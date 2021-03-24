GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 61 1/2, Masconomet 24 1/2: Senior captain McKenzie Gilligan won both the high hurdles (9.2) and high jump (4 feet 8 inches) to power the Panthers to victory. Cierra Merritt captured the dash (7.4), while Angelina Mazzone won the 600 (1:47.5), Heidi Eberhardt the 1000 (3:13), Emily Young the mile (5:52), her twin sister Olivia Young took top honors in the 2-mile (13:03) and Kylie McCarthy was victorious in the shot put (26 feet). Beverly's 4x400 relay team of Merritt, Eberhardt, Mazzone and Jenna Schweizer also finished first (4:28.9).
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 46, Beverly 40: In a meet that came down to the 4x400, the Chieftains prevailed. Brady Trask and Trevor Gilligan tied for first place in the high jump in 5 feet 2 inches. Jacob Demers was a winner for the Orange-and-Black in the 600 (1:39.1), while teammates David DiPietro captured the 1000 (2:50.9) and Liam Ouellette was tops in the mile (4:38). In addition, Jackson Clark placed second in the 2-mile (11:07) and Haiden Peterman was also second in the 55 meters (7.0). Shane Barker was second in the 55 hurdles (9.6), as was Nick Fox in the shot put (31-9).
VOLLEYBALL
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The powerful Pioneers edged the Generals 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-7.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
St. Joseph Maine 1, Endicott 0: Freshman John Mulready of Peabody had a double and went 2-for-4 in his college debut but the Gulls (0-1) couldn't force a run across the plate in the home set back.
Eastern Nazarene 6, Gordon 5: Connor Hartman drove in a pair of runs and the Scots had a 5-1 lead going to the late innings before the visitors stormed back to snag victory. Evan Paquette had a double for Gordon and Dalton Cody collected an RBI. The Lynx also won the second game of the double dip, 13-1.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 84, Suffolk 82: Josh Crutchfield's 3-pointer with 100 seconds to play gave Gordon (4-2) the lead for good. Garrett Sattazahn led a bevy of Scots in double figures with 18 points while Michael Makiej scored 14, Parker Omslaer had a baker's dozen and Drew Thibeault had an even dozen.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 64, Gordon 41: Abby Vampatella did a little bit of everything for Gordon with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Trinity 12, Endicott 5: Nora Staunton led the Gulls with a pair of goals but the Bantams proved too much to handle.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Eastern Nazarene 0: Rafa Robert's 12 kills helped the Gulls deliver a clean sweep at home, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18.