerbone and Ben Merrill all scored third period goals as the Chieftains (2-1) snapped a 1-1 tie to win their second Northeastern Conference game in as many tries. Alan Weitzman had given the winners a one-goal lead after one period, and Chris Sacco (18 saves) picked up the victory in net. E.J. Elkington, Will Shannon, and captain Jack Mertz all had assists.
Danvers (3-2) got a second period power play goal from Nick Robinson to tie the game in the second period, with Michael DeLisio assisting. Braedyn Oteri finished with 13 saves in net.
Pentucket 5, Beverly 4 (OT): Trailing by three goals after 15 minutes, the Panthers (0-4) rallied to get with one behind goals from Jonathan Mezza and Connor Wallace. Then, after Pentucket regained its two-goal lead, senior defenseman Gavin Lawrence buried two third period tallies to send the game to overtime. Goaltender Dylan Hunter made 26 saves for Beverly, several of the spectacular variety. Mezza added two assists while Mikey O’Leary and Brad McAlpine dished out one each.
Lexington 5, Swampscott 0: Jason Bouffard made 25 saves, but the Big Blue couldn’t score on any of their 29 shots on net and fell to 2-1 on the season